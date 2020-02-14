Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

An independent inquiry into a flood which forced hundreds of people out of their homes in Lincolnshire is due to be published later.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

About 600 houses were evacuated in Wainfleet when the River Steeping burst its banks on 12 June.

RAF helicopters were drafted in to drop bags of ballast in a £1m operation to fill a breach in the riverbank after the equivalent of two months' rain fell in two days.

The inquiry has been carried out by Norfolk County Council.