BBC Local Live London as it happened

Participants will meet in Regents Park where a time of reflection will be shared at Regents Park Mosque at 11:00, where before moving to the Central Synagogue in Great Portland Street and then Westminster Abbey.
Fire breaks out on Elstree set
A fire broke out on the set of EastEnders a few hours after the BBC soap broadcast "live inserts"
The parents of a one-year-old baby Olivia Stanca have agreed to the withdrawal of life support for their daughter at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London after a long battle to save her life ended up in the High Court.
Feedback
BBC Local Live brings you the latest news, sport, travel and weather all in one place.
A visitor observes a seven metres tall and eight metres wide sculpture entitled "Inflated Star and Wooden Star" by American artist Frank Stella, at the Annenberg Courtyard of the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly.
Grant for women's support project
A south London project aiming to help women leave prostitution has been awarded £491,825 in National Lottery funding.
A hearing to determine the future of a new stadium for Tottenham Hotspur has resumed today.
The club plans to build a new 56,000-seater stadium on its existing ground. But a local business - Archway Sheet Metal works - claims it's being unlawfully forced to move, and has taken its appeal to the high court. A decision is expected tomorrow
Prince Charles in east London
Abbey Mills pumping station was an integral part of London's main sewerage system completed by Sir Joseph Bazalgette in 1865 as a solution to the Great Stink seven years earlier, when the smell from the River Thames overwhelmed MPs at Parliament.
Wearing a hard hat, protective glasses and a high visibility jacket Prince Charles chatted to senior staff from the engineering project as he stood at the mouth of the vast tunnel that stretched ahead of them.
When completed it will help prevent 16m tonnes of sewage and rainwater overflowing into the River Lee each year by transporting it to Beckton sewage treatment works.
FA statement Paris Metro incident
Following footage released appearing to show a black man being pushed off a Metro train by Chelsea fans,
Around 20 people, armed with slogan banners, gathered at the Mixed Bathing Pond on Saturday as work got under way on the £22m ponds dam project.
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
On the 14:00 bulletin: the jury has been sent out to consider its verdict in the trial of Brusthom Ziamani who denies planning to behead a British soldier, inspired by the men who murdered Fusilier Lee Rigby in Woolwich.
Labour has called for more protection for London Underground workers after figures showed a 44% increase in assaults on staff since 2009.
Nick Brown,
London Underground's chief operating officer, said: "Our staff and passengers have the right to work and travel without fear of threat or violence."
Fine and dry afternoon
It will be a fine and dry afternoon with some spells of sunshine. Cloud will increase from the northwest and south-westerly winds will freshen slightly.
Maximum temperature: 10C (50F).
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
On the
12:00 bulletin: Scotland Yard says it is examining footage of last night's incident on the Paris Metro, where four or five Chelsea fans were filmed appearing to forcibly prevent a black man boarding a train and chanting "we're racist and that's the way we like it".Listen to BBC London 94.9.
Elgin Marbles 'should stay in London'
A survey of art world experts, by public relations firm Bell Pottinger Arts, found 60% in favour of the British Museum keeping the Elgin Marbles.
The 2,500-year-old marbles were presented to the London institution almost 200 years ago
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good evening
That's all for the live page today. Join Elaine Okyere tomorrow at 08:00 for all the latest, news, sport, travel and weather for London.
'Chilly and clear'
This evening and overnight it will be chilly and clear at first, but cloud will build in from the north-west during the early hours.
Minimum temperature: 1C (34F).
Teatime news
BBC London News
TV
Tonight on BBC London News: Tube workers are facing increasing abuse from angry passengers, according to new figures.
And traditional manufacturing jobs in the capital may disappear all together in the next 50 years, the Green Party warns.
Join Riz Lateef and the BBC London TV News teamat 18:30 on BBC One.
Fresh strike for gallery workers
National Gallery workers are to stage a series of fresh strikes in a row over the privatisation of services.
Members of thePublic and Commercial Services union at the central London gallery will walk out for five days from 24 February, following a five-day stoppage earlier this month.
Park keepers plans slammed
Park users have slammed Harrow Council over plans to remove park keepers,the Harrow Times reports.
Harrow Council announced park keepers will be laid off in changes to park maintenance to be made in the spring, the paper says.
FA Cup quarter final
BBC Sport
Arsenal's FA Cup quarter-final tie with Manchester United will be shown live on BBC One on Monday 9 March at 19:45.
Holders Arsenal met United in the 2005 FA Cup final in Cardiffwith the Gunners winning 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw.
