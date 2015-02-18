Prince Charles

BBC Local Live London as it happened

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Wednesday 18 February 2015

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Good evening

That's all for the live page today. Join Elaine Okyere tomorrow at 08:00 for all the latest, news, sport, travel and weather for London.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Chilly and clear'

This evening and overnight it will be chilly and clear at first, but cloud will build in from the north-west during the early hours.

Minimum temperature: 1C (34F).

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Teatime news

BBC London News

TV

Tonight on BBC London News: Tube workers are facing increasing abuse from angry passengers, according to new figures.

And traditional manufacturing jobs in the capital may disappear all together in the next 50 years, the Green Party warns.

Join Riz Lateef and the BBC London TV News team

at 18:30 on BBC One.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fresh strike for gallery workers

National Gallery
BBC

National Gallery workers are to stage a series of fresh strikes in a row over the privatisation of services.

Members of the

Public and Commercial Services union at the central London gallery will walk out for five days from 24 February, following a five-day stoppage earlier this month.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Park keepers plans slammed

Park users have slammed Harrow Council over plans to remove park keepers,

the Harrow Times reports.

Harrow Council announced park keepers will be laid off in changes to park maintenance to be made in the spring, the paper says.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FA Cup quarter final

BBC Sport

Arsenal's FA Cup quarter-final tie with Manchester United will be shown live on BBC One on Monday 9 March at 19:45.

Holders Arsenal met United in the 2005 FA Cup final in Cardiff

with the Gunners winning 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

TV star sued by injured plumber

A trainee plumber is suing an actor from the hit TV series Shameless over brain damage and partial blindness suffered in a row over a mobile phone.

Elliott Tittensor
BBC
Elliott Tittensor's credits include Shameless and The Stone Roses-inspired film Spike Island

Oliver Flint "suffered grave injuries" after being thrown from the bonnet of a BMW driven by Elliott Tittensor outside a McDonald's in Kentish Town,

the High Court heard.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The Man Who performed

Peter Brook's The Man Who is being performed by the new theatre company Pooka Productions,

at The Bussey Building, Peckham, this week.

The play was supported through crowdfunding.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Multi-faith London pilgrimage

Leaders from Britain's major faiths are setting out

on a pilgrimage across London tomorrow.

Participants will meet in Regents Park where a time of reflection will be shared at Regents Park Mosque at 11:00, where before moving to the Central Synagogue in Great Portland Street and then Westminster Abbey.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fire breaks out on Elstree set

A fire broke out on the set of EastEnders a few hours after the BBC soap broadcast "live inserts"

as part of 30th anniversary celebrations.

Fire on EastEnders set
South Beds News Agency
Firefighters in Hertfordshire were called to the Albert Square set a few hours after a live broadcast

Firefighters were called to the set

in the BBC's Elstree studios in Hertfordshire just after 23:00 last night.

The show is back again tonight at 20:00 on BBC One as we get ever nearer to finding out who killed Lucy Beale.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Burst water main

In Chelsea, Edith Grove southbound is closed causing queuing traffic because of a burst water main on the King's Road.

For more travel updates,

visit BBC London's travel website.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Drivetime

Scotland Yard, the FA and Chelsea football club have all said they will help French police investigate an alleged racist incident in Paris last night involving the club's fans.

In a video posted online, the supporters appear to be chanting: "Chelsea we're racist, and that's the way we like it."

Does this surprise you? How shocking was it?

Join the discussion on BBC London 94.9 now.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News on the hour

BBC London 94.9

Radio

On the 17:00 bulletin: Scotland Yard detectives are to examine video footage of Chelsea fans apparently using racist chants and repeatedly pushing a black man off a train in the Paris Metro.

Listen to BBC London 94.9.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Baby life support withdrawn

The parents of a one-year-old baby Olivia Stanca have agreed to the withdrawal of life support for their daughter at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London after a long battle to save her life ended up in the High Court.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Feedback

BBC Local Live brings you the latest news, sport, travel and weather all in one place.

Tell us what you think.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Stella artwork

Royal Academy sculpture
PA

A visitor observes a seven metres tall and eight metres wide sculpture entitled "Inflated Star and Wooden Star" by American artist Frank Stella, at the Annenberg Courtyard of the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Grant for women's support project

A south London project aiming to help women leave prostitution has been awarded £491,825 in National Lottery funding.

Eaves Housing for Women

(Eaves) is one of 12 projects across the capital sharing grants totalling almost £4.2m through
the Big Lottery Fund's Reaching Communities programme.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brent Cross plans submitted

Plans for a £4.5bn regeneration project of Brent Cross Cricklewood have been submitted to Barnet Council,

Brent & Kilburn Times reports.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News on the hour

BBC London 94.9

Radio

On the 16:00 bulletin: Labour's much criticised pink election bus arrived in Croydon this morning.

Listen to

BBC London 94.9 to find out more.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Quiz the transport commissioner

BBC London 94.9

Radio

Sir Peter Hendy with Eddie Nestor
BBC

Sir Peter Hendy, Commissioner of Transport for London, will be coming on the

Drivetime show from 18:00 to take your calls and emails on anything you wish to raise about London's transport system.

Are you concerned about safety on the network? Want to know more about the recent vote by London Underground drivers to go on strike? Get in touch now.

Email your questions now or call 0207 224 2000 from 18:00.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gypsy mourners apologise to neighbours

A gypsy family has thanked neighbours for their understanding as hundreds of mourners descend on Ewell and worried pubs shut up shop,

writes Alice Foster in the Epsom Guardian.

