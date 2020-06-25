Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Dry, hot and humid again today, with near-perfect sunshine. Temperatures peaking into the high 20s to low 30s Celsius across the region. Sunshine to finish the day. It will be dry, warm and humid overnight, although there is a slight risk of one or two isolated showers moving up from the south:
Lincolnshire's Thursday weather forecast
Severe disruption: A16 Lincolnshire northbound
A16 Lincolnshire northbound severe disruption, from Freeport Wharf to Victoria Retail Park.
A16 Lincolnshire - A16 Victoria Street North in Grimsby closed and it's slow northbound from Tesco Traffic Lights to the Victoria Retail Park junction, because of unsafe building.
Man in 'critical' condition after fight in Grimsby park
A man's suffered what police say are "potentially life-threatening" injuries after being involved in a fight in Grimsby.
The incident was reported in People's Park, off Park Drive, at about 22:00 last night, leaving one man in a "critical" condition and needing hospital treatment.
Another man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody, according to Humberside Police.
An investigation's been launched and anyone who saw what happened, or who has information about the fight, is being asked to contact police.
Severe disruption: A151 Lincolnshire both ways
A151 Lincolnshire both ways severe disruption, from Carrington Road to Hereward Road.
A151 Lincolnshire - A151 Winsover Road in Spalding closed and it's slow in both directions from the Carrington Road junction to the Hereward Road junction, because of a police investigation.
