Traffic wardens working for APCOA Parking in Hackney, east London, have suspended plans for a five-day strike due to begin on Monday.
The 30 employees had given notice of a strike in a dispute with the council about the lack of sick pay they were offered.
Unite said the council had agreed this morning to pay staff the London living wage, possibly backdated, and management had also agreed to negotiate via Acas conciliation service to set up a company sick pay scheme.
Police seek man believed to have been in contact with murdered woman online
- A 21-year-old man has been remanded in custody in connection with the murder of a teenager in Brockley
Yorkshire tourism chief says London's 11th hour Tour de France withdrawal 'unhelpful'
The man behind Yorkshire's successful bid to host the opening stages of the 2014 Tour de France race has criticised the manner of London's last minute withdrawal.
London beat bids from Edinburgh, Manchester and several German regions to stage the Grand Depart in 2017 but a day before contracts were meant to be signed, Transport for London (TfL) said it was pulling out.
Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of tourism body Welcome to Yorkshire, said: "While I don't think it is going to help future chances, we would still be very confident of bringing the race back to Yorkshire. We have a strong relationship with (race organisers) ASO and they know if we say we're going to do it we will do it - we're not going to pull out at the 11th hour."
A man arrested by detectives investigating the death of teenager Nassem Galleze (pictured), who died after a lump of concrete was thrown at the car he was travelling in, has been remanded in custody.
Tershan Thompson-Williams, 21, of Seagar Place, south-east London appeared before Bromley magistrates earlier charged with possession of an offensive weapon and violent disorder in St Norbert Road, Brockley, south-east London on 26 September.
The 21-year-old has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Woolwich Crown Court on 6 November.
Chef to remove 'sleazy' signs saying 'prostitutes available' after feminist protests
Dr Emilia Crighton, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, director of public health, said: "Pauline's condition is a complication of a previous infection with the Ebola virus.
"The risk to the public is very low. In line with normal procedures in cases such as this, we have identified a small number of close contacts of Pauline's that we will be following up as a precaution."
Government sources have described her transfer to the specialist unit as a "highly precautionary process".
Santander Cycles has updated its free app to allow customers to find the closest docking station for the bicycles either to hire or return them.
It also gives real time information about the number of bicycles available at any docking station.
The app, commissioned by Transport for London, Santander and Serco has been downloaded more than 120,000 times since May.
Ex-prison officer jailed for selling tips about Baby P's mother
A former prison officer who sold tips to the Daily Mirror about the mother of tragic Baby P has been jailed for 12 weeks. Joseph de Souza, 51, was paid £950 for information that led to four stories in the tabloid, three of them about Tracey Connelly's time behind bars at HMP Holloway.
His dealings with the Daily Mirror between March 2007 and March 2009 were uncovered as part of Operation Elveden's wide-ranging inquiries.
De Souza, of Manger Road, Holloway, north London, was charged with misconduct in a public office in June this year and pleaded guilty to the offence at the Old Bailey last month.
The multi-million pound cycling project for Enfield comes under fire
Plans are in place for new bike lanes and improved pedestrian access in Enfield, but the criticism it's receiving from some businesses and residents is threatening funding for the multi-million pound project.
BBC London's transport correspondent Tom Edwards will have the details on the lunchtime news at 13:30 on BBC One today.
Customers advised to contact OktoberFest London for refund details
-West London non-league team Hanwell Town Football Club is preparing for a big weekend having reached the third qualifying round of the FA cup for the first time. They play Grays Athletic at home on Saturday
Ebola detected again in nurse and flown back to London
Live updates for London have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the area.
Traffic update: Seven-mile queues near Chiswick and congestion around Wembley
The A406 was partially blocked eastbound approaching M1 at Staples corner for two and a half hours following a lorry crash.
There are queues of around seven miles back to Chiswick at the M4.
Westbound A406 is slow as a result and the A40 into town from Hillingdon is also slow.
Local roads around Wembley/Neasden/Acton are very congested.
Plus, there's heavy traffic around Wembley tonight for England v Estonia in the Euro 2016 qualifiers - kick off is at 19:45
For more travel updates follow @BBCTravelAlert.
Twenty-five mile queue on the M25
Weather: Mostly dry with a cold wind overnight
It'll be dry through this evening and overnight.
Under largely clear skies it will turn quite chilly in places, especially in rural areas such as around the Lea Valley.
However, there should be enough breeze to prevent much in the way of mist developing.
Min temp: 9C (48F).
Coming up tonight on TV News: A closer look at the finances of the NHS in London
The financial picture for the NHS in London is no better than the national one, hospital trusts here are in the red to the tune of a quarter of a billion pounds.
The latest figures show four out of five hospitals in the capital are now running a deficit - with one trust's debt alone predicted to reach £134m by the end of the year.
