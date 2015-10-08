Any late showers will quickly die away this evening leaving a dry night. Under the largely clear skies, with light winds, some patchy mist and fog may form, and it will become chilly, especially away from the centre of London.
Texts that led to officers' dismissal included racist message about London riots
Two officers investigated over 'plebgate' inquiry dismissed for sending 'racist and discriminatory' texts
Pc Stephen Newbury, based at Lewisham Borough, and Pc George Cooper, based in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Unit, have been dismissed without notice following a public misconduct hearing.
He grew up under the flight path of planes from Heathrow Airport and said: "It's an honour and a privilege to be given such a valuable platform as Poet in Residence at Radio 4. This position will, I am sure, inspire me to write new poetry that speaks of our complicated age."
"We have a system in my surgery where patients can get email consultations, we have a whole system. We are learning to use this new technology, we must make sure though that patient information isn't inadvertently disclosed or we are doing something that harms patients.
"I think we need to sit down and say, and rather than berate these doctors and nurses, and say right how can we make sure ... all sorts of safety elements are built in."
London doctors share patient information and photos by text, survey finds
More than 100 doctors at a large London NHS trust have texted confidential patient information and photos by text, researchers at Imperial College London have found.
Eye Wire IncCopyright: Eye Wire Inc
Two thirds of the doctors surveyed had shared patient details by phone and half of those surveyed had sent photos of their patients.
The researchers said this left patients' details insecure and vulnerable if the phone was lost or stolen.
Lorry driver summonsed to court over cyclist's death
Lorry driver Alan Warwick, 61, from Rayleigh, Essex, has been summonsed to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on 21 October for causing death by careless driving.
Claire Hitier Abade, 36, was hit by a Gordon Plant Hire tipper truck in central London while cycling during morning rush hour on 19 February.
Met PoliceCopyright: Met Police
She died at the scene in Bressenden Place, at the junction with Victoria Street near the Victoria Palace Theatre.
Vandals cover Winston Churchill statue in pink and yellow paint
The protesters chanted "cuts kill" and "dead women can't vote".
Should British troops get involved in Syria conflict? - Have your say
BBC Radio London
BBC Radio London
The defence secretary is to announce later that British troops are to be deployed on Nato's frontline with Russia in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Michael Fallon will make the announcement at a meeting of the Nato defence ministers to discuss the growing tensions over Russia's air strikes against the so-called Islamic State in Syria.
Should British troops be getting involved, do we have any choice? Is this our duty as Nato members?
Tony Hardiman/FR PixCopyright: Tony Hardiman/FR Pix
The Ford Mondeo had failed to stop for officers and an authorised pursuit was under way by a marked police car. The car mounted the kerb and drove on the pavement on Tottenham High Road, shortly before 15:50 yesterday.
It hit a woman in her 50s and an eight-year-old boy and did not stop. The boy's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Police said they were waiting for an update on the condition of the woman.
Bridget Jones is back: Renee Zellweger reprises her most famous role
Renee Zellweger is filming in London for the third installment of the blockbuster hit Bridget Jones franchise.
And he's back as Mark Darcy. Colin Firth was spotted filming on set in Islington earlier for Bridget Jones's Baby.
Hugh Grant isn't expected to make an appearance this time but Grey's Anatomy's Patrick Dempsey is, the Radio Times reports.
Tonight's weather: Dry night, turning chilly
BBC Weather
Any late showers will quickly die away this evening leaving a dry night. Under the largely clear skies, with light winds, some patchy mist and fog may form, and it will become chilly, especially away from the centre of London.
Lows of 7C (45F).
Four people a day are referred to a de-radicalisation programme in London, estimates suggest
Riz Lateef
BBC London presenter
More than eight people a day were being referred to the government's de-radicalisation programme known as "Channel" this summer.
About half of them are thought to be from London.
On BBC London's evening news we'll be hearing about new steps being taken by Muslim leaders in the capital to tackle extremism.
Join me at 18:30 on BBC One if you can or catch up later on iPlayer.
Video: Damien Hirst's new gallery in Vauxhall opens
Damien Hirst's personal art collection is being exhibited in the Newport Street Gallery in Vauxhall.
Works by Pablo Picasso, Francis Bacon and John Hoyland will be on display, as well as taxidermy and skulls.
BBC London went down to visit the gallery.
QPR midfielder signs new contract
BBC Sport
Queens Park Rangers midfielderMichael Doughty has signed a two-year extension to his contract.
The 22-year-old's previous deal was due to end next summer but he is now under contract at Loftus Road until 2018.
A product of the Rangers youth system, Doughty has played 11 first-team games for the club, seven of them this term.
Man murdered teacher from Greece in 'unprovoked act of brutality'
A man who beat and kicked a teacher to death in a "senseless and unprovoked act of brutality" has been jailed for life.
Mark Patten, 30, of Thornton Heath, stamped on Menelaos Aligizakis's head at a bus stop near Waterloo station, central London.
