Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

The Lincolnshire-based Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) looks set to return to the skies - but not for official displays while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Ministry of Defence says the BBMF, which operates from RAF Coningsby, will be taking regular flights to maintain its authorisation to fly.

Flown by regular serving RAF Aircrew, the BBMF operates aircraft including spitfires, Hurricanes and a Lancaster bomber.

From May to September each year, these aircraft can usually regularly be seen in the skies commemorating public and military events.

In a statement, the MOD says: "No decision has been taken on this year’s display season for all RAF display teams. The RAF will work with event organisers and adapt to the rapidly changing situation as it develops."