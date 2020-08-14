Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A Covid-19 outbreak at Bakkavor's Newark desserts factory has resulted in 22 people in Lincolnshire so far testing positive for the virus.

BBC Copyright: BBC

The latest figures from Bakkavor, Nottinghamshire County Council and Public Health England confirm more than 50 of the 1,600 employees have tested positive, according to Lincolnshire’s health bosses.

Of those, 19 are workers who live in Lincolnshire and commute, and three further family members have been infected.

Lincolnshire County Council’s director of public health, Professor Derek Ward, said: "I’m comfortable and confident the factory and Public Health England are managing it appropriately.

"I do expect we’ll see some more positives over the coming week or two.

"We will continue to see outbreaks around the edges of the county such as here [Nottinghamshire] and Northamptonshire – another neighbouring county.

"We might also see outbreaks within the county and I’ll be a lot more directly involved with leading that response along with Public Health."