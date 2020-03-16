Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The majority of a safeguarding complaint against the Dean of Lincoln has been upheld.

Diocese of Lincoln Copyright: Diocese of Lincoln

The Very Rev Christine Wilson took a leave of absence in April 2019 after a complaint about how she handled a safeguarding allegation.

An investigation by the Bishop of Sheffield judged her error was out of character and unlikely to be repeated.

Dean Wilson is able to return to work at Lincoln Cathedral following further safeguarding training.

The complaint was brought by the Church of England's national director of safeguarding Melissa Caslake.

The Bishop of Sheffield, Peter Wilcox, judged the matter be recorded conditionally and remain on record for four years.

He said he took into account Dean Wilson had admitted misconduct and expressed genuine regret in not following the correct processes.

Dean Wilson said in a statement she "has learnt important lessons in responding well to survivors".