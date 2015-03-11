From 18:30 on BBC One: The row over a delay to a decision on whether the Metropolitan Police can use water cannon on the capital's streets.
And householders across London are facing a postcode lottery when it comes to receiving broadband.
Abandoned Woolwich hotel could have new life
News Shopper
Newspaper
A Woolwich hotel site which was left abandoned midway through construction has been bought by developer Berkeley Homes, reports the News Shopper.
The shell of the six-storey Beresford Street building was built several years ago before owners Key Homes Group went into administration. Now Berkeley Homes, which is developing the Royal Arsenal, has purchased the site and is looking for a hotel operator to complete it.
No smoking at the bus stop
All 12,500 bus shelter across London will have no smoking signing by the end of April, Transport for London has announced.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Chris Kershaw, TfL's head of bus infrastructure, said: "Transport for London has a no smoking policy across the entire transport network and it is important that customers know this extends to our bus shelters."
No smoking signs are already installed at 2,700 bus shelters.
The 21-year-old, who pulled up during Monday's 2-1 FA Cup win at Manchester United, was having a scan on Wednesday.
His results will not be clear until later in the week, but Oxlade-Chamberlain is unlikely to face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.
Strike warning at the Globe
Shakespeare's Globe has been given seven days to avert strike action, amidst a dispute over tour guides' pay.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Union Bectu says tour guides are paid £11.24 per hour, less than half of what guides get at the nearby Royal Opera House.
A spokeswoman for the Globe said it was "keen to enter into meaningful negotiations" but called Bectu's demands "unrealistic" and "out of line with the salaries of other staff at the Globe".
Coming up
BBC London 94.9
Radio
From 17:00 with Eddie Nestor: More than four hundred thousand people have signed a petition saying the BBC's Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson should stay. He has been suspended by the corporation after allegations he hit a producer in an incident last week.
On Drivetime we're asking... is the presenter too valuable to fire or do you think he should be given the sack?
Call 020 7224 2000.
Road closure
BBC Travel
BBC Travel
The A400 Kentish Town Road in Camden Town is closed northbound at the A503 Camden Road junction, owing to an accident.
There is congestion on A4201 to the Gloucester Gate junction and on Camden High Street to the Plender Street junction.
The motorist, who was driving a black Peugeot, crashed into the bus in Stamford Hill, north London, at about 21:17. After the smash two occupants of a Vauxhall leaped out of their car and damaged the Peugeot, before stabbing the driver in the leg.
Controversial sports centre plan approved
Plans for new £23m sports facilities in Walthamstow were controversially approved last night after thousands called for further public consultation, The Guardian Series reports.
Campaigners packed into council chamber as the planning committee heard impassioned speeches pleading for further dialogue over plans for the Pool and Track site in Chingford Road.
Queen meets Sri Lankan president
The new president of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena and his wife Jayanthi have met the Queen during a private audience at Buckingham Palace today.
Three people who assisted the men responsible for shooting dead a young mother in Kilburn have been found guilty today at the Old Bailey of helping them to evade capture in the hours after the shooting.
Handwriting expert at election hearing
Handwriting expert Robert Radley told the judge in a report at the High Court hearing into Tower Hamlets mayor Lutfur Rahman: "A large number of 'X' marks on the ballot papers can be divided into a relatively small number of specific groups of inks which, within themselves, cannot be differentiated one from another.
"Consequently, there has to be a very high level of coincidence for such numbers of indistinguishable inks to appear if indeed these ballot papers have been written with different pens."
CCTV image released after Lewisham sex attack
Met detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they are trying to trace after a serious sexual assault on a 29-year-old woman in Lewisham on Sunday.
MET POLICECopyright: MET POLICE
The woman was attacked at around 02:45 while walking along Ashwater Road. The suspect threatened her with a knife before the assault.
Handwriting expert at election hearing
A handwriting expert who examined ballot papers is today due to give evidence at a High Court hearing where a mayor has been accused of electoral fraud.
