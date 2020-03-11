Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The killer of British backpacker and Lincoln University graduate Grace Millane has begun the process of appealing against his murder conviction and jail sentence, his barrister said.

Auckland-based Rachael Reed QC confirmed that an appeal had been filed in the New Zealand Court of Appeal.

The 28-year-old, who cannot be named, was jailed for at least 17 years for the murder last month.

He strangled Ms Millane, originally from Wickford in Essex, in a hotel in Auckland, hid her body in a suitcase and buried it in bushland.

The man claimed the 21-year-old had died accidentally after the pair engaged in rough sex that went too far.

A jury in November rejected that argument and found the man guilty.