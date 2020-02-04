Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Plans to plant more trees at Boultham Park in Lincoln to make up for those being removed as part of a 1.2m restoration project are going on show there later.

Richard Croft/Geograph Copyright: Richard Croft/Geograph

In all, about 40 trees will be taken down, but the council says it'll plant more than it takes out.

Information sessions will take place at the cafe there this afternoon to show the extent of the replacement programme and how it will work.

Caroline Bird, community services manager, says: "There'll be a few of us there, from the council, from Boultham Park Advisory Group and also from Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

"We'll have some plans to show people what we intend to do, what trees we'll be taking out, what we'll be planting and where we'll be planting it."