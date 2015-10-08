Renee Zellweger is filming in London for the third installment of the blockbuster hit Bridget Jones franchise.

Anthony Devlin/PA Copyright: Anthony Devlin/PA

And he's back as Mark Darcy. Colin Firth was spotted filming on set in Islington earlier for Bridget Jones's Baby.

Hugh Grant isn't expected to make an appearance this time but Grey's Anatomy's Patrick Dempsey is, the Radio Times reports .