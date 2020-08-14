Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A52 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, near Seymours Caravan Park.
A52 Lincolnshire - A52 Roman Bank in Seathorne blocked and it's slow near the Seymours Caravan Park junction, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - Stagecoach Services 1,3 and 59 are diverted.
New mental health ward for women set to open in Sleaford
A new mental health ward for women is going to open in Lincolnshire, it's been confirmed.
It will be created at Ash Villa in Sleaford (pictured) and will have 15 beds for women experiencing a severe, short-term episode of mental ill health and who can’t be safely supported by community-based services.
Chris Higgins, director of operations at the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, says the trust has wanted to cut the number of patients travelling for acute care for some time and "coronavirus has magnified this challenge":
Quote Message: Over the last two years we have had more females admitted to acute in-patient services than males and these additional beds will allow us flexibility across our entire adult acute in-patient services." from Chris Higgins Director of Operations, Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
Over the last two years we have had more females admitted to acute in-patient services than males and these additional beds will allow us flexibility across our entire adult acute in-patient services."
Lincolnshire's weather
It will be a cloudy end to the day in Lincolnshire. Here's the latest forecast.....
Floodlights up at Boston's new ground
The floodlights are up and work looks to be progressing well at Boston United's new ground:
The Pilgrims played their final game at York Street earlier this month.
They aim to move to their new home, the Quadrant, for the new season.
Envelope update
Severe accident: A15 Lincolnshire both ways
A15 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, from B1429 Sleaford Road to Lincoln Road.
A15 Lincolnshire - A15 closed and queues in both directions from the B1429 Sleaford Road junction to the Lincoln Road junction, because of an accident.
CCTV appeal over Skegness bar assault
Do you recognise this man? Police want to identify him as they believe he may be able to assist them following an assault in Skegness last month.
The attack happened in Busters Bar in Skegness at about 01:00 on 31 July.
It left a 23-year-old man with a broken jaw.
Anyone who can identify the man in the image above is being asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.
Lincoln City fans to be allowed back from October
Lincoln City fans will be allowed back to the Sincil Bank stadium to watch matches from October as coronavirus restrictions are eased, it's been confirmed.
However, only season ticket holders will be allowed into the ground and even then they'll be entered into a ballot to get their seat.
Social distancing means only 3,000 fans will be allowed into the stadium which usually has a capacity of about 10,100 seats.
Police prepare for car and bike meets in Lincolnshire
Lincolnshire Police say there will be extra patrols on the county's roads this weekend.
Reports suggest there could be car or bike meets held in the coming days, the force says:
Severe accident: A52 Lincolnshire both ways
Farmer claims death threats over baby food plot
Travellers threatened to kill Nigel Wright unless he planted the contaminated jars, a jury hears.Read more
Holloway's Grimsby sign striker Sisay
Ian Holloway's Grimsby Town add Spanish striker Alhagi Touray Sisay from Welsh club Aberystwyth Town on a one-year deal.Read more
Bakkavor coronavirus outbreak affects 22 in Lincolnshire
A Covid-19 outbreak at Bakkavor's Newark desserts factory has resulted in 22 people in Lincolnshire so far testing positive for the virus.
The latest figures from Bakkavor, Nottinghamshire County Council and Public Health England confirm more than 50 of the 1,600 employees have tested positive, according to Lincolnshire’s health bosses.
Of those, 19 are workers who live in Lincolnshire and commute, and three further family members have been infected.
Lincolnshire County Council’s director of public health, Professor Derek Ward, said: "I’m comfortable and confident the factory and Public Health England are managing it appropriately.
"I do expect we’ll see some more positives over the coming week or two.
"We will continue to see outbreaks around the edges of the county such as here [Nottinghamshire] and Northamptonshire – another neighbouring county.
"We might also see outbreaks within the county and I’ll be a lot more directly involved with leading that response along with Public Health."
Council leader and peer 'ashamed to be a Conservative'
A Tory peer in Lincolnshire has branded the government's handling of A-level results as "shambolic" and says he's "ashamed" to be a Conservative:
In England, 36% of entries had a lower grade than teachers predicted and 3% were down two grades, in results after exams were cancelled by the pandemic.
Lord Gary Porter, who's also leader of South Holland District Council, says ministers had plenty of time to avoid this.
However, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the results were a "robust set of grades".
Lincolnshire's Friday weather forecast
A rather dull start today with low cloud and mist.
This will tend to break up during the morning to leave it dry with sunny spells developing in the afternoon. A fresher day.
Sunny spells in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight.
A few mist or fog patches may develop toward dawn. Winds will be light:
Police seize drugs and weapons in Grimsby raid
Drugs worth £10,000 have been found during a police raid on a property in Grimsby.
Officers searched the building on Sidney Way and discovered the Class A drugs, along with £1,500 in cash and numerous mobile phones, drug paraphernalia, bladed weapons and replica firearms.
Humberside Police said two men, aged 43 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of possession of intent to supply Class A drugs.
Grimsby East Insp Dave Stephenson said: "The property was all seized, taking dangerous weapons and drugs off the streets and helping to protect our community.
"The two remain in custody as our investigation continues."