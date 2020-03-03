Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Lucy Parry

  1. Lincolnshire collision hotspot under spotlight

    An accident hotspot which has seen several fatalities in the decade since the road opened is due to be examined by Lincolnshire county councillors later.

    A16
    Copyright: Google

    Four people have been killed on the A16 Crowland Bypass since the road opened in 2010.

    A Lincolnshire coroner has described one particular junction on the road, known as The Radar Junction, as "horrendous" and has called for a roundabout to be installed instead.

    However, a roundabout would cost more than £2m, according to Lincolnshire County Council, and instead councillors are looking at banning right hand turns at the junction with the B1040.

    About 60 residents, farmers and businesses have objected to the proposed changes.

    The council's planning committee is expected to carry out a visit to the road today before making a final decision.

