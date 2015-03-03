That's all from me and BBC Local Live today. I'll be back tomorrow from 08:00 for all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Dry with some cloud
Any remaining showers will die away during the evening to leave a largely dry night with variable cloud and clear spells. There could be some patchy frost in sheltered spots, with westerly winds easing a little by the morning. Minimum temperature: 3C (37F)
BBCCopyright: BBC
Royals welcome Mexican President
Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto and his wife Angelica Rivera have met the Queen and Prince Philip at the start of the three-day state visit. The visitors were shown items in the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Earlier, as Mr Pena Nieto and Ms Rivera arrived in Whitehall by car a royal salute of 41 guns was fired in nearby Green Park by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
Ed Balls: EU withdrawal 'disaster' for London
Pulling Britain out of the European Union would be a "disaster" for London, shadow chancellor Ed Balls has warned.
In a speech to business organisation London First, Mr Balls said: "Walking out of the EU would be a disaster for London. It would put our capital's future success at risk - costing us jobs and trade, investment and influence. Britain exiting the EU is now the biggest risk to London's prosperity in the coming years."
The pair were found dead by police at a property in Colville Square, Notting Hill at 20:00 on Friday. The woman, who is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Son pleads not guilty to father's murder
The son of a nightclub tycoon has appeared in court to deny murdering his father.
BBCCopyright: BBC
David West, 44, of Jermyn Street, near Piccadilly, entered a not guilty plea at the Old Bailey and was remanded in custody. The defendant's 70-year-old father, also called David West, was found stabbed to death at his home in Ormond Yard behind Jermyn Street, on 13 December.
Killed cyclist's family appeal for witnesses
The family of a 15-year-old cyclist stabbed to death broke down in tears today as they appealed for witnesses to come forward. Alan Cartwright was attacked on Caledonian Road in Islington, north London, on Friday.
PACopyright: PA
Alan's mother Michelle Watson said: "It was so quick, he just carried on riding and two minutes up the road he is collapsed and dead. It's like it's not real. I would say to witnesses, if you've got any sort of conscience come forward because a brother and son is dead."
International Piano Series
Southbank Centre tweets: Nothing planned tonight? Buy Tickets for Sunwook Kim's @intpianoseries recital: Bach, Beethoven and Mussorgsky http://j.mp/1FR6uUW
Met to be investigated over royal wedding 'murder'
The Met Police is referring itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission over allegations of corruption regarding the investigation into the disappearance of an eight-year-boy on the day of the 1981 royal wedding.
In a statement, the Met said: "Met were made aware of a complaint alleging corruption relating to the Met Police's original missing person investigation into the disappearance of Vishal Mehrotra via the press.
"This complaint has been referred to the Met Police's Directorate of Professional Standards. This matter will shortly be referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission."
Ben Kinsella's dad speaks out over Islington stabbing
BBC London 94.9
Radio
As the family of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in a street attack appeal for witnesses, the father of another teenager who was killed in the same borough speaks to Eddie Nestor on BBC London 94.9.
The lawyers of a convicted Mafia boss who was ordered by a judge to return to Italy have lodged an appeal against his extradition.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Domenico Rancadore was arrested in August 2013 after he was found living in Uxbridge, west London, under the alias of Marc Skinner. Last month a judge ruled the 65-year-old, who has lived in London for more than 20 years, must be extradited to Italy.
Crossrail death had 'contributory factors'
BBC London's transport correspondent Tom Edwards tweeted that the jury at St Pancras Coroner's Court recorded a narrative verdict, but said Rene Tkacik's death while working was working on a Crossrail site in Holborn, in March 2014 had accidental contributory factors including:
His state of mind due to isolation and a lack of English
Different processes for concrete trimming were not consistent
The definition of the exclusion zone was unclear and changed from time to time with no physical demarcation.
From 'onesies' to wear in the air raid shelter to jewellery created from aeroplane parts, new exhibition Fashion on the Ration: 1940s Street Style looks at how fashion survived and even flourished under the rules of rationing in 1940s Britain.
AFPCopyright: AFP
The exhibition opens on Thursday at the Imperial War Museum London and you can book tickets now.