An ambulance was called but Mr Aligizakis, 43, died at the scene.
Patten, who had denied murder, was given a minimum term of 17 years, at Inner London Crown Court.
No major problems on the roads, Tube and trains at the moment
BBC Travel
It's all looking fairly good out there at the moment, but if that changes please do let us know.
You can tweet @BBCTravelAlert if it is safe and legal to do so and visit the BBC London travel page for the latest updates.
Do the latest Met Police dimissals show the force is racist or not?
BBC Radio London
BBC Radio London
Two Met Police officers have been dismissed from service after racist text messages were found on their mobile phones.
Their phones were scrutinised by investigators looking into the 'plebgate' row.
A tribunal concluded yesterday the messages were racist and discriminatory in tone.
Just after 18:00 on the Drivetime show we'll be hearing from an organisation which works with children in London to warn them about gang culture.
How did they react to the news that officers had allegedly referred to black people as monkeys who should return to the jungle?
Two men arrested over Italian carpenter's murder
Two men, aged 22 and 61, have been arrested on suspicion of murdering an Italian carpenter whose body was found in Regent's Canal.
Sebastiano Magnanini, 46, was found tied to a shopping trolley submerged in the canal on 24 September.
Police said they were not linking his death to organised crime, despite reports he served time in Italy for stealing a painting of the Virgin Mary from a church in Venice. A post-mortem examination has not been able to determine the cause of death.
Chelsea takes on Glasgow City FC in Champion's League clash
BBC Sport
Chelsea say they are confident of winning when they play Glasgow City FC in the Uefa Women's Champion's League match tonight.
Dulwich by-election candidate accused of scoring own goal with leafleting mis-step
Southwark News
A candidate for next week’s council by-election has been accused of “scoring an own goal” after campaigning against the proposed redevelopment of Dulwich Hamlet Football Club’s stadium.
Latest headlines on BBC London Live
Sitala Peek
BBC News, London
- Two Met Police officers have been dismissed for sending racist and discriminatory texts that made reference to the London riots and included a spoof apology for 'plebgate'
- Two men are arrested on suspicion of murdering an Italian carpenter who was found tied to a shopping trolley in Regent's Canal
- The police watchdog is investigating a non-fatal police shooting of a man in Kilburn
Council to cull foxes in Hackney park on 'health and safety grounds'
Hackney Citizen
Hackney Council has confirmed plans to cull “a number of foxes” from the deer enclosure in Clissold Park.
Two Met Police officers who were dismissed for gross misconduct had exchanged messages about the London riots and black people, the Police Oracle reports.
One of the officers, PC Stephen Newbury who was based in Lewisham said Lewisham "can burn as far as I'm concerned".
PC George Cooper, who worked for an armed unit which protects Parliament and politicians, sent a text littered with swearing and describing black people in a highly derogatory way, the Oracle said.
Their text messages came to light as part of the wider investigations into theplebgate row.
Grosvenor puts £120m slice of Mayfair property up for sale
Evening Standard
The Duke of Westminster’s property company Grosvenor Estates is putting a rare slice of Mayfair on the market for £120 million.
Labour councillors challenge Westminster Council to fight government’s new Right to Buy scheme
Brent and Kilburn Times
Newspaper
Labour councillors in Westminster have called upon the Conservative-led local authority to mount a legal challenge against the government’s plans to sell off the borough council homes.
South West Trains 'sorry' for day of major delays
Richmond and Twickenham Times
South West Trains has apologised for a day of major rail delays following the death of a man at Surbiton Station.
Pop star criticises London councils' 'disgraceful' treament of homeless
The Guardian
Singer Ellie Goulding has condemned the way that London councils treat homeless people as disgraceful and sickening, and said she would like to meet with Jeremy Corbyn to discuss the matter.
Jose Mourinho thanks Roman Abramovich for support
BBC Sport
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has thanked owner Roman Abramovich for backing him despite their worst start to a top-flight season since 1978-79.
A statement from the Blues said the manager who led them to last season's Premier League title had the "full support" of the club.
Which west London stations have the dirtiest trains? - As voted by passengers
Fulham Gazette
Newspaper
Passengers have named two stations in west London as having some of the dirtiest trains in the country.
Afternoon weather: Sunny with isolated showers
BBC Weather
There will be varying amounts of cloud, but also some sunny spells. This afternoon as the cloud tends to build it may produce isolated light showers, but most places will remain dry.
Highs of 16C (61F).
What happened in Kilburn Lane? Coming up on BBC London's lunchtime news
Asad Ahmad
Presenter, BBC London
A man is being treated in hospital after being shot by police with a fire arm in Kilburn Lane.
Early reports from police suggested officers had tried to stun him with a taser gun on two occasions.
Police have since retracted their earlier statement as the police watchdog is now investigating. BBC London's Jonathan Blake is at the scene and can bring us the latest on that story, coming up on the lunchtime news at 13:30 on BBC One.
