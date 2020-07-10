Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Police are appealing for witnesses after a\ncyclist was found with facial injuries in Scunthorpe. The woman and her badly damaged bike were discovered by\nemergency service workers in Low Leys Road at about 23:20 on Wednesday. Humberside Police say they think she may have been struck by a\nvehicle which didn’t stop at the scene. The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to\ncome forward.
