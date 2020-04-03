Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

A seal pup found about 15 miles away from its North Sea home on Boxing Day has been released back into the wild.

The RSPCA said the pup - named Zodiac - was found by a family walking their dogs along the River Bain at Tattershall Castle in Lincolnshire.

The pup, which was severely underweight, is thought to have swum upstream in search of food.

It has spent the past three months recovering at the East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk.