Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

  1. Samurai sword seized as seven arrested over Lincoln attack

    Seven people, including a 14-year-old boy, were arrested and a samurai sword seized after two men were attacked in Lincoln at the weekend.

    An armed group was seen wearing masks in the Shuttleworth House area on Saturday night.

    Lincolnshire Police said the suspects, aged between 14 and 28, were being questioned on suspicion of aggravated burglary and causing grievous bodily harm.

    The victims' injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, the force said.

    It added that the sword was among a number of weapons recovered by officers.

  2. Lincolnshire's Monday weather forecast

    A murky day with cloud, low cloud and mist.

    The morning should remain largely dry but a few showers are expected in the afternoon.

    Mild for November with a gentle south-easterly wind.

    Tonight, it will remain rather cloudy, foggy and misty with further showers or more general rain at times through the night.

    Staying mild and calm:

