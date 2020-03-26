Lincs collage
Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

  1. Council closes adult day centres during virus outbreak

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Lincolnshire County Council has closed nine of its adult day centres due to falling numbers created by people self-isolating.

    Lincs County Council
    Copyright: Google

    Gainsborough, Market Rasen, Skegness, Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Sleaford, Stamford and Spalding centres have all been closed by the authority.

    Council leader Martin Hill said the authority had been continuing to protect services for the most vulnerable but had taken the decision due to the falling numbers.

    “Although these are difficult decisions, they are the right ones,” he said.

    Ancaster, Grantham and Mablethorpe centres will remain open on reduced hours, however, for a select few users with no other source of care.