Two men still 'critical' after separate attacks in Kingston
One man is dead and two more remain in critical condition in hospital after a day of tragic events in Kingston yesterday, the Surrey Comet reports.
Police said yesterday another man had died after suffering severe burns on Friday. The Metropolitan Police told the paper one man, stabbed in Tolworth Broadway last night, was still critical in an update this morning.
The National Gallery ban follows other galleries around the world, including the Smithsonian museums in Washington.
On air
BBC London News
TV
In the lunchtime bulletin on BBC One we report on the families who say the government's announcement today about the new proton beam therapy unit at University College London is too late for them.
Rain is coming
BBC Weather
Cloud will thicken during the afternoon as a band of rain moves across from the west, with most parts seeing some rain during the evening.
Maximum Temperature: 11C (52F).
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The headlines this hour include:
Chelsea play the second leg of their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain tonight, but the Frenchman who was the victim of racial abuse by a group of fans on the Paris metro before the first leg has said he won't be there after turning down Jose Mourinho's offer of a seat at Stamford Bridge.
The Home Secretary will not make a decision about whether to authorise the use of water cannon on mainland Britain until after the election.
It's understood work is still going on to evaluate the equipment which has been purchased by the Mayor of London for use by the Metropolitan Police.
Previously Theresa May had indicated that a decision would be made by April.
Should selfie sticks be banned?
BBC Newsround
The National Gallery in London has announced it is banning the use of selfie stick as some art experts have warned they could be 'damaging' and get in people's way.
BBCCopyright: BBC
News on the Hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The headlines this hour include:
Chelsea play the second leg of their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain tonight, but the Frenchman who was the victim of racial abuse by a group of fans on the Paris metro before the first leg has said he won't be there after turning down Jose Mourinho's offer of a seat at Stamford Bridge.
Croydon Council says lowering the speed limit throughout the borough will reduce the risk of accidents, cut congestion and pollution levels, encourage less car use and discourage rat-running in quieter streets.
The plans are due to be considered by the council's cabinet on Monday 16 March.
Coming up
BBC Democracy Live
The prime minister David Cameron will be answering questions from MPs in the House of Commons from midday.
The Frenchman, named only as Souleymane, was offered to attend tonight's second-leg meeting between Chelsea and Paris St-Germain but rejected the offer from the London club, who have suspended five supporters for their action.
"I still hear the voices of those people who pushed me because of the colour of my skin," Souleymane told RTL radio. "I can't go to work anymore. I live with racism but it's the first time I've had to go to a doctor to ask for pills to calm myself down."
Jeremy who?
Jason Rosam
Journalist, BBC London
Tweets: Amazed at the amount of people who've never heard of Jeremy Clarkson! Chatting to people on Park Lane this morning about the #fracas
In November, the southern end of Caledonian Road was opened up to traffic in both directions in a bid to remove it from the "horrific" King's Cross gyratory, as part of Islington Council's war on one-way systems.
But people living nearby complain of traffic noise so loud they can't sleep while toxic fumes pumping out of the estimated 1,000 vehicles a day that chug past their homes.
Police appeal over Lewisham rape
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was raped in south-east London.
Officers were called at about 02:45 on Sunday after a 29-year-old woman was attacked while walking along Ashwater Road in Lewisham. The suspect threatened her with a large kitchen knife before raping her. The suspect, who was described as a black man wearing a blue hooded top with stripes down the arm, fled in the direction of Baring Road.
St-Germain 'most aggressive side' Chelsea has faced
Selfie sticks are to be banned from the National Gallery. Other museums and galleries in London are believed to be planning to follow suit and ban the poles that attach to a camera or smartphone to make it easier to take a picture of yourself.
Wages for mothers petition launched
Ham and High
Newspaper
A petition has been launched in Kentish Town calling on governments around the world to pay mothers and other carers a living wage, reports the Ham & High.
Members of Global Women's Strike, which has a base at Crossroads Women's Centre in Wolsey Mews, have been collecting signatures all week ahead of an official launch event on Saturday. The petition states that caring work, which is done mostly by women, is undervalued and underfunded, and calls on world leaders to address the deficit.
