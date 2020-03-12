Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Lincs collage
  1. Watch: Thursday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    Katerina Christodoulou

    Look North weather presenter

    After a cold and frosty start we're in for a day of sunshine and showers.

    Those showers will linger around throughout the day and some could turn wintry in places.

    We're likely to see top temperatures of about 9C or 10C:

  2. Man dies after chip pan fire in Tattershall

    A man has died after he was overcome by fumes from a chip pan fire at a house in Tattershall.

    Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said emergency services were called to a property in the village on Tuesday where they found the body of the man.

    The service said it was unclear when the fire took place but that a joint fire and police investigation had concluded it was "an accidental cooking fire from a chip pan, that had self-extinguished, and the man had become overcome by the fumes".

    On Twitter it said: "Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time, and our community fire safety team will be in the area offering support and advice for local residents early next week."

