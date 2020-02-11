Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Lincs collage
  1. Humber Bridge closed to high-sided vehicles

    The Humber Bridge remains closed to high-sided and "wind vulnerable" vehicles this morning.

    Humber Bridge designated high-sided vehicle
    Copyright: Humber Bridge

    Travel across the bridge has been disrupted since the weekend when Storm Ciara forced it to close to all vehicles for only the second time in its history.

    Yesterday, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said the bridge could remain closed to high-sided vehicles until Wednesday.

