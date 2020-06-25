Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A man's suffered what police say are "potentially life-threatening" injuries after being involved in a fight in Grimsby.

Google Copyright: Google

The incident was reported in People's Park, off Park Drive, at about 22:00 last night, leaving one man in a "critical" condition and needing hospital treatment.

Another man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody, according to Humberside Police.

An investigation's been launched and anyone who saw what happened, or who has information about the fight, is being asked to contact police.