Plan to give Magna Carta copy to US revealed
Winston Churchill's plans to give the US a copy of Magna Carta, in return for its support in World War Two, are revealed as part of a new exhibition.
British LibraryCopyright: British Library
Government papers revealing Churchill's part in the bid to boost US support are on display at the British Library.
Nemanja Matic returns from a ban but fellow midfielder John Mikel Obi is out with a knee injury for the Champions League last 16 second leg this evening. The first leg in Paris was drawn 1-1. "This season we have played teams from the Championship, League One and League Two, but the most aggressive team was PSG. For a team with so much quality I expected more football," Mourinho said.
Two of the most celebrated documents in American History - the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence - are to go on display on Friday at the British Library.
Gang arrested over illegal dumping
The Guardian
A gang suspected of using forced labour and illegally dumping tens of thousands of tonnes of rubbish at sites across England - including one in Orpington - have been arrested in a series of dawn raids, The Guardian reports.
Six suspects were arrested at their homes and at four sites on Tuesday. The syndicate originally operated the waste site in Orpington managed by a company called Waste4Fuel.
Overturned lorry in Blackheath
Paul Murphy-Kasp
Journalist, BBC London
On the roads, in Blackheath a lorry has overturned near the Sun in the Sands roundabout, meaning the Southbound entry onto the A2 is closed.
More than 100,000 people have signed a petition asking for him to be reinstated.
Should he stay or go? Call 0207 224 2000.
Met Police chief apologises over letter
The head of the Met Police has apologised to the families of three girls missing in Syria after they failed to receive a letter intended for them. The families complained the letter - about a friend of the girls who went to Syria in 2014 - was given to the pupils instead of being sent directly to them.
It is feared Shamima Begum, Amira Abase, both 15, and Kadiza Sultana, 16, left for Syria to join Islamic State. Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe told MPs he was sorry the letter "didn't get through".
Live Reporting
Duncan Smith
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC PACopyright: PA BBCCopyright: BBC TWITTER/@Ajmanutd10Copyright: TWITTER/@Ajmanutd10 Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
- Three people who assisted the men responsible for shooting dead a young mother in Kilburn have been found guilty today at the Old Bailey of helping them to evade capture in the hours after the shooting.
MET POLICECopyright: MET POLICE otherCopyright: other
- A man who launched an unprovoked knife attack on a Paddington shopkeeper has been convicted of attempted murder at Southwark Crown Court.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC
- A man in his 60s has died following a collision with a lorry in Stepney this morning.
AFPCopyright: AFP
- Chelsea play the second leg of their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain tonight, but the Frenchman who was the victim of racial abuse by a group of fans on the Paris metro before the first leg has said he won't be there after turning down Jose Mourinho's offer of a seat at Stamford Bridge.
BBCCopyright: BBC
- Chelsea play the second leg of their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain tonight, but the Frenchman who was the victim of racial abuse by a group of fans on the Paris metro before the first leg has said he won't be there after turning down Jose Mourinho's offer of a seat at Stamford Bridge.
BBCCopyright: BBC
- The Frenchman who was the victim of racial abuse by a group of Chelsea fans on the Paris metro last month has turned down Jose Mourinho's offer of a seat at Stamford Bridge for tonight's return leg.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
- Selfie sticks are to be banned from the National Gallery. Other museums and galleries in London are believed to be planning to follow suit and ban the poles that attach to a camera or smartphone to make it easier to take a picture of yourself.
British LibraryCopyright: British Library ReutersCopyright: Reuters
- Two of the most celebrated documents in American History - the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence - are to go on display on Friday at the British Library.
@TSFChrisCopyright: @TSFChris
- A survey by Action for Children has suggested more than a third of frontline professionals in London feel powerless to intervene in cases of child neglect.
- Construction on a state of the art cancer treatment centre at University College London Hospital has started. The facility will offer Proton Beam Therapy and is due to open in 2018.