The body of Sylvie Smith, a well loved member of the gypsy community, was taken home to Shire Court, Short Croft Road, Ewell, yesterday morning.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tube staff safety concern

Assaults on Tube staff members have risen by 44% since 2009,

figures have shown.

Customers buying tickets at Queensway ticket office
BBC

London Assembly member Val Shawcross highlighted the figures, saying changes including the closure of ticket offices and cuts in staff numbers would leave workers feeling "dangerously isolated".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Refuse truck collides with pedestrian

Police were called to a collision between a pedestrian and refuse truck on East Lane in Wembley earlier,

Scotland Yard says.

London Ambulance attended the scene, where a woman in her 20s was taken by LAS to west London hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News on the hour

Our top headlines at 15:00 include:

A hearing to determine the future of a new stadium for Tottenham Hotspur has resumed today.

The club plans to build a new 56,000-seater stadium on its existing ground. But a local business - Archway Sheet Metal works - claims it's being unlawfully forced to move, and has taken its appeal to the high court. A decision is expected tomorrow

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Prince Charles in east London

Prince Charles
PA

Abbey Mills pumping station was an integral part of London's main sewerage system completed by Sir Joseph Bazalgette in 1865 as a solution to the Great Stink seven years earlier, when the smell from the River Thames overwhelmed MPs at Parliament.

Wearing a hard hat, protective glasses and a high visibility jacket Prince Charles chatted to senior staff from the engineering project as he stood at the mouth of the vast tunnel that stretched ahead of them.

When completed it will help prevent 16m tonnes of sewage and rainwater overflowing into the River Lee each year by transporting it to Beckton sewage treatment works.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FA statement Paris Metro incident

Following footage released appearing to show a black man being pushed off a Metro train by Chelsea fans,

the FA has released a statement.

"The FA, like the club, completely condemn such disgraceful behaviour which is a criminal offence and those responsible should face the strongest possible punishment," it said.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Prince visits pumping station

The Prince of Wales has been visiting the

recently constructed Lee Tunnel to mark the 150th anniversary of London's sewer network at the Abbey Mills Pumping Station in east London.

Prince Charles
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man pushed 'because PSG fan'

A Chelsea fan who was on the Metro train claims

the supporters pushed the man off the carriage because he was a PSG fan rather than for the colour of his skin.

Season-ticket holder Mitchell McCoy, 17, from Fulham, said: "People were saying it was because he was black. It's not true at all. I personally think it's because he was a PSG fan."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Protest over Hampstead dams work

Ham and High

Newspaper

Protesters are calling on Hampstead's parliamentary candidates to put the protection of Hampstead Heath at the top of their election pledges,

the Ham and High reports.

Around 20 people, armed with slogan banners, gathered at the Mixed Bathing Pond on Saturday as work got under way on the £22m ponds dam project.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News on the hour

BBC London 94.9

Radio

On the 14:00 bulletin: the jury has been sent out to consider its verdict in the trial of Brusthom Ziamani who denies planning to behead a British soldier, inspired by the men who murdered Fusilier Lee Rigby in Woolwich.

Listen to BBC London 94.9.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Charlton fans question Duchatelet strategy

BBC Sport

Charlton Athletic supporters are to hold a public meeting in an attempt to find out the

long-term strategy of Belgian owner Roland Duchatelet.

Roland Duchatelet
Empics

Charlton have had four managers since Duchatelet bought the club in January 2014, and

are 18th in the Championship under current boss Guy Luzon.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lunchtime news

BBC London News

TV

On the lunchtime bulletin: industrial businesses could disappear from the capital within the next 50 years, according to the Green Party.

It is calling on the mayor to support the capital's manufacturing businesses.

Tune in at 13:35 on BBC One.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mugging victim, 93: Man remanded

A man accused of robbery after he allegedly

knocked over a frail pensioner for just £5 has been remanded in custody.

Solomon Bygraves, 29, is accused of mugging 93-year-old Stanley Evans in the communal entrance to a block of flats in Soho, central London, where he lives alone.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News on the hour

BBC London 94.9

Radio

On the 13:00 bulleting, the top headline is: assaults on London Underground staff members

have risen by 44% since 2009.

Listen to

BBC London 94.9 to find out more.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Five things learned at Parc des Princes

BBC Sport

"Thibaut Courtois is pure class" is one of five things BBC Sport says football fans learned from Chelsea's draw with Paris St-Germain.

Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea
AP

What else did we learn?

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Assaults on Tube staff increase

Labour has called for more protection for London Underground workers after figures showed a 44% increase in assaults on staff since 2009.

Nick Brown,

London Underground's chief operating officer, said: "Our staff and passengers have the right to work and travel without fear of threat or violence."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fine and dry afternoon

It will be a fine and dry afternoon with some spells of sunshine. Cloud will increase from the northwest and south-westerly winds will freshen slightly.

Maximum temperature: 10C (50F).

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News on the hour

BBC London 94.9

Radio

On the

12:00 bulletin: Scotland Yard says it is examining footage of last night's incident on the Paris Metro, where four or five Chelsea fans were filmed appearing to forcibly prevent a black man boarding a train and chanting "we're racist and that's the way we like it".

Listen to BBC London 94.9.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Elgin Marbles 'should stay in London'

A survey of art world experts, by public relations firm Bell Pottinger Arts, found 60% in favour of the British Museum keeping the Elgin Marbles.

Elgin Marbles
Reuters

The 2,500-year-old marbles were presented to the London institution almost 200 years ago

after being removed from the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis by Lord Elgin - with the debate over whether they should be returned to Greece raging ever since.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'No place in football'

After footage emerged which appeared to show some Chelsea football fans preventing a black man from boarding a Paris train, a Chelsea spokesman said the

fans' actions had "no place in football or society".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top