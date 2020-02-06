Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Lynsey Bradford

  1. £600k boost to help Lincolnshire's homeless

    Four of Lincolnshire's local authorities are to share a £600,000 grant to help tackle homelessness.

    Rough sleeper
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The money will help pay for a 14-strong team whose members will be tasked with reducing the number of rough sleepers in places like Grantham.

    Those involved say the money will help some of the county's most vulnerable people.