A Met Police officer, who was attached to Specialist Operations, has been dismissed after being found guilty of gross misconduct.
PC Annaleisa Gordon, 50, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour. In October 2013 Gordon was found guilty of a data protection offence after Southwark Crown Court heard she conducted searches on the MPS systems on her ex-husband.
The photograph was taken at Hornchurch Country Park in east London on yesterday afternoon. Mr Le-May said: "I heard a distressed squawking noise and feared the worst. I soon realised it was a woodpecker with some kind of small mammal on its back."
Parliament Square delays
TfL Bus Alerts tweets: Routes 3 11 12 24 53 87 88 148 159 211 453 around Parliament Sq are experiencing severe delays due to ongoing carriageway works. The account added: London Underground are accepting bus ticket holders within Zone 1
Delays on A13 Alfred's Way in Barking
On the roads, two lanes are closed on the A13 Alfred's Way at the East Ham and Barking By-Pass eastbound between Beckton Roundabout and the Gascoigne Road junction, because of an accident and recovery work. There are queues to Canning Town Flyover and on A117 Woolwich Manor Way to the A1020 Royal Docks Road junction.
London Fire Brigade tweets: The fire in #Chessington is now under control with help from @surreyfrs.
The brigade added: Half of one house was damaged by the fire in #Chessington and the house next door was damaged by smoke. Thankfully, no injuries.
Tower Hamlets mayor followed law 'to the word'
A party led by a mayor accused of electoral fraud followed the law "to the word", a special High Court hearing has heard.
Four voters have taken legal action against Lutfur Rahman - independent mayor of Tower Hamlets, east London, and leader the Tower Hamlets First (THF) party - at an Election Court trial in London.
Alibor Choudhury, a THF member of Tower Hamlets Council, said: "We set up the party with the intention of it being temporary." He added: "We have followed the letter to the word so far." Mr Rahman denies wrongdoing.
The family of a 15-year-old cyclist stabbed to death in a street attack in North London broke down in tears today as they appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Area evacuated
Residents had to be evacuated from their homes after a two-storey house collapsed in Romford, the London Fire Brigade said.
London Fire BrigadeCopyright: London Fire Brigade
Watch Manager Jason Frisby said: "The building fractured the incoming gas supply main when it came down, so eight people from neighbouring properties were evacuated and a temporary 50 metre exclusion zone has been put in place. As soon as the gas supply has been isolated, the exclusion zone will be lifted and residents will be able to return to their homes."
Romford house collapses
Firefighters have said builders working on a house which collapsed on Rodney Way, in Romford, were lucky to have not been injured.
London Fire BrigadeCopyright: London Fire Brigade
The end of terrace property was under refurbishment when it completely collapsed at 06:20.
London Fire Brigade watch manager Jason Frisby said: "Fortunately, it was unoccupied at the time it collapsed and no-one was injured. Had it collapsed when the builders working on the house were inside, they may not have been quite so lucky.
A spokesman for UK Power Networks, which supplies power in the area, confirmed engineers are working to restore power to 150 properties, the newspaper said.
One-third miss first school choice in London
BBCCopyright: BBC
Almost a third of families in London did not get their first choice of secondary school, after places were allocated on National Offer Day. In London, 68% of applicants got their first preference, fewer than in the previous two years. The Department for Education says it has invested "more than £5bn to create more than 445,000 new school places".
Lambeth Council said 82% of applicants in the borough were offered a place at their first or second-choice school. Let us know your experiences - email london.locallive@bbc.co.uk
On air
Alex Bushill
BBC London News
Met PoliceCopyright: Met Police
This lunchtime we have the CCTV footage released by the police of the moment a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest as he cycled along the Caledonian Road in Islington.
Detectives say Alan Cartwright had no chance to defend himself and have appealed for witnesses. That and a full weather forecast just after 13:30.
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The top story at 13:00 on BBC London 94.9: Police have described as "truly shocking" CCTV footage of the moment a 15-year-old boy was stabbed as he cycled with friends along the Caledonian Road.
Barnet care home 'failing' to provide care
Barnet Supported Living Services in Barnet, north London, has been warned it must make improvements or face further enforcement action by the independent regulator of all health and social care services in England.