TV star sued by injured plumber
A trainee plumber is suing an actor from the hit TV series Shameless over brain damage and partial blindness suffered in a row over a mobile phone.
Oliver Flint "suffered grave injuries" after being thrown from the bonnet of a BMW driven by Elliott Tittensor outside a McDonald's in Kentish Town,the High Court heard.
The Man Who performed
Peter Brook's The Man Who is being performed by the new theatre company Pooka Productions,at The Bussey Building, Peckham, this week.
The play was supported through crowdfunding.
Multi-faith London pilgrimage
Leaders from Britain's major faiths are setting outon a pilgrimage across London tomorrow.
Participants will meet in Regents Park where a time of reflection will be shared at Regents Park Mosque at 11:00, where before moving to the Central Synagogue in Great Portland Street and then Westminster Abbey.
Fire breaks out on Elstree set
A fire broke out on the set of EastEnders a few hours after the BBC soap broadcast "live inserts"as part of 30th anniversary celebrations.
Firefighters were called to the setin the BBC's Elstree studios in Hertfordshire just after 23:00 last night.
The show is back again tonight at 20:00 on BBC One as we get ever nearer to finding out who killed Lucy Beale.
Burst water main
In Chelsea, Edith Grove southbound is closed causing queuing traffic because of a burst water main on the King's Road.
For more travel updates,visit BBC London's travel website.
Drivetime
Scotland Yard, the FA and Chelsea football club have all said they will help French police investigate an alleged racist incident in Paris last night involving the club's fans.
In a video posted online, the supporters appear to be chanting: "Chelsea we're racist, and that's the way we like it."
Does this surprise you? How shocking was it?Join the discussion on BBC London 94.9 now.
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
On the 17:00 bulletin: Scotland Yard detectives are to examine video footage of Chelsea fans apparently using racist chants and repeatedly pushing a black man off a train in the Paris Metro.Listen to BBC London 94.9.
Baby life support withdrawn
The parents of a one-year-old baby Olivia Stanca have agreed to the withdrawal of life support for their daughter at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London after a long battle to save her life ended up in the High Court.
Feedback
BBC Local Live brings you the latest news, sport, travel and weather all in one place.Tell us what you think.
Stella artwork
A visitor observes a seven metres tall and eight metres wide sculpture entitled "Inflated Star and Wooden Star" by American artist Frank Stella, at the Annenberg Courtyard of the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly.
Grant for women's support project
A south London project aiming to help women leave prostitution has been awarded £491,825 in National Lottery funding.
Eaves Housing for Women(Eaves) is one of 12 projects across the capital sharing grants totalling almost £4.2m through the Big Lottery Fund's Reaching Communities programme.
Brent Cross plans submitted
Plans for a £4.5bn regeneration project of Brent Cross Cricklewood have been submitted to Barnet Council,Brent & Kilburn Times reports.
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
On the 16:00 bulletin: Labour's much criticised pink election bus arrived in Croydon this morning.
Listen toBBC London 94.9 to find out more.
Quiz the transport commissioner
BBC London 94.9
Radio
Sir Peter Hendy, Commissioner of Transport for London, will be coming on theDrivetime show from 18:00 to take your calls and emails on anything you wish to raise about London's transport system.
Are you concerned about safety on the network? Want to know more about the recent vote by London Underground drivers to go on strike? Get in touch now.Email your questions now or call 0207 224 2000 from 18:00.
Gypsy mourners apologise to neighbours
A gypsy family has thanked neighbours for their understanding as hundreds of mourners descend on Ewell and worried pubs shut up shop,writes Alice Foster in the Epsom Guardian.
The body of Sylvie Smith, a well loved member of the gypsy community, was taken home to Shire Court, Short Croft Road, Ewell, yesterday morning.
Tube staff safety concern
Assaults on Tube staff members have risen by 44% since 2009,figures have shown.
London Assembly member Val Shawcross highlighted the figures, saying changes including the closure of ticket offices and cuts in staff numbers would leave workers feeling "dangerously isolated".
Refuse truck collides with pedestrian
Police were called to a collision between a pedestrian and refuse truck on East Lane in Wembley earlier,Scotland Yard says.
London Ambulance attended the scene, where a woman in her 20s was taken by LAS to west London hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.
News on the hour
A hearing to determine the future of a new stadium for Tottenham Hotspur has resumed today.
