Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Lincoln Cathedral has hosted its first service of Holy Communion since March after restrictions on church services were eased.

Lincoln Cathedral Copyright: Lincoln Cathedral

The service took place in the building's Nave on Sunday with seats spaced out to allow for social distancing guidelines to be maintained.

Under current government regulations no singing was allowed but music was provided by a cantor accompanied by the organist and members of the congregation were encouraged to download the order of service to their phones or tablet devices.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's service the Very Revd Christine Wilson, Dean of Lincoln said: “For the last two weeks we have once again been able to pray privately, and it has been extraordinary to witness the Cathedral resonating with prayerfulness and contemplation.

"Now we can once again worship together and there is a true sense of homecoming and healing as we join together to begin to make sense of the unique, strange and difficult times that we are living through."