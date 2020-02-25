Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Two killed as car crashes into waterway

    A man and a woman have died after the car they were travelling in crashed off a road and into a river.

    Chapel St Leonards
    The crash happened on Sea Road, in Chapel St Leonards, near Ingoldmells, at about 15:20 yesterday.

    Lincolnshire Police said a white Fiat Punto had left the road and crashed into the waterway.

    The force said a 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 21-year-old woman died later in hospital.

    The force has appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