During an unannounced Care Quality Commission inspection in August 2014, inspectors found they were failing to provide care which was safe, effective, responsive or well led. The report found there were issues around how some medicines were stored and recorded and infection control related to personal care.
WOW festival
Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend a festival celebrating the achievement of women and girls at the Southbank Centre this week.
The Women of the World or WOW festival will feature a headline bill of speakers including Labour Party deputy leader Harriet Harman, director of rights group Liberty Shami Chakrabarti, singer-turned-activist Annie Lennox, actress and women's rights campaigner Salma Hayek Pinault and author Caitlin Moran.
Sir Simon said it was "a very obvious step - the idea of coming home and having a position in this fantastic city". He is currently director of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, where he has been since 2002 and has three years left on his contract.
Free football coaching
Wandsworth Council tweets: Young people on Surrey Lane estate offered free football coaching sessions on brand new £30k floodlit astroturf pitch http://goo.gl/UlKspz
Ladybirds and Lennie James
BBC London 94.9
Radio
On BBC London 94.9, Robert Elms is discussing Ladybirds - not the insects the books. He will be joined by the author of the new book Ladybird by Design, written by Prof Lawrence Zeegan.
Also on the programme is the actor Lennie James who will be talking about his new Sky 1 show Critical.
Terry hopes to go out 'on a bang'
BBC Sport
John Terry insists he has "a few years left" at Chelsea and says he will not play for another club. The Blues captain, whose contract is up at the end of the season, scored the opener in Sunday's 2-0 Capital One Cup final win over Tottenham at Wembley.
APCopyright: AP
"If this is my last year, then I hope it goes out on a bang," said Terry. "But I am feeling great at the minute and it would be the wrong time to go."
In the East End of London, I meet 97-year-old Beatty Orwell at Jewish Care's Stepney Community Centre. Beatty was born in 1917, the year before women first won the right to vote in a general election, and she cherishes her democratic freedom. I ask her what she thinks about those who say they have no interest in politics and don't want to vote.
BBCCopyright: BBC
"Makes me sick, makes me sick because they should learn history, what went on and what's going on." If you missed Panorama's first programme as part of a new four-part Panorama series - 'What Britain Wants'.
Police have described as "truly shocking" CCTV footage of the moment a 15-year-old boy was stabbed as he cycled with friends along the Caledonian Road.
Scotland Yard's sought to play down figures obtained by BBC London that show over the last two years nearly 50 police officers and 26 members of civilian staff have been suspended for alleged corruption.
London Assembly tweets: Heading to Docklands Medical Centre for the Health Committee report launch - 'Access to GP Care' - at 9.30 with @DrOnkarSahota
Stabbed teenager 'stood no chance'
The CCTV of the fatal stabbing shows Alan Cartwright and his two friends being attacked and pushed off their bikes by three youths.
Met PoliceCopyright: Met Police
Det Ch Insp Chris Jones said: "Alan stood no chance of defending himself against his attacker who casually stepped out in front of him and stabbed him in the chest. Identifying and arresting the suspects is our absolute priority."
There will be scattered showers around at first this morning, but they will be mostly light. The showers will die out this afternoon with more in the way of sunny spells, though it's still going to feel cold out in the brisk winds.
Highs of 9C (48F).
Post update
Elaine Okyere
BBC London News
Morning! I'm here until 18:00 bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for London.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC ReutersCopyright: Reuters BBCCopyright: BBC PACopyright: PA BBCCopyright: BBC ReutersCopyright: Reuters
- His state of mind due to isolation and a lack of English
- Different processes for concrete trimming were not consistent
- The definition of the exclusion zone was unclear and changed from time to time with no physical demarcation.
- The family of a 15-year-old cyclist stabbed to death in a street attack in north London, broke down in tears today as they appealed for witnesses to come forward.
- It's been revealed that the father of Mohammed Emwazi, the man dubbed 'Jihadi John' has been questioned by Kuwaiti officials, who are trying to put together a profile of his son.
leigh dayCopyright: leigh day AFPCopyright: AFP
- Police investigating the murders of a man and a child in Notting Hill have charged a 36-year-old woman with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
- A 50-year-old Met Police Officer has been dismissed without notice today after being found guilty of gross misconduct by a misconduct hearing.
