Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Motorcyclist killed in four-vehicle crash on A16

    A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with three other vehicles.

    Police jacket
    Copyright: BBC

    Simon Rayner, 51, from Spalding was killed when his Honda motorbike collided with a Peugeot Boxer, Vauxhall Insignia and a Fiat Punto on the A16 in Cambridgeshire on Friday morning.

    Another driver was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.

    Cambridgeshire Police said the 28-year-old driver of the Peugeot van was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs but has since been released under investigation.

