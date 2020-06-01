Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

Police are appealing for information after a man armed with an axe attempted to steal money from a shop in Louth.

The man walked into the Premier Express Store, in Newmarket, at about 09.00 on Sunday before threatening staff with the axe and demanding they hand over any cash

However, staff members challenged the suspect and he left the scene empty handed in a red Fiat Punto with another man.

Lincolnshire Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.