Martin Le-May Copyright: Martin Le-May UnknownCopyright: Unknown London Fire BrigadeCopyright: London Fire Brigade London Fire BrigadeCopyright: London Fire Brigade
- The mother of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Islington has described his death as senseless and says she's been left angry and numb.
- The President of Mexico has arrived in London for a three day state visit.
BBCCopyright: BBC Met PoliceCopyright: Met Police Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images APCopyright: AP
- Police chiefs are dismissing Tottenham MP David Lammy's claim that property crime has been effectively decriminalised in recent years.
- The chairman of the London Symphony Orchestra says he's "thrilled" that the world renowned conductor Sir Simon Rattle has accepted his invitation to lead it into the future.
PACopyright: PA
- David Cameron's chairing a child abuse summit at Downing Street, attended by survivors, the police, council leaders and health and social care providers.
- The London Ambulance Service has condemned what it calls a "demeaning" and "humiliating" incident in Shoreditch in which a man urinated off a balcony on to a paramedic and her patient.
PACopyright: PA BBCCopyright: BBC
- Police have described as "truly shocking" CCTV footage of the moment a 15-year-old boy was stabbed as he cycled with friends along the Caledonian Road.
- Scotland Yard's sought to play down figures obtained by BBC London that show over the last two years nearly 50 police officers and 26 members of civilian staff have been suspended for alleged corruption.
Daily TelegraphCopyright: Daily Telegraph @BBCTravelAlertCopyright: @BBCTravelAlert Met PoliceCopyright: Met Police
- Police have released what they call "truly shocking" CCTV footage of the moment a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest as he cycled with friends along the Caledonian Road.
- The BBC's obtained a recording of Mohammed Emwazi, the London man nicknamed Jihadi John, describing his interrogation by MI5.
Met PoliceCopyright: Met Police BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
- On the London Underground the Metropolitan Line has delays after a signal failure at Moor Park.
- Chiltern Railway also has delays between Amersham and Marylebone following a signal failure.
- There is also no service between Chessington South and Raynes Park on South West Trains because of a signal failure.
Have a lovely evening
Elaine Okyere
BBC London News
That's all from me and BBC Local Live today. I'll be back tomorrow from 08:00 for all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Dry with some cloud
Any remaining showers will die away during the evening to leave a largely dry night with variable cloud and clear spells. There could be some patchy frost in sheltered spots, with westerly winds easing a little by the morning. Minimum temperature: 3C (37F)
Royals welcome Mexican President
Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto and his wife Angelica Rivera have met the Queen and Prince Philip at the start of the three-day state visit. The visitors were shown items in the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace.
Earlier, as Mr Pena Nieto and Ms Rivera arrived in Whitehall by car a royal salute of 41 guns was fired in nearby Green Park by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
Ed Balls: EU withdrawal 'disaster' for London
Pulling Britain out of the European Union would be a "disaster" for London, shadow chancellor Ed Balls has warned.
In a speech to business organisation London First, Mr Balls said: "Walking out of the EU would be a disaster for London. It would put our capital's future success at risk - costing us jobs and trade, investment and influence. Britain exiting the EU is now the biggest risk to London's prosperity in the coming years."
Woman charged with Notting Hill murders
A 36-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a four-year-old girl and a man in his 40s.
The pair were found dead by police at a property in Colville Square, Notting Hill at 20:00 on Friday. The woman, who is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Son pleads not guilty to father's murder
The son of a nightclub tycoon has appeared in court to deny murdering his father.
David West, 44, of Jermyn Street, near Piccadilly, entered a not guilty plea at the Old Bailey and was remanded in custody. The defendant's 70-year-old father, also called David West, was found stabbed to death at his home in Ormond Yard behind Jermyn Street, on 13 December.
Killed cyclist's family appeal for witnesses
The family of a 15-year-old cyclist stabbed to death broke down in tears today as they appealed for witnesses to come forward. Alan Cartwright was attacked on Caledonian Road in Islington, north London, on Friday.
