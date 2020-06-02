Coronavirus in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

A coronavirus survivor has been given a guard of honour after leaving the intensive care unit at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital after more than three weeks fighting for his life.

George Barker, 57, from Sibsey, was admitted to hospital last month and put straight into a medically induced coma.

Now on the road to recovery the roofing company boss was clapped and cheered as he left the unit.

He said: “Seeing them all cheering and clapping was such a surprise. Especially as I wanted to be the one clapping them.”