Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Seven people, including a 14-year-old boy, were arrested and a samurai sword seized after two men were attacked in Lincoln at the weekend.

Google Copyright: Google

An armed group was seen wearing masks in the Shuttleworth House area on Saturday night.

Lincolnshire Police said the suspects, aged between 14 and 28, were being questioned on suspicion of aggravated burglary and causing grievous bodily harm.

The victims' injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, the force said.

It added that the sword was among a number of weapons recovered by officers.