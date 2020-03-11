Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Grace Millane's killer launches appeal

    The killer of British backpacker and Lincoln University graduate Grace Millane has begun the process of appealing against his murder conviction and jail sentence, his barrister said.

    Grace Millane
    Copyright: Millane Family

    Auckland-based Rachael Reed QC confirmed that an appeal had been filed in the New Zealand Court of Appeal.

    The 28-year-old, who cannot be named, was jailed for at least 17 years for the murder last month.

    He strangled Ms Millane, originally from Wickford in Essex, in a hotel in Auckland, hid her body in a suitcase and buried it in bushland.

    The man claimed the 21-year-old had died accidentally after the pair engaged in rough sex that went too far.

    A jury in November rejected that argument and found the man guilty.

