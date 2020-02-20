Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A cousin of murdered British backpacker and former Lincoln University student Grace Millane has said the sentencing of her killer this week will not bring closure to the family.

"We've lost Grace. The sentence will not change the fact that Grace is gone," said Hannah O'Callaghan."

Ms Millane, a Lincoln University graduate who was originally from Wickford in Essex, was strangled by a man she met on a dating app in New Zealand in December 2018.

Ms Millane's killer, a 27-year-old man who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty last year and will be sentenced in Auckland on Friday morning - Thursday evening, UK time.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Ms O'Callaghan was asked whether the family felt as if this week was a big week, or marked a chapter ending.

Ms Callaghan said: "No. Every week is going to be a big week. It's not closure."