Alan's mother Michelle Watson said: "It was so quick, he just carried on riding and two minutes up the road he is collapsed and dead. It's like it's not real. I would say to witnesses, if you've got any sort of conscience come forward because a brother and son is dead."
International Piano Series
Southbank Centre tweets: Nothing planned tonight? Buy Tickets for Sunwook Kim's @intpianoseries recital: Bach, Beethoven and Mussorgsky http://j.mp/1FR6uUW
Met to be investigated over royal wedding 'murder'
The Met Police is referring itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission over allegations of corruption regarding the investigation into the disappearance of an eight-year-boy on the day of the 1981 royal wedding.
Vishal Mehrotra disappeared while he was walking back to his home in Putney after watching the parade for the marriage of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. His remains were found in remote marshland close to the Hampshire-West Sussex border in 1982.
In a statement, the Met said: "Met were made aware of a complaint alleging corruption relating to the Met Police's original missing person investigation into the disappearance of Vishal Mehrotra via the press.
"This complaint has been referred to the Met Police's Directorate of Professional Standards. This matter will shortly be referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission."
Ben Kinsella's dad speaks out over Islington stabbing
BBC London 94.9
Radio
As the family of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in a street attack appeal for witnesses, the father of another teenager who was killed in the same borough speaks to Eddie Nestor on BBC London 94.9.
George Kinsella, the father of Ben, will be speaking to Eddie following the death of Alan Cartwright who was killed last Friday.
Mafia boss' lawyers to fight extradition order
The lawyers of a convicted Mafia boss who was ordered by a judge to return to Italy have lodged an appeal against his extradition.
Domenico Rancadore was arrested in August 2013 after he was found living in Uxbridge, west London, under the alias of Marc Skinner. Last month a judge ruled the 65-year-old, who has lived in London for more than 20 years, must be extradited to Italy.
Crossrail death had 'contributory factors'
BBC London's transport correspondent Tom Edwards tweeted that the jury at St Pancras Coroner's Court recorded a narrative verdict, but said Rene Tkacik's death while working was working on a Crossrail site in Holborn, in March 2014 had accidental contributory factors including:
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The top stories at 17:00 on BBC London 94.9:
Crossrail death: Narrative verdict
The jury at an inquest into the death of a construction worker who was crushed to death as nearly a tonne of wet concrete poured on him has recorded a narrative verdict.
Rene Tkacik, 44, of Hackney Road, east London, was working on a Crossrail site in Holborn, central London, on 7 March 2014 when the accident happened.
Elschenbroich to perform with Docklands Sinfonia
The Docklands & East London Advertiser
Newspaper
International cello virtuoso Leonard Elschenbroich is returning to east London next week to perform with Docklands Sinfonia, reports The Docklands & East London Advertiser.
Fashion on the ration
From 'onesies' to wear in the air raid shelter to jewellery created from aeroplane parts, new exhibition Fashion on the Ration: 1940s Street Style looks at how fashion survived and even flourished under the rules of rationing in 1940s Britain.
The exhibition opens on Thursday at the Imperial War Museum London and you can book tickets now.
Have your say
What do you think of BBC Local Live? We'd like your feedback about this service.
PC dismissed after misconduct hearing
A Met Police officer, who was attached to Specialist Operations, has been dismissed after being found guilty of gross misconduct.
PC Annaleisa Gordon, 50, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour. In October 2013 Gordon was found guilty of a data protection offence after Southwark Crown Court heard she conducted searches on the MPS systems on her ex-husband.
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The top stories at 16:00 on BBC London 94.9:
Weasel hitches a ride on a woodpecker
Amateur photographer Martin Le-May, from Essex, has recorded this extraordinary image of a weasel riding on the back of a green woodpecker as it flies through the air.
The photograph was taken at Hornchurch Country Park in east London on yesterday afternoon. Mr Le-May said: "I heard a distressed squawking noise and feared the worst. I soon realised it was a woodpecker with some kind of small mammal on its back."
