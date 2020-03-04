Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Just one area of Lincolnshire has asked to have its streetlights turned back on overnight after many of the county's lights were switched off at night in 2016 in a bid to save money.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Lincolnshire County Council said it aimed to save about £1.7m when it turned off over half the county's 68,000 streetlights overnight four years ago.

However, the council reviewed its policy after nearly three-quarters of respondents to a 2017 survey described the changes as "negative or extremely negative".

Since February 2019, town and parish councils have been able to ask to keep lights on all night for a one-off payment of £150 or £300 per light, depending on whether a visit was needed.

But a report set to go before the Highways Committee next week says an official request from Pinchbeck for four lights to be turned back on is the only one the authority's received.

That's despite inquiries from Gainsborough, Louth, Metheringham, West Pinchbeck, Skegness, Deeping St James and Billingborough, the report says.

Richard Davies, executive councillor for highways, said: "With just one parish council requesting four street lights to be left on, it’s clear residents aren’t particularly concerned about the impact of part-night lighting."

This year, the authority expects to spend about £1.95m on street lights, a bill which would have stood at about £4.5m before the switch-off.