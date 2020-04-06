Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

Firefighters have tackled a major blaze at a garden centre in Boston. Emergency services were called to a Johnson's Garden Centre on the A52 Wainfleet Road near Boston at about 11.30 on Sunday after a blaze broke out at the rear of the property. The centre was already closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions but the food store at the site has continued to operate. In a statement on the company's Facebook page the owners said said no-one was hurt and the animals inside were also unharmed. It later added that the Food Hall would reopen today.
