Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Witness appeal after cyclist found with facial injuries

    Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was found with facial injuries in Scunthorpe.

    Police jacket
    Copyright: BBC

    The woman and her badly damaged bike were discovered by emergency service workers in Low Leys Road at about 23:20 on Wednesday.

    Humberside Police say they think she may have been struck by a vehicle which didn’t stop at the scene.

    The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Back to top