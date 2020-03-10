Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The government says it's confident the new owners of British Steel will go ahead with plans to invest more than £1bn in the company.

Chinese buyers Jingye completed the takeover of the company yesterday afternoon, securing thousands of jobs, although about 450 will be lost.

The sale includes the steelworks at Scunthorpe, mills in Teesside and Skinningrove, as well as the TSP Engineering business based in Cumbria.

Jingye Group, which also makes steel, has promised to invest about £1.2bn over the next 10 years on upgrading plants and machinery.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said: "We will have continuing dialogue with Jingye but the key thing is they themselves have been very clear that they are committed long term to British Steel and I'm quite sure they will go forward and have that investment plan put through."