Coming up on BBC London's evening news at 18:30 on BBC One our political correspondent Karl Mercer will analyse what that could mean for patients and families in the capital.
Hackney traffic wardens suspend planned five-day strike action
Police seek man believed to have been in contact with murdered woman online
Officers are searching for a 34-year-old man, who goes by the name of Miles Donnelly or Miles Ryan, who they believe had contact with a woman found murdered in her home in north-west London on Thursday.
Usha Patel, 44, was found dead at her home in Melrose Avenue at 08:10.
Ms Patel and Mr Donnelly had been in contact online and had arranged to meet up, police said. His last known address was in Paddington.
Hackney council scraps fox cull after plan is condemned by RSPCA
A London council has u-turned on culling foxes within hours of announcing the plan.
BBC London Live: Latest headlines this evening
- Police are seeking a 34-year-old man who may have arranged to meet up with a woman found murdered at her home in north-west London
- The Scottish nurse Pauline Cafferkey who contracted Ebola last year is in a serious condition again in hospital
- A 21-year-old man has been remanded in custody in connection with the murder of a teenager in Brockley
Hackney Council backs down after fox cull furore
Hackney Council has removed fox traps from Clissold Park after 4,700 people signed a petition against a cull.
Tower Hamlets anti-corruption campaigner to stand in London mayoral race
Andy Erlam (pictured left), one of the campaigners who helped oust the corrupt former mayor of Tower Hamlets, is to run for Mayor of London.
Mr Erlam, who is a writer and filmmaker, led a successful legal battle to remove Lutfur Rahman, who was found guilty of corrupt and illegal practices.
He stood in the subsequent Tower Hamlets mayoral election as an independent candidate for Red Flag anti-corruption party, but lost to the Labour Party's John Biggs.
Murder accused remanded in custody
Chef to remove 'sleazy' signs saying 'prostitutes available' after feminist protests
A London restaurant run by a former Nobu head chef has been forced to turn off neon signs saying “prostitutes available” and “sluts” in Japanese after angering women’s rights campaigners.
Two stabbed at Kew Bridge during night
Two men were stabbed near Kew Bridge last night, leaving one in a critical condition.
Artesian bar retains winner's title for 4th consecutive year
The Artesian at the five-star Langham Hotel in Portland Place has claimed the top spot in the'World's 50 Best Bar Awards'last night.
Five of the top 10 bars in the Drinks International competition were based in London.
Artesian head bartender, Alex Kratena, said he was always thinking "what can we do that’s new".
This summer they became known for Lego Dali-esque elephants that complement their surreal-themed cocktail menu.
Highgate cancer scientist wins Nobel chemistry prize
A Highgate scientist has won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for pioneering research on DNA repair in cells.
Haringey anti-racism campaigners to travel to Calais camps in show of solidarity
People vowed to travel to France to support refugees at a meeting to show solidarity for those in the Calais camps.
Refugee from war-torn Mid-East wins ‘Student of the Year’ award
A Syrian woman now living in London’s East End who escaped the traumas of a refugee camp and the horrors of civil war has won the Creative Art Student of the Year award at her college.
The isolation measures for Ebola nurse Pauline Cafferkey
The British nurse who contracted Ebola, Pauline Cafferkey, has been readmitted to the Royal Free Hospital in London and is staying in an isolation unit as a precaution.
Dr Emilia Crighton, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, director of public health, said: "Pauline's condition is a complication of a previous infection with the Ebola virus.
"The risk to the public is very low. In line with normal procedures in cases such as this, we have identified a small number of close contacts of Pauline's that we will be following up as a precaution."
Government sources have described her transfer to the specialist unit as a "highly precautionary process".
Chelsea Ladies 1-0 Glasgow City
Chelsea Ladies will take a slender lead into the second leg of their Champions League last 32 tie with Glasgow City after winning on their European debut.
The newly crowned Women's Super League champions took the lead when Fran Kirby skipped past her marker and hit a sweet strike from the edge of the area.
Weather update: A warm and sunny afternoon
A fine afternoon to come across the capital, with prolonged periods of sunshine. In light winds, it will feel pleasantly warm.
Maximum Temperature: 17 Deg C (63 Deg F)
Tower Hamlets activist to run for mayor
Filmmaker Andy Erlam, who led the legal battle to remove former Tower Hamlets mayor Lutfur Rahman, has announced he will join the race for City Hall.
Lutfur Rahman was found guilty of corrupt and illegal practices following a campaign by Mr Erlam and others.
Launching his bid to become London mayor, Mr Erlam said he wanted to "end Met Police corruption".
The Met Police declined to respond to his comments.
Woman seeks London bus sex-attack Good Samaritan
A woman who was sexually assaulted on a bus in west London has made an appeal on social media to find a Good Samaritan who intervened.
