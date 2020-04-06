Lincs collage
Live

Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Fire tears through Boston garden centre

    Firefighters have tackled a major blaze at a garden centre in Boston.

    Video content

    Video caption: Footage courtesy of Lincolnshire Police Drones

    Emergency services were called to a Johnson's Garden Centre on the A52 Wainfleet Road near Boston at about 11.30 on Sunday after a blaze broke out at the rear of the property.

    The centre was already closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions but the food store at the site has continued to operate.

    In a statement on the company's Facebook page the owners said said no-one was hurt and the animals inside were also unharmed.

    It later added that the Food Hall would reopen today.

Back to top