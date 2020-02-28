Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A school in Lincolnshire which was closed for two days following concerns over a possible link to the coronavirus is due to reopen today. Gedney Church End Primary School was closed on Wednesday and Thursday to allow the premises to be deep cleaned after it said an individual within the school had a "potential connection" to the virus. In a statement issued at the time the school said the individual had been isolated and was undergoing tests. It's sister school Lutton St Nicholas Primary was also closed for a day but re-opened yesterday.
