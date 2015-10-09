The A406 was partially blocked eastbound approaching M1 at Staples corner for two and a half hours following a lorry crash.

There are queues of around seven miles back to Chiswick at the M4.

Westbound A406 is slow as a result and the A40 into town from Hillingdon is also slow.

Local roads around Wembley/Neasden/Acton are very congested.

Plus, there's heavy traffic around Wembley tonight for England v Estonia in the Euro 2016 qualifiers - kick off is at 19:45

