Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A masked robber threatened a shopkeeper at a store in Boston and forced her to open the till before stealing cash earlier this week, police say.

The robbery happened at about 11:20 on Tuesday at the Baltic Shop on Carlton Road, with the suspect eventually fleeing on a push-bike, according to the Lincolnshire force.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the picture below to get in touch:

Lincolnshire Police Copyright: Lincolnshire Police

The man is described by police as wearing a black puffa-style jacket and "distinctive" black tracksuit bottoms with white flashing on the bottom half of the leg

Police have also issued this CCTV footage of the robbery taking place:

Anyone with CCTV footage of the area at the time of the robbery, or drivers who may have dash cam footage of the offender before or after the robbery, is also being asked to contact police.