Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man and a woman have died after the car they were travelling in crashed off a road and into a river.

Google Copyright: Google

The crash happened on Sea Road, in Chapel St Leonards, near Ingoldmells, at about 15:20 yesterday.

Lincolnshire Police said a white Fiat Punto had left the road and crashed into the waterway.

The force said a 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 21-year-old woman died later in hospital.

The force has appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.