BBCCopyright: BBC BBC WeatherCopyright: BBC Weather
Good evening
That's all for Local Live today. Beth Rose will be back from 08:00 tomorrow with the latest news, sport, travel and weather for London. Have a good evening.
A cloudy night
BBC Weather
Patchy rain will ease this evening, but it will remain mainly cloudy through the night with possible hill fog in places.
The temperature will drop to 8C (46F).
Coming up
BBC London News
TV
From 18:30 on BBC One: The row over a delay to a decision on whether the Metropolitan Police can use water cannon on the capital's streets.
And householders across London are facing a postcode lottery when it comes to receiving broadband.
Abandoned Woolwich hotel could have new life
News Shopper
Newspaper
A Woolwich hotel site which was left abandoned midway through construction has been bought by developer Berkeley Homes, reports the News Shopper.
The shell of the six-storey Beresford Street building was built several years ago before owners Key Homes Group went into administration. Now Berkeley Homes, which is developing the Royal Arsenal, has purchased the site and is looking for a hotel operator to complete it.
No smoking at the bus stop
All 12,500 bus shelter across London will have no smoking signing by the end of April, Transport for London has announced.
Chris Kershaw, TfL's head of bus infrastructure, said: "Transport for London has a no smoking policy across the entire transport network and it is important that customers know this extends to our bus shelters."
No smoking signs are already installed at 2,700 bus shelters.
Oxlade-Chamberlain faces scan wait
BBC Sport
Arsenal face an anxious wait to find out the extent of the hamstring injury to winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
The 21-year-old, who pulled up during Monday's 2-1 FA Cup win at Manchester United, was having a scan on Wednesday.
His results will not be clear until later in the week, but Oxlade-Chamberlain is unlikely to face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.
Strike warning at the Globe
Shakespeare's Globe has been given seven days to avert strike action, amidst a dispute over tour guides' pay.
Union Bectu says tour guides are paid £11.24 per hour, less than half of what guides get at the nearby Royal Opera House.
A spokeswoman for the Globe said it was "keen to enter into meaningful negotiations" but called Bectu's demands "unrealistic" and "out of line with the salaries of other staff at the Globe".
Coming up
BBC London 94.9
Radio
From 17:00 with Eddie Nestor: More than four hundred thousand people have signed a petition saying the BBC's Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson should stay. He has been suspended by the corporation after allegations he hit a producer in an incident last week.
On Drivetime we're asking... is the presenter too valuable to fire or do you think he should be given the sack?
Call 020 7224 2000.
Road closure
BBC Travel
BBC Travel
The A400 Kentish Town Road in Camden Town is closed northbound at the A503 Camden Road junction, owing to an accident.
There is congestion on A4201 to the Gloucester Gate junction and on Camden High Street to the Plender Street junction.
For more travel updates visit the BBC Travel London page.
Motorist is stabbed after bus crash
London Evening Standard
Newspaper
A driver smashed into a bus and was then stabbed in the leg by people in a car behind him in a road rage clash in north London, The London Evening Standard reports.
The motorist, who was driving a black Peugeot, crashed into the bus in Stamford Hill, north London, at about 21:17. After the smash two occupants of a Vauxhall leaped out of their car and damaged the Peugeot, before stabbing the driver in the leg.
Controversial sports centre plan approved
Plans for new £23m sports facilities in Walthamstow were controversially approved last night after thousands called for further public consultation, The Guardian Series reports.
Campaigners packed into council chamber as the planning committee heard impassioned speeches pleading for further dialogue over plans for the Pool and Track site in Chingford Road.
Queen meets Sri Lankan president
The new president of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena and his wife Jayanthi have met the Queen during a private audience at Buckingham Palace today.
Mr Sirisena also met prime minister David Cameron in London on Tuesday.
Man dies after apparent hit-and-run
A pedestrian in his 60s has died after a collision with a lorry in Stepney, Scotland Yard has said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry, described as a tipper truck, failed to stop at the scene.
