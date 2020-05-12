Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

Members of a volunteer team at a Lincolnshire school who are making visors for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic have reached a big milestone.

North Kesteven Academy Copyright: North Kesteven Academy

The team of volunteers at North Kesteven Academy in North Hykeham has now completed 2,000 masks using the school's workshop.

Parents have donated money to fund the project and, once completed, the masks are delivered to hospitals and care homes across the county: