Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A series of drive-in concerts, including several at the Lincolnshire Showground, is to take place across the UK this summer, promoters Live Nation have announced.

Live Nation Copyright: Live Nation

The likes of Ash, Dizzee Rascal, The Lightning Seeds and Gary Numan, have all signed up to play at the "Live From The Drive-In" events.

Outdoor spaces in Birmingham, Liverpool, London will play host, as well as Edinburgh and Bristol - with several of the gigs being held at Lincolnshire Showground in July and August.

The 300-car gigs have been designed to provide a safe alternative to the many events that have been cancelled.

The concert series, which will also feature The Streets and Tony Hadley, will run from mid-July until September, while music venues continue talks with the government about how and when they might reopen in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 400 grassroots venues are facing permanent closure, according to the Music Venue Trust, which says the situation for many concert halls is "dire".

It has warned the UK government that an immediate cash injection of £50m is needed to prevent mass closures in July, August and September.