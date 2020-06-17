Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a cyclist near Wragby.

Officers were called to Apley Manor, in Apley, at about 17:45 on Monday after receiving reports of an injured cyclist.

Lincolnshire Police said the driver of a crop sprayer vehicle, who was in the area, attempted first aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cyclist has been named as 49-year-old Christopher Taylor.

In a statement the force said: "We are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen the cyclist in Apley village or surrounding villages before this incident was reported to us.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the crop sprayer vehicle or any other vehicles in this area at around the time of the incident or before it was reported to us."