News on the Hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The headlines this hour include:
Handwriting expert at election hearing
Handwriting expert Robert Radley told the judge in a report at the High Court hearing into Tower Hamlets mayor Lutfur Rahman: "A large number of 'X' marks on the ballot papers can be divided into a relatively small number of specific groups of inks which, within themselves, cannot be differentiated one from another.
"Consequently, there has to be a very high level of coincidence for such numbers of indistinguishable inks to appear if indeed these ballot papers have been written with different pens."
CCTV image released after Lewisham sex attack
Met detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they are trying to trace after a serious sexual assault on a 29-year-old woman in Lewisham on Sunday.
The woman was attacked at around 02:45 while walking along Ashwater Road. The suspect threatened her with a knife before the assault.
Handwriting expert at election hearing
A handwriting expert who examined ballot papers is today due to give evidence at a High Court hearing where a mayor has been accused of electoral fraud.
Four voters have taken legal action against Lutfur Rahman - independent mayor of Tower Hamlets and leader of a party called Tower Hamlets First.
Barrister Francis Hoar, who represents the group of four, said Robert Radley was an expert document examiner, who had examined more than 100 ballot papers and postal voting statements.
He said Mr Radley had found that Xs on some ballot papers were "strikingly similar" and written in a "very similar type of ink".
Men, 19, jailed for £88,000 fraud
Two men have been jailed for a courier fraud scam in which they duped vulnerable people out of more than £88,000.
Rahim Choudhury and Abdul Shafee, both 19, of Quaker Street, London, tricked elderly people across south-west England by pretending to be police.
They were sentenced to 38 months and 15 months in prison respectively at Bristol Crown Court.
Both admitted conspiracy to commit fraud charges.
Post update
Five men have been ordered to appear before magistrates over incidents on the Paris Metro that took place before Chelsea FC's match in February.
News on the Hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The headlines this hour include:
Police recover 14 kilos of class A drugs
Around 14 kilos of class A drugs have been seized by Met police from an address in Crayford.
Officers found the drugs after stopping a man nearby who was carrying what they believed to be cocaine at 10:00 yesterday. He was arrested along with another man.
Both men, aged 42 and 49, remain in custody pending further enquiries.
Three on Conservatives' Kensington election shortlist
The Conservatives have shortlisted three candidates to stand in Kensington in May's election following Sir Malcolm Rifkind's decision to leave Parliament.
Charlotte Vere, Shaun Bailey and Victoria Borthwick have been nominated, with local party members set to decide at a meeting on Friday.
Watch: Gillian Anderson backs Comic Relief charity
Actress and women's rights supporter Gillian Anderson has visited a drop-in centre in for vulnerable women in London.
The Women at the Well centre in King's Cross is supported by donations from Comic Relief.
News on the Hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The headlines this hour include:
Commercial Road delays
BBC Travel
BBC Travel
Traffic is queuing in both directions on the A13 Commercial Road in Whitechapel which is closed at the Sidney Street junction owing to an accident.
A diversion is in place affecting bus routes 15, 115 and 135.
For more update visit the BBC Travel page.
Two men still 'critical' after separate attacks in Kingston
One man is dead and two more remain in critical condition in hospital after a day of tragic events in Kingston yesterday, the Surrey Comet reports.
Police said yesterday another man had died after suffering severe burns on Friday. The Metropolitan Police told the paper one man, stabbed in Tolworth Broadway last night, was still critical in an update this morning.
Selfie sticks banned
The National Gallery in London has banned selfie sticks, saying it has placed them in the same category as tripods, which are banned "in order to protect paintings, individual privacy and the overall visitor experience".
The National Gallery ban follows other galleries around the world, including the Smithsonian museums in Washington.
On air
BBC London News
TV
In the lunchtime bulletin on BBC One we report on the families who say the government's announcement today about the new proton beam therapy unit at University College London is too late for them.
Rain is coming
BBC Weather
Cloud will thicken during the afternoon as a band of rain moves across from the west, with most parts seeing some rain during the evening.
