Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A mostly dry start for today, with sunny spells between patchy cloud. It will then become increasingly cloudy with a band of rain pushing in from the south-west. Brisk westerly winds. Tonight, any spot of rain lingering in eastern areas will fade away to leave it dry for most during the night. However, a few isolated showers are possible in western areas in the small hours. Breezy.
Lincolnshire's Monday weather forecast
