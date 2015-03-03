The Met Police is referring itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission over allegations of corruption regarding the investigation into the disappearance of an eight-year-boy on the day of the 1981 royal wedding.

Vishal Mehrotra disappeared while he was walking back to his home in Putney after watching the parade for the marriage of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. His remains were found in remote marshland close to the Hampshire-West Sussex border in 1982.

In a statement, the Met said: "Met were made aware of a complaint alleging corruption relating to the Met Police's original missing person investigation into the disappearance of Vishal Mehrotra via the press.

"This complaint has been referred to the Met Police's Directorate of Professional Standards. This matter will shortly be referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission."