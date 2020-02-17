Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Several flood warnings are in place across Lincolnshire this morning following heavy rain over the weekend.

Rui Vera/PA Wire Copyright: Rui Vera/PA Wire

Residents along the River Steeping had a nervous night when severe flood warnings were put in place because of the danger of the river embankments being overtopped.

That danger has now passed, but there are still four flood warnings in place for the area - as well as along Ruskington Beck and the area between Foston and Great Gonerby.

For all the latest flood warning details, visit the government's Flood Warning Information Service .