Parliament Square delays
TfL Bus Alerts tweets: Routes 3 11 12 24 53 87 88 148 159 211 453 around Parliament Sq are experiencing severe delays due to ongoing carriageway works. The account added: London Underground are accepting bus ticket holders within Zone 1
Delays on A13 Alfred's Way in Barking
On the roads, two lanes are closed on the A13 Alfred's Way at the East Ham and Barking By-Pass eastbound between Beckton Roundabout and the Gascoigne Road junction, because of an accident and recovery work. There are queues to Canning Town Flyover and on A117 Woolwich Manor Way to the A1020 Royal Docks Road junction.
For the latest information go to our travel page or follow us on Twitter @BBCTravelAlert.
Chessington Fire under control
London Fire Brigade tweets: The fire in #Chessington is now under control with help from @surreyfrs.
The brigade added: Half of one house was damaged by the fire in #Chessington and the house next door was damaged by smoke. Thankfully, no injuries.
Tower Hamlets mayor followed law 'to the word'
A party led by a mayor accused of electoral fraud followed the law "to the word", a special High Court hearing has heard.
Four voters have taken legal action against Lutfur Rahman - independent mayor of Tower Hamlets, east London, and leader the Tower Hamlets First (THF) party - at an Election Court trial in London.
Alibor Choudhury, a THF member of Tower Hamlets Council, said: "We set up the party with the intention of it being temporary." He added: "We have followed the letter to the word so far." Mr Rahman denies wrongdoing.
'Jihadi John' tape: I'm no extremist
A recording has emerged in which the Islamic State fighter Mohammed Emwazi denied being an extremist and complained about UK security services.
In the tape, Emwazi - known as "Jihadi John" - said MI5 had threatened him and tried to "put words into my mouth".
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
Our top story at 15:00:
The family of a 15-year-old cyclist stabbed to death in a street attack in North London broke down in tears today as they appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Area evacuated
Residents had to be evacuated from their homes after a two-storey house collapsed in Romford, the London Fire Brigade said.
Watch Manager Jason Frisby said: "The building fractured the incoming gas supply main when it came down, so eight people from neighbouring properties were evacuated and a temporary 50 metre exclusion zone has been put in place. As soon as the gas supply has been isolated, the exclusion zone will be lifted and residents will be able to return to their homes."
Romford house collapses
Firefighters have said builders working on a house which collapsed on Rodney Way, in Romford, were lucky to have not been injured.
The end of terrace property was under refurbishment when it completely collapsed at 06:20.
London Fire Brigade watch manager Jason Frisby said: "Fortunately, it was unoccupied at the time it collapsed and no-one was injured. Had it collapsed when the builders working on the house were inside, they may not have been quite so lucky.
East Croydon and London Bridge delays
National Rail tweets: NEW: Disruption between #LondonBridge and East Croydon until at least 15:00 details here http://nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/92488.aspx …
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The top stories at 14:00 on BBC London 94.9:
North Finchley power cuts
Businesses and homes in North Finchley have been hit by power cuts, reports the Hendon & Finchley Times.
A spokesman for UK Power Networks, which supplies power in the area, confirmed engineers are working to restore power to 150 properties, the newspaper said.
One-third miss first school choice in London
Almost a third of families in London did not get their first choice of secondary school, after places were allocated on National Offer Day. In London, 68% of applicants got their first preference, fewer than in the previous two years. The Department for Education says it has invested "more than £5bn to create more than 445,000 new school places".
Lambeth Council said 82% of applicants in the borough were offered a place at their first or second-choice school. Let us know your experiences - email london.locallive@bbc.co.uk
On air
Alex Bushill
BBC London News
This lunchtime we have the CCTV footage released by the police of the moment a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest as he cycled along the Caledonian Road in Islington.
Detectives say Alan Cartwright had no chance to defend himself and have appealed for witnesses. That and a full weather forecast just after 13:30.
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The top story at 13:00 on BBC London 94.9: Police have described as "truly shocking" CCTV footage of the moment a 15-year-old boy was stabbed as he cycled with friends along the Caledonian Road.
Barnet care home 'failing' to provide care
Barnet Supported Living Services in Barnet, north London, has been warned it must make improvements or face further enforcement action by the independent regulator of all health and social care services in England.
During an unannounced Care Quality Commission inspection in August 2014, inspectors found they were failing to provide care which was safe, effective, responsive or well led. The report found there were issues around how some medicines were stored and recorded and infection control related to personal care.
