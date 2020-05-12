Lincs collage
Live

Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Lincolnshire academy makes 2,000 masks for health workers

    Members of a volunteer team at a Lincolnshire school who are making visors for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic have reached a big milestone.

    Masks
    Copyright: North Kesteven Academy

    The team of volunteers at North Kesteven Academy in North Hykeham has now completed 2,000 masks using the school's workshop.

    Parents have donated money to fund the project and, once completed, the masks are delivered to hospitals and care homes across the county:

    View more on twitter
Back to top