Maximum Temperature: 11C (52F).
News on the hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The headlines this hour include:
Water Cannon decision deferred
Danny Shaw
Home affairs correspondent, BBC News
The Home Secretary will not make a decision about whether to authorise the use of water cannon on mainland Britain until after the election.
It's understood work is still going on to evaluate the equipment which has been purchased by the Mayor of London for use by the Metropolitan Police.
Previously Theresa May had indicated that a decision would be made by April.
Should selfie sticks be banned?
BBC Newsround
The National Gallery in London has announced it is banning the use of selfie stick as some art experts have warned they could be 'damaging' and get in people's way.
News on the Hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The headlines this hour include:
Going slow through Croydon?
Croydon Advertiser
Newspaper
Speed limits across much of Croydon are likely to be cut to 20mph if £1.5m plans are given the go-ahead next week, The Croydon Advertiser reports.
Croydon Council says lowering the speed limit throughout the borough will reduce the risk of accidents, cut congestion and pollution levels, encourage less car use and discourage rat-running in quieter streets.
The plans are due to be considered by the council's cabinet on Monday 16 March.
Coming up
BBC Democracy Live
The prime minister David Cameron will be answering questions from MPs in the House of Commons from midday.
You can follow all the parliamentary action on BBC Democracy Live.
Racist fans haunt Paris man
BBC Sport
The man pushed off a Paris train by Chelsea fans in February has spoken of his ongoing trauma and claims he cannot work as a result of the racist act.
The Frenchman, named only as Souleymane, was offered to attend tonight's second-leg meeting between Chelsea and Paris St-Germain but rejected the offer from the London club, who have suspended five supporters for their action.
"I still hear the voices of those people who pushed me because of the colour of my skin," Souleymane told RTL radio. "I can't go to work anymore. I live with racism but it's the first time I've had to go to a doctor to ask for pills to calm myself down."
Jeremy who?
Jason Rosam
Journalist, BBC London
Tweets: Amazed at the amount of people who've never heard of Jeremy Clarkson! Chatting to people on Park Lane this morning about the #fracas
News on the Hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The headlines this hour include:
'Toxic fumes are hurting my family' resident claims
Islington Gazette
Newspaper
Furious residents have branded a new two-way system an "environmental and health disaster", the Islington Gazette reports.
In November, the southern end of Caledonian Road was opened up to traffic in both directions in a bid to remove it from the "horrific" King's Cross gyratory, as part of Islington Council's war on one-way systems.
But people living nearby complain of traffic noise so loud they can't sleep while toxic fumes pumping out of the estimated 1,000 vehicles a day that chug past their homes.
Police appeal over Lewisham rape
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was raped in south-east London.
Officers were called at about 02:45 on Sunday after a 29-year-old woman was attacked while walking along Ashwater Road in Lewisham. The suspect threatened her with a large kitchen knife before raping her. The suspect, who was described as a black man wearing a blue hooded top with stripes down the arm, fled in the direction of Baring Road.
St-Germain 'most aggressive side' Chelsea has faced
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho says Paris St-Germain are the most aggressive side his team have faced this season.
Nemanja Matic returns from a ban but fellow midfielder John Mikel Obi is out with a knee injury for the Champions League last 16 second leg on Wednesday.
The first leg in Paris was drawn 1-1.
Faulty train delays
Paul Murphy-Kasp
Journalist, BBC London
Due to a faulty train at Mile End the District Line has minor delays westbound from Upminster to Earls Court and there are minor delays between Baker Street and Barking on the Hammersmith & City Line.
For the latest travel news visit the BBC Travel London website.
News on the Hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The headlines this hour includes:
Wages for mothers petition launched
Ham and High
Newspaper
A petition has been launched in Kentish Town calling on governments around the world to pay mothers and other carers a living wage, reports the Ham & High.