Great Scott! DeLorean finds a parking space in central London
Chirag Trivedi
BBC News
OUTATIME: Saving the DeLorean Time Machine is a documentary film about one of the world's most famous film cars and the efforts to keep it from the scrapyard.
Fans of Back To The Future flocked to the BBC's headquarters in central London earlier to get a close up of the Flux Capacitor, Marty McFly's hoverboard and the famous car as it does a promotional tour
Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads!
Art which uses your brain on show at Bankside
A visitor looks at "On Your Wavelength", an art installation created by artist Marcus Lyall, which is powered by brain data donated via an EEG headset by visitors to the MERGE Bankside art festival, in Bankside.
Two officers investigated over 'plebgate' inquiry dismissed for sending 'racist and discriminatory' texts
Pc Stephen Newbury, based at Lewisham Borough, and Pc George Cooper, based in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Unit, have been dismissed without notice following a public misconduct hearing.
They were investigated as part of Operation Alice which looked into claims the former Conservative chief whip Andrew Mitchell called some police officers plebs during a row in Downing Street that cost him his government job.
The hearing, which began on Monday and finished yesterday, found that PC Newbury sent 24 inappropriate and racist messages and PC Cooper sent eight.
Radio 4 appoints English teacher as poet in residence
Daljit Nagra teaches English part-time to secondary school pupils in north London. He's also just been appointed Radio 4's first poet in residence.
His appointment coincides with National Poetry Day.
If you want to know what he sounds like you can hear Daljit Nagra being interviewed on FrontRow.
He grew up under the flight path of planes from Heathrow Airport and said: "It's an honour and a privilege to be given such a valuable platform as Poet in Residence at Radio 4. This position will, I am sure, inspire me to write new poetry that speaks of our complicated age."
Police watchdog investigating taser shooting
The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) says it is investigating a non-fatal police shooting in north-west London earlier.
Initial reports from the Met Police suggested officers had fired a taser stun gun in two separate locations while they were trying to apprehend a suspect who they believed was carrying a knife.
When the stun-gun attempts failed to stop the man, the police shot him with a firearm and the man is now in hospital.
The IPCC says investigators are at the post-incident area where officers give their initial accounts of events and their firearms and tasers are recovered.
The Met has retracted its earlier statement which suggested officers discharged a taser gun twice, and said it was for the IPCC to investigate the course of events.
Harrow becomes first council to offer home testing kits for HIV
This Is Local London
Harrow and Barnet have become the first councils in England to offer home testing HIV kits in partnership with Terrance Higgins Trust.
Lorry driver summonsed to court over cyclist's death
Lorry driver Alan Warwick, 61, from Rayleigh, Essex, has been summonsed to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on 21 October for causing death by careless driving.
Claire Hitier Abade, 36, was hit by a Gordon Plant Hire tipper truck in central London while cycling during morning rush hour on 19 February.
She died at the scene in Bressenden Place, at the junction with Victoria Street near the Victoria Palace Theatre.
Protesters disrupt Suffragette film premiere in Leicester Square
Activists campaigning for greater support for victims of domestic violence have released smoke flares and lain across the red carpet at the premiere of the film Suffragette at London's Leicester Square.
The protesters chanted "cuts kill" and "dead women can't vote".
Pedestrians hit by car in police chase
A woman and a child have been taken to hospital after they were hit by a car that mounted a kerb near Tottenham's White Hart Lane stadium during a police chase.
The Ford Mondeo had failed to stop for officers and an authorised pursuit was under way by a marked police car. The car mounted the kerb and drove on the pavement on Tottenham High Road, shortly before 15:50 yesterday.
It hit a woman in her 50s and an eight-year-old boy and did not stop. The boy's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Police said they were waiting for an update on the condition of the woman.
Man shot by police after taser fired twice
A man has been shot by police after officers twice tried to use a stun gun on him in north-west London, police have said.
Officers were called to a disturbance at about 02:45 on Claremont Road in Queen's Park and found the man, who was thought to have a knife.
A taser gun was discharged once but the man ran off to nearby Kilburn Lane, where officers again tried to use the stun gun on him, with no effect.
Firearms officers attended and the man was shot. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.
Travel update: Roads closed due to police incident
BBC Travel
In Kensal Green, Harrow Road at the junction with Kilburn Lane, and Kilburn Lane itself remains shut between Fifth Avenue and Bravington Road due to a police incident.
And in Victoria, one lane is blocked and queues on Bressenden Place eastbound at Victoria Street due to broken down car.
For the latest information go to our travel page or follow us on Twitter @BBCTravelAlert.
Latest news updates from BBC London Live on 8 October
Sitala Peek
BBC News, London
Good morning. We'll be bringing you the latest London news, travel, sport and weather updates here throughout the day.
To get in touch, you can email, tweet us @BBCLondonNews or visit our Facebook page.