WOW festival
Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend a festival celebrating the achievement of women and girls at the Southbank Centre this week.
The Women of the World or WOW festival will feature a headline bill of speakers including Labour Party deputy leader Harriet Harman, director of rights group Liberty Shami Chakrabarti, singer-turned-activist Annie Lennox, actress and women's rights campaigner Salma Hayek Pinault and author Caitlin Moran.
Sir Simon Rattle to join LSO
Conductor Sir Simon Rattle is to join the London Symphony Orchestra from September 2017, it has been confirmed.
Sir Simon said it was "a very obvious step - the idea of coming home and having a position in this fantastic city". He is currently director of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, where he has been since 2002 and has three years left on his contract.
Free football coaching
Wandsworth Council tweets: Young people on Surrey Lane estate offered free football coaching sessions on brand new £30k floodlit astroturf pitch http://goo.gl/UlKspz
Ladybirds and Lennie James
BBC London 94.9
Radio
On BBC London 94.9, Robert Elms is discussing Ladybirds - not the insects the books. He will be joined by the author of the new book Ladybird by Design, written by Prof Lawrence Zeegan.
Also on the programme is the actor Lennie James who will be talking about his new Sky 1 show Critical.
Terry hopes to go out 'on a bang'
BBC Sport
John Terry insists he has "a few years left" at Chelsea and says he will not play for another club. The Blues captain, whose contract is up at the end of the season, scored the opener in Sunday's 2-0 Capital One Cup final win over Tottenham at Wembley.
"If this is my last year, then I hope it goes out on a bang," said Terry. "But I am feeling great at the minute and it would be the wrong time to go."
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The top stories at 12:00 on BBC London 94.9:
'Hello-goodbye' meeting for child with jailed father
A toddler is to visit a prison to say "hello and goodbye" to the father she has never met before being taken into care.
The 16-month-old girl from south London is the daughter of a 30-year-old woman with a history of prostitution and drug abuse and a 51-year-old convicted burglar serving a jail term.
The father said he did not seek "parental responsibility" but wanted the meet his daughter.
The one-off, father-daughter "contact session" has been approved by a family court judge who ruled the youngster should be placed for adoption.
Houses of Parliament 'could be abandoned'
The Houses of Parliament may have to be "abandoned" within 20 years without extensive repair work, Commons Speaker John Bercow has said.
The Grade I-listed building suffers from flooding, contains a great deal of asbestos, has fire safety issues and a £3bn repair bill was a "realistic scenario", Mr Bercow said.
If MPs and peers were to temporarily move out, locations outside London should be considered, he added.
Feedback
Tell us what you think of BBC Local Live. We'd like your feedback about this service.
Hunt on for Lotto ticket winner
Get West London tweets: Did you buy a #lotto ticket in Barnet in January? £1.8m jackpot unclaimed - it could be YOU! http://www.getwestlondon.co.uk/news/local-news/you-lotto-ticket-worth-18m-8757425 …
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The top stories at 11:00 on BBC London 94.9:
Changes to fridge safety 'take time'
There is one fridge freezer fire per week in London, LFB said.
But a manufacturing industry representative said changes to safety standards "take time".
Unsafe fridges 'risk lives' warning
Lives are being put at risk by fires fuelled by fridge freezers insulated with flammable materials, London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.
It called on manufacturers to fireproof the units as fridge freezer blazes have killed seven people in London since 2010 and injured 71.
Ex-Spurs midfielder Dave Mackay dies
BBC Sport
Former Tottenham, Derby, Hearts and Scotland midfielder Dave Mackay has died, aged 80.
Paying tribute, Spurs said: "He was one of our greatest ever players and a man who never failed to inspire those around him."
Special funeral for UK's former tallest man
News Shopper
Newspaper
Special funeral preparations are underway in Hayes including an extra long coffin and large burial plot for the UK's former tallest man, reports the News Shopper.
Christopher Greener, who was 7ft 6ins and weighed up to 30 stone, died earlier this month, aged 71, the newspaper said.
Politics: What's love got to do with it?