The club plans to build a new 56,000-seater stadium on its existing ground. But a local business - Archway Sheet Metal works - claims it's being unlawfully forced to move, and has taken its appeal to the high court. A decision is expected tomorrow
Prince Charles in east London
Abbey Mills pumping station was an integral part of London's main sewerage system completed by Sir Joseph Bazalgette in 1865 as a solution to the Great Stink seven years earlier, when the smell from the River Thames overwhelmed MPs at Parliament.
Wearing a hard hat, protective glasses and a high visibility jacket Prince Charles chatted to senior staff from the engineering project as he stood at the mouth of the vast tunnel that stretched ahead of them.
When completed it will help prevent 16m tonnes of sewage and rainwater overflowing into the River Lee each year by transporting it to Beckton sewage treatment works.
FA statement Paris Metro incident
Following footage released appearing to show a black man being pushed off a Metro train by Chelsea fans,the FA has released a statement.
"The FA, like the club, completely condemn such disgraceful behaviour which is a criminal offence and those responsible should face the strongest possible punishment," it said.
Prince visits pumping station
The Prince of Wales has been visiting therecently constructed Lee Tunnel to mark the 150th anniversary of London's sewer network at the Abbey Mills Pumping Station in east London.
Man pushed 'because PSG fan'
A Chelsea fan who was on the Metro train claimsthe supporters pushed the man off the carriage because he was a PSG fan rather than for the colour of his skin.
Season-ticket holder Mitchell McCoy, 17, from Fulham, said: "People were saying it was because he was black. It's not true at all. I personally think it's because he was a PSG fan."
Protest over Hampstead dams work
Ham and High
Newspaper
Protesters are calling on Hampstead's parliamentary candidates to put the protection of Hampstead Heath at the top of their election pledges,the Ham and High reports.
Around 20 people, armed with slogan banners, gathered at the Mixed Bathing Pond on Saturday as work got under way on the £22m ponds dam project.
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
On the 14:00 bulletin: the jury has been sent out to consider its verdict in the trial of Brusthom Ziamani who denies planning to behead a British soldier, inspired by the men who murdered Fusilier Lee Rigby in Woolwich.Listen to BBC London 94.9.
Charlton fans question Duchatelet strategy
BBC Sport
Charlton Athletic supporters are to hold a public meeting in an attempt to find out thelong-term strategy of Belgian owner Roland Duchatelet.
Charlton have had four managers since Duchatelet bought the club in January 2014, andare 18th in the Championship under current boss Guy Luzon.
Lunchtime news
BBC London News
TV
On the lunchtime bulletin: industrial businesses could disappear from the capital within the next 50 years, according to the Green Party.
It is calling on the mayor to support the capital's manufacturing businesses.Tune in at 13:35 on BBC One.
Mugging victim, 93: Man remanded
A man accused of robbery after he allegedlyknocked over a frail pensioner for just £5 has been remanded in custody.
Solomon Bygraves, 29, is accused of mugging 93-year-old Stanley Evans in the communal entrance to a block of flats in Soho, central London, where he lives alone.
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
On the 13:00 bulleting, the top headline is: assaults on London Underground staff membershave risen by 44% since 2009.
Listen toBBC London 94.9 to find out more.
Five things learned at Parc des Princes
BBC Sport
"Thibaut Courtois is pure class" is one of five things BBC Sport says football fans learned from Chelsea's draw with Paris St-Germain.What else did we learn?
Assaults on Tube staff increase
Labour has called for more protection for London Underground workers after figures showed a 44% increase in assaults on staff since 2009.
Nick Brown,London Underground's chief operating officer, said: "Our staff and passengers have the right to work and travel without fear of threat or violence."
Fine and dry afternoon
It will be a fine and dry afternoon with some spells of sunshine. Cloud will increase from the northwest and south-westerly winds will freshen slightly.
Maximum temperature: 10C (50F).
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
On the12:00 bulletin: Scotland Yard says it is examining footage of last night's incident on the Paris Metro, where four or five Chelsea fans were filmed appearing to forcibly prevent a black man boarding a train and chanting "we're racist and that's the way we like it".Listen to BBC London 94.9.
Elgin Marbles 'should stay in London'
A survey of art world experts, by public relations firm Bell Pottinger Arts, found 60% in favour of the British Museum keeping the Elgin Marbles.
The 2,500-year-old marbles were presented to the London institution almost 200 years agoafter being removed from the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis by Lord Elgin - with the debate over whether they should be returned to Greece raging ever since.
'No place in football'
After footage emerged which appeared to show some Chelsea football fans preventing a black man from boarding a Paris train, a Chelsea spokesman said thefans' actions had "no place in football or society".