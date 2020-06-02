Lincs collage
Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

  1. Lincolnshire's Tuesday weather forecast

    Today will be dry with good sunny spells, although the sunshine will turn hazy as cloud thickens from the north in the afternoon.

    Turning mostly cloudy tonight with outbreaks of rain expected to persist through the night.

    weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Watch: Guard of honour for coronavirus survivor

    A coronavirus survivor has been given a guard of honour after leaving the intensive care unit at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital after more than three weeks fighting for his life.

    George Barker, 57, from Sibsey, was admitted to hospital last month and put straight into a medically induced coma.

    Now on the road to recovery the roofing company boss was clapped and cheered as he left the unit.

    He said: “Seeing them all cheering and clapping was such a surprise. Especially as I wanted to be the one clapping them.”

