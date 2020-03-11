Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Over 200 people have now been arrested as part of a campaign in Lincolnshire to clamp down on weapons such as guns and knives.

Lincolnshire Police Copyright: Lincolnshire Police

Over 150 weapons have also been seized since the launch of Operation Raptor, according to Lincolnshire Police.

This includes knives and firearms, with dozens more also being handed in at police stations by the public, the force says.

As part of the operation, a machete was recovered in Grantham, while three people - a woman aged 29, and two men, aged 21 and 32 – were arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.

They have all since been released on bail, police say.

Operation Raptor has been extended to all of Lincolnshire following success in the west of the county, the force says.