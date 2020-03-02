Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Lynsey Bradford

  1. Two new arrests over suspected shooting

    A further two people have been arrested after a 24-year-old man was found with a suspected gunshot wound in Lincolnshire.

    It's thought the injured man was discovered by a motorist at about 21:20 on Friday evening.

    At first, police thought the incident had happened in Boston, but they now think it happened in the Spalding area.

    The man remains in a serious condition in hospital.

    The latest arrests, of two men from the Huntingdon area of Cambridgeshire, brings the total number of people arrested in connection with this incident to seven.

    All those arrested, six men and a woman, remain in custody, police say.

