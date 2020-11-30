Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

The A1 is partially blocked at Long Bennington because of an accident. It's affecting southbound traffic. Reports suggest there's queuing traffic for three miles around Sewstern Lane.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
A1 partially closed in Lincolnshire
BBC News Travel
The A1 is partially blocked at Long Bennington because of an accident.
It's affecting southbound traffic.
Reports suggest there's queuing traffic for three miles around Sewstern Lane.
Lincoln's weather on Monday
It's a wet start to the week.
However, the rain should move away as we go through the day but it remains chilly.
You can find your local weather report here.