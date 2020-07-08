Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Plans to invest more than £1m in upgrading CCTV in North East Lincolnshire will be discussed later.

A report due to go before councillors today says the existing CCTV system is more than 20 years old and highlights issues around areas such as outdated technology, coverage and transmission.

The report says investing in the system will help prevent and detect crime, increase public safety and improve security for people and property across the borough.

It adds: "The CCTV network is in parts beyond its life expectancy and does require investment.

"A decision to not invest resulting in the system falling into disrepair could impact on the confidence of residents and businesses.

"It would also impact on our ability to assist the Police and Fire services in the apprehension and prosecution of perpetrators of crimes or anti-social behaviour and the NELC enforcement team in investigating and prosecuting perpetrators of environmental crimes."

The report is due to be considered by North East Lincolnshire Council's Cabinet at a virtual meeting scheduled to start at 17:00.