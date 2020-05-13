Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

Work is to be carried out on two streets in Grimsby to reduce the risk of flooding, it's been confirmed.

Rui Vera/PA Wire Copyright: Rui Vera/PA Wire

The improvements, which will start this month, will take place on Peaksfield Avenue and Willingham Street.

Owners of a number of properties on Willingham Street will also be contacted to arrange surveys to measure for the installation of flood doors, air brick covers and openings for gas and electricity points for further protection.

The works, costing just under £500,000, are being fully funded by the Environment Agency and Anglian Water.