Members of Global Women's Strike, which has a base at Crossroads Women's Centre in Wolsey Mews, have been collecting signatures all week ahead of an official launch event on Saturday. The petition states that caring work, which is done mostly by women, is undervalued and underfunded, and calls on world leaders to address the deficit.
Plan to give Magna Carta copy to US revealed
Winston Churchill's plans to give the US a copy of Magna Carta, in return for its support in World War Two, are revealed as part of a new exhibition.
Government papers revealing Churchill's part in the bid to boost US support are on display at the British Library.
Charity at risk after death of founder
The daughter of a charity worker has made an impassioned plea to help keep her mother's charity going after she died, The Enfield Independent reports.
Pastor Daphne Marché, 79, founded the Get Relief Assistance Counselling Encouragement (Grace) organisation for adult social care more than 30 years ago. She died in February, 2014, and now there are fears that the Enfield and Haringey charity will have to close.
Residents win battle over where they live
London Evening Standard
Newspaper
Residents of a London suburb are celebrating after their neighbourhood finally won official recognition from the Royal Mail after a 40-year campaign, the London Evening Standard reports.
The decision will mean Whitton can be used as part of a correct postal address, in a move that locals hope will lead to a surge in house prices.
A historical anomaly means Whitton is in the borough of Richmond, but falls within the TW3 and TW4 postcodes of Hounslow.
Mourinho: PSG 'most aggressive' side
BBC Sport
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho says Paris St-Germain are the most aggressive side his team have faced this season.
Nemanja Matic returns from a ban but fellow midfielder John Mikel Obi is out with a knee injury for the Champions League last 16 second leg this evening. The first leg in Paris was drawn 1-1. "This season we have played teams from the Championship, League One and League Two, but the most aggressive team was PSG. For a team with so much quality I expected more football," Mourinho said.
News on the Hour
BBC London 94.9
Radio
The headline this hour include:
Gang arrested over illegal dumping
The Guardian
A gang suspected of using forced labour and illegally dumping tens of thousands of tonnes of rubbish at sites across England - including one in Orpington - have been arrested in a series of dawn raids, The Guardian reports.
Six suspects were arrested at their homes and at four sites on Tuesday. The syndicate originally operated the waste site in Orpington managed by a company called Waste4Fuel.
Overturned lorry in Blackheath
Paul Murphy-Kasp
Journalist, BBC London
On the roads, in Blackheath a lorry has overturned near the Sun in the Sands roundabout, meaning the Southbound entry onto the A2 is closed.
Follow @BBCTravelAlert on Twitter for the latest travel news.
Should he stay or should he go?
BBC London 94.9
Radio
On Vanessa Feltz from 09:00: Jeremy Clarkson has been suspended by the BBC after he allegedly threw a punch at a producer.
More than 100,000 people have signed a petition asking for him to be reinstated.
Should he stay or go? Call 0207 224 2000.
Met Police chief apologises over letter
The head of the Met Police has apologised to the families of three girls missing in Syria after they failed to receive a letter intended for them. The families complained the letter - about a friend of the girls who went to Syria in 2014 - was given to the pupils instead of being sent directly to them.
It is feared Shamima Begum, Amira Abase, both 15, and Kadiza Sultana, 16, left for Syria to join Islamic State. Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe told MPs he was sorry the letter "didn't get through".
On air
The top stories on BBC London News this morning are:
Collisions on the A3 and M25
BBC Travel
BBC Travel
On the roads, there is queuing from Rainham to Prince Regent Lane on the A13 westbound following an earlier collision.
The exit to the M23 junction 7 is partially blocked because of a collision on the M25 anticlockwise.
There's more travel news on the BBC Travel London website.
Dry start with rain later
BBC Weather
It will be a dry and breezy day with some sunny spells. However cloud will thicken during the afternoon, with most parts seeing some rain during the evening.
Maximum Temperature: 13C (55F)
Post update
Duncan Smith
BBC News Online
Welcome to Wednesday on Local Live London. I'm here until 18:00 bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for London.
If you want to contact me with a story, comment or photo then email or tweet @BBCLondonNews.