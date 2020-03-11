Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

More than 200 arrests in illegal weapons crackdown
Over 200 people have now been arrested as part of a campaign in Lincolnshire to clamp down on weapons such as guns and knives.
Lincolnshire PoliceCopyright: Lincolnshire Police
Over 150 weapons have also been seized since the launch of Operation Raptor, according to Lincolnshire Police.
This includes knives and firearms, with dozens more also being handed in at police stations by the public, the force says.
As part of the operation, a machete was recovered in Grantham, while three people - a woman aged 29, and two men, aged 21 and 32 – were arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.
They have all since been released on bail, police say.
Operation Raptor has been extended to all of Lincolnshire following success in the west of the county, the force says.
Quote Message: We have taken strong action against offenders across the county and will continue to do so. Our focus is to reduce violent crime, protect and safeguard victims and bring to justice those responsible for these crimes. Every weapon off the streets makes Lincolnshire an even safer place to live." from Det Ch Insp Sep Myers Lincolnshire Police
We have taken strong action against offenders across the county and will continue to do so. Our focus is to reduce violent crime, protect and safeguard victims and bring to justice those responsible for these crimes. Every weapon off the streets makes Lincolnshire an even safer place to live."
Watch: From pulling pints to fighting fires
Some are part time, some have changed
jobs, while others have moved to be near fire stations.
These are the lengths
new firefighting recruits are going to in an effort to serve communities across East
Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.
It comes as unions have criticised the
government for failing to fund more full-time staff.
But if you're a
retained, or "on-call", firefighter, just what are the challenges?
We've met two people who've just gone through one of the toughest
job training courses:
Town Hall leads by example to reduce carbon emissions
Almost £60,000 has been spent on helping to make Grimsby Town Hall more energy efficient.
David WrightCopyright: David Wright
All of the fluorescent lighting in the building and archives department has been replaced with new LED lights.
It's part of North East Lincolnshire council's 'Smart Energy, Greater Lincolnshire' project to help public buildings and businesses reduce their energy bills and carbon emissions.
It's hoped the measures will reduce the buildings carbon emissions by 20 tonnes a year.
Quote Message: We are at the forefront of the green revolution with the rise of clean energy happening right on our doorstep, and it’s right that we should reflect this and make efforts to change to cleaner forms of energy. I’m really pleased to see not only the Grimsby Town Hall, but a wide range of public buildings become more energy efficient." from Councillor John Fenty Deputy Leader of North East Lincolnshire Council
We are at the forefront of the green revolution with the rise of clean energy happening right on our doorstep, and it’s right that we should reflect this and make efforts to change to cleaner forms of energy. I’m really pleased to see not only the Grimsby Town Hall, but a wide range of public buildings become more energy efficient."
Emiliano Sala: No further action after manslaughter arrest
A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala will no face no further action.
On Wednesday the force said it would "not be seeking a formal charging decision by the CPS in relation to homicide offences".
Mr Sala, 28, had been travelling from Nantes to Cardiff on 21 January 2019 when the plane he was in lost contact with air traffic control north of Guernsey.
His body was recovered in February but Mr Ibbotson's has not been found.
Watch: Wednesday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Lisa Gallagher
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
After a cooler start to the day we should see plenty of sunshine around this morning.
But, by early afternoon the clouds and showers will return from the west.
Temperatures will be up to about 14C in places:
More disruption for motorists as bridge repairs get go-ahead
Motorists will face four months of disruption at the start of next year while Pelham Bridge in Lincoln is repaired.
GoogleCopyright: Google
The plans, which are set to cost £770,000, were approved at a Lincolnshire County Council highways meeting.
The bridge has not been re-proofed since it was opened by the Queen more than 60 years ago and water has been entering and damaging the structure for a while.
A number of expansion joints are also in need of replacement.
The bridge will not be completely closed while works are taking place, but lanes will be closed at various points causing congestion.
Quote Message: The work is necessary, we’ve been holding off for some years. Once the bypass is open we would hope drivers will seek alternative routes into and out of the city to reduce congestion across the bridge.” from Richard Waters Principal engineer at Lincolnshire County Council
The work is necessary, we’ve been holding off for some years. Once the bypass is open we would hope drivers will seek alternative routes into and out of the city to reduce congestion across the bridge.”
Live Reporting
By Lynsey Bradford
All times stated are UK
Get involved
More than 200 arrests in illegal weapons crackdown
Over 200 people have now been arrested as part of a campaign in Lincolnshire to clamp down on weapons such as guns and knives.
Over 150 weapons have also been seized since the launch of Operation Raptor, according to Lincolnshire Police.
This includes knives and firearms, with dozens more also being handed in at police stations by the public, the force says.
As part of the operation, a machete was recovered in Grantham, while three people - a woman aged 29, and two men, aged 21 and 32 – were arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.
They have all since been released on bail, police say.
Operation Raptor has been extended to all of Lincolnshire following success in the west of the county, the force says.
Watch: From pulling pints to fighting fires
Some are part time, some have changed jobs, while others have moved to be near fire stations.
These are the lengths new firefighting recruits are going to in an effort to serve communities across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.
It comes as unions have criticised the government for failing to fund more full-time staff.
But if you're a retained, or "on-call", firefighter, just what are the challenges?
We've met two people who've just gone through one of the toughest job training courses:
Town Hall leads by example to reduce carbon emissions
Almost £60,000 has been spent on helping to make Grimsby Town Hall more energy efficient.
All of the fluorescent lighting in the building and archives department has been replaced with new LED lights.
It's part of North East Lincolnshire council's 'Smart Energy, Greater Lincolnshire' project to help public buildings and businesses reduce their energy bills and carbon emissions.
It's hoped the measures will reduce the buildings carbon emissions by 20 tonnes a year.
Emiliano Sala: No further action after manslaughter arrest
A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala will no face no further action.
The striker (pictured left), who had signed with Cardiff City, was killed in plane crash along with pilot David Ibbotson (pictured right), from Crowle, in North Lincolnshire.
In June, Dorset Police arrested a 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire.
On Wednesday the force said it would "not be seeking a formal charging decision by the CPS in relation to homicide offences".
Mr Sala, 28, had been travelling from Nantes to Cardiff on 21 January 2019 when the plane he was in lost contact with air traffic control north of Guernsey.
His body was recovered in February but Mr Ibbotson's has not been found.
Watch: Wednesday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Lisa Gallagher
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
After a cooler start to the day we should see plenty of sunshine around this morning.
But, by early afternoon the clouds and showers will return from the west.
Temperatures will be up to about 14C in places:
More disruption for motorists as bridge repairs get go-ahead
Motorists will face four months of disruption at the start of next year while Pelham Bridge in Lincoln is repaired.
The plans, which are set to cost £770,000, were approved at a Lincolnshire County Council highways meeting.
The bridge has not been re-proofed since it was opened by the Queen more than 60 years ago and water has been entering and damaging the structure for a while.
A number of expansion joints are also in need of replacement.
The bridge will not be completely closed while works are taking place, but lanes will be closed at various points causing congestion.