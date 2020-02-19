Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live Reporting

By Harry Parkhill

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Children's doctor shortage at Boston Pilgrim resolved

    A shortage of hospital doctors able to staff children's services at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital has now been addressed, according to health bosses.

    Boston Pilgrim Hospital
    Copyright: Google

    In August 2018, paediatric services at Boston Pilgrim were changed because of a shortage of doctors, with the children's ward becoming a 24-hour assessment unit.

    Patients needing longer assessment or treatment started being transferred to Lincoln.

    But today, Lincolnshire's Health Scrutiny Committee will be told that gaps in middle grade doctors have been filled over the past six months and more nurses have also been recruited.

    However, it's not yet clear if paediatric services at the site will fully return to how they were two years ago.

    Health bosses say they haven't yet been able to recruit a clinical lead for paediatrics in Boston - and it's not known if services will return in the future.

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A631 Lincolnshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A631 Lincolnshire both ways severe disruption, at A156 Ashcroft Road.

    A631 Lincolnshire - A631 Thorndike Way in Gainsborough blocked at the A156 Ashcroft Road junction, because of a jackknifed lorry. On the roundabout.

