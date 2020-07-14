Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A second Lincolnshire Christmas market has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of Sleaford Christmas market, which had been due to take place on 29 November, say they had made the "difficult decision" to cancel due to concerns over the health and safety of visitors and traders.

In a statement the Sleaford Christmas Market Group said: "Several thousand people attend the event and it would be impossible to adhere to the social distancing rules in the current climate.

"The event takes 11 months to organise and prepare for and we are very disappointed and saddened to have to make this decision."

On Thursday it was announced that Lincoln Christmas market, which has been running since 1982, had been cancelled over concerns about social distancing.