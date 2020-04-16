Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

Care homes' PPE concerns amid coronavirus pandemic
A group which represents care homes says low stocks of protective equipment (PPE) are an increasing concern as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The Lincolnshire Care Association says staff are reportedly running low on equipment such as scrubs and face masks.
A total of 17 care homes out of 270 in Lincolnshire are currently in isolation due to coronavirus.
The Director of Public Health Lincolnshire, Professor Derek Ward, says ways of increasing supplies are being looked at
With some of the PPE, there are some other options we're exploring working with our local businesses as well to try to see what they can do."
