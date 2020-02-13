Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Firefighters have had to rescue two vehicles and their drivers from floodwater on the A16 Louth bypass this morning.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue: Copyright: Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue:

The road is currently shut in both directions between the A157 and A153.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said crews from Louth had rescued the vehicles from the southbound carriageway and has advised motorists to avoid the area.