Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Four of Lincolnshire's local authorities are to share a £600,000 grant to help tackle homelessness. The money will help pay for a 14-strong team whose members will be tasked with reducing the number of rough sleepers in places like Grantham. Those involved say the money will help some of the county's most vulnerable people.
Live Reporting
By Lynsey Bradford
All times stated are UK
Get involved
£600k boost to help Lincolnshire's homeless
Four of Lincolnshire's local authorities are to share a £600,000 grant to help tackle homelessness.
The money will help pay for a 14-strong team whose members will be tasked with reducing the number of rough sleepers in places like Grantham.
Those involved say the money will help some of the county's most vulnerable people.