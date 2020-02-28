Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. School shut over possible coronavirus link to reopen

    A school in Lincolnshire which was closed for two days following concerns over a possible link to the coronavirus is due to reopen today.

    Gedney Church End Primary School
    Copyright: Google

    Gedney Church End Primary School was closed on Wednesday and Thursday to allow the premises to be deep cleaned after it said an individual within the school had a "potential connection" to the virus.

    In a statement issued at the time the school said the individual had been isolated and was undergoing tests.

    It's sister school Lutton St Nicholas Primary was also closed for a day but re-opened yesterday.

Back to top