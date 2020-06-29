Lincs collage
Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

  1. Lincolnshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    It will be slightly warmer today, but still breezy with lots of cloud around and some patchy rain, mainly this morning.

    Cloud and any rain will ease to leave it largely bright and dry into the afternoon.

    Things will stay cool, windy and mostly dry through the night, although patchy light rain or drizzle may still push in from the west at times.

    weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Police launch murder inquiry as two found dead in Spalding

    The deaths of two people whose bodies were found at a house is being treated as murder, police have said.

    Police tape
    Copyright: PA Media

    The man and woman, both in their 30s, were discovered in Winsover Road in Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 05:30 BST on Thursday.

    Police were initially treating the deaths as unexplainedbut have now said a murder inquiry is under way.

    Two men held on suspicion of murder have been released with no further action, police said.

    Det Insp Andy McWatt said investigations were in the "early stages" but they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the inquiry.

