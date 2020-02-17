Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Flood warnings in place for Lincolnshire

    Several flood warnings are in place across Lincolnshire this morning following heavy rain over the weekend.

    Flood sign
    Copyright: Rui Vera/PA Wire

    Residents along the River Steeping had a nervous night when severe flood warnings were put in place because of the danger of the river embankments being overtopped.

    That danger has now passed, but there are still four flood warnings in place for the area - as well as along Ruskington Beck and the area between Foston and Great Gonerby.

    For all the latest flood warning details, visit the government's Flood Warning Information Service.

Back to top