Fergal Keane
BBC News
In the East End of London, I meet 97-year-old Beatty Orwell at Jewish Care's Stepney Community Centre. Beatty was born in 1917, the year before women first won the right to vote in a general election, and she cherishes her democratic freedom. I ask her what she thinks about those who say they have no interest in politics and don't want to vote.
"Makes me sick, makes me sick because they should learn history, what went on and what's going on." If you missed Panorama's first programme as part of a new four-part Panorama series - 'What Britain Wants'.
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The top stories in the capital at 10:00 on BBC London 94.9:
Camden collision victim named
A 25-year-old man who died following a collision in north London has been named by police.
Argon Gashi, 25, from Camden, died following the collision on Sunday on Camden Road with the junction of Royal College Street.
Post-mortem due on young child
A post-mortem examination is due to be held later today at Great Ormond Street Hospital to find out how a four-year-old died.
She was discovered at a property in Colville Square, Notting Hill, on Friday. The body of a 36-year-old man was also discovered.
Mother recognised Emwazi's voice on videos
The mother of Mohammed Emwazi has said she immediately recognised his voice when she heard him on a hostage video released by Islamic State.
The parents of Emwazi, 26, told Kuwaiti authorities they were last in contact with their son in 2013 when he called them from Turkey.
They said he told them he was going to do humanitarian work in Syria.
Blast from the past
BBC London
Travel
BBC London Travel has been getting nostalgic on Twitter.
Access to GP Care report launch
London Assembly tweets: Heading to Docklands Medical Centre for the Health Committee report launch - 'Access to GP Care' - at 9.30 with @DrOnkarSahota
Stabbed teenager 'stood no chance'
The CCTV of the fatal stabbing shows Alan Cartwright and his two friends being attacked and pushed off their bikes by three youths.
Det Ch Insp Chris Jones said: "Alan stood no chance of defending himself against his attacker who casually stepped out in front of him and stabbed him in the chest. Identifying and arresting the suspects is our absolute priority."
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The lead stories at 09:00 on BBC London 94.9:
Fatal stabbing CCTV released by police
Police have released CCTV footage showing the moment a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest as he was cycling with friends along a road in north London.
Alan Cartwright was attacked near Copenhagen Street, in Islington, on Friday, while out with two friends. He managed to cycle away but collapsed and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jail threat for sex abuse 'neglect'
BBC London 94.9
Radio
Teachers, councillors and social workers in England and Wales who fail to protect children could face up to five years in jail under new proposals.
On BBC London 94.9 from 09:00, Vanessa Feltz will be asking for your thoughts on the idea. Join in the discussion by calling 020 7224 2000.
Met suspensions in numbers
Here's how the Met's corruption suspensions break down by rank:
Police corruption figures revealed
Josephine McDermott
BBC News Online
Nearly 50 Metropolitan police officers and 26 staff members have been suspended for alleged corruption in the past two years, figures show.
In my investigation, I found out that of the 47 officers, 77% were specials or constables.
The Met said suspensions did not imply guilt, but all allegations were "taken extremely seriously".
Cycling protest
Tom Edwards
Transport correspondent, London
Last night, cyclists held a protest in Victoria following the death of a mother-of-two who collided with a tipper truck last month.
The 36-year-old was the fourth cyclist to die on the capital's roads this year.
Campaigners say more money is needed to improve safety but councils like Westminster claim they're already planning to spend thousands of pounds on cycling over the coming year.
Blackwall Tunnel queuing
Paul Murphy-Kasp
BBC London Travel
On the roads, the Blackwall Tunnel has queues northbound from Sun in the Sands and the tunnel junction.
For the latest information go to our travel page or follow us on Twitter @BBCTravelAlert.
Train disruption
BBC London
Travel
There is a bit on disruption on the trains this morning:
For the latest information go to our travel page or follow us on Twitter @BBCTravelAlert.
Sunny spells with showers
BBC Weather
Latest
There will be scattered showers around at first this morning, but they will be mostly light. The showers will die out this afternoon with more in the way of sunny spells, though it's still going to feel cold out in the brisk winds.
Highs of 9C (48F).
Post update
Elaine Okyere
BBC London News
Morning! I'm here until 18:00 bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for London.
If you want to contact me with a story, comment or photo email or tweet @BBCLondonNews.