Kaitlyn Regehr, 30, was travelling home on the 207 bus towards Acton on 6 October when a man grabbed her.
Ms Regehr said: "Someone saw it and he called the guy out loudly enough for the whole bus to hear."
She posted an appeal on social media asking people "to help me find this awesome dude so I can buy him a pint".
Thames Water adds £200k to Herne Hill flood pay-out
Thames Water company has apologised to people affected by the 2013 flooding in Herne Hill caused by a burst water main.
It has offered to add £200,000 more to its pay-out for businesses and homes affected.
Dulwich and West Norwood MP Helen Hayes said she was 'very pleased' with the gesture.
This summer Thames Water announced it was investing £4m to reduce flood risk in the area.
London cycle hire just got easier - possibly?
Santander Cycles has updated its free app to allow customers to find the closest docking station for the bicycles either to hire or return them.
It also gives real time information about the number of bicycles available at any docking station.
The app, commissioned by Transport for London, Santander and Serco has been downloaded more than 120,000 times since May.
Ex-prison officer jailed for selling tips about Baby P's mother
A former prison officer who sold tips to the Daily Mirror about the mother of tragic Baby P has been jailed for 12 weeks. Joseph de Souza, 51, was paid £950 for information that led to four stories in the tabloid, three of them about Tracey Connelly's time behind bars at HMP Holloway.
His dealings with the Daily Mirror between March 2007 and March 2009 were uncovered as part of Operation Elveden's wide-ranging inquiries.
De Souza, of Manger Road, Holloway, north London, was charged with misconduct in a public office in June this year and pleaded guilty to the offence at the Old Bailey last month.
The multi-million pound cycling project for Enfield comes under fire
Plans are in place for new bike lanes and improved pedestrian access in Enfield, but the criticism it's receiving from some businesses and residents is threatening funding for the multi-million pound project.
BBC London's transport correspondent Tom Edwards will have the details on the lunchtime news at 13:30 on BBC One today.
Customers advised to contact OktoberFest London for refund details
All ticket holders have been advised to contact OktoberFest London for refund details.
London OktoberFest waitress shocked to learn event cancelled just hours before her shift
Tilda Dunn was meant to be working as a waitress this afternoon at the event in the Tobacco Docks in Wapping.
At 12:32 she said: "Yeah, I'm working at this event. I'm working this afternoon there but haven't heard anything about it being cancelled."
But then she read the organiser's cancellation tweet and after checking with the recruitment agency that hired her she said: "Yeah I just heard that is canceled , that's a shame!"
London Oktoberfest cancelled for 'operational reasons' - say organisers
The four-day event was due to start on 8 October, however organisers have pulled the plug after the opening night.
Customers took to twitter to vent their frustration at the long queues and poor service.
Four kittens revived with gas masks after rescue from Willseden flat fire
Four trapped kittens were rescued from a flat fire in Butler Road, Willesden yesterday morning.
They were found in the kitchen in a basket and were revived using a small oxygen mask, London Fire Brigade service said.
No-one was injured and a man inside the flat managed to escape before fire crews arrived. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.
The fire brigade said there was "no photographic evidence of the rescue but it did happen".
Unions hail construction industry blacklisting breakthrough
John Moylan
BBC industry & employment corresponden
Trade unions have claimed a significant breakthrough in a long-running legal case over alleged blacklisting by London firms in the construction industry.
It follows an admission by some of Britain's biggest construction firms that they defamed workers and infringed their rights.
Unions say hundreds of members could be in line for damages that could amount to tens of millions of pounds.
BBC London Live: Latest headlines this lunchtime
- The Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt says the Royal Free Hospital is the best place to treat British nurse Pauline Cafferkey who is fighting a late Ebola complication
- Police have started a murder inquiry afetr a woman in her 40s was found dead at an address in north-west London
- A second man has been charged with violent disorder over the death of Nassem Galleze who died when the car he was travelling in crashed into a lampost after being hit by falling concrete
Health Secretary sends best wishes to Ebola nurse Pauline Cafferkey
Jeremy Hunt tweeted: "Thoughts with Pauline Cafferkey today as she battles Ebola for the second time. In best possible place under care of Dr Mike at the Royal Free Hospital."
Chelsea players behind Jose Mourinho, says Gary Cahill
Chelsea defender Gary Cahill says Jose Mourinho has the full support of the players to turn things around after a disappointing start to the season.
Dog dies in Hounslow house fire
A dog has died in a severe house fire in Hounslow.
Four fire engines and 21 firefighters were called to the fire in Wellington Road South at about 17:20 on Wednesday.
The house was severely damaged by fire and a man left the house before the fire crews arrived. The cause of the fire has not been established yet.
Lorry wedged under bridge in the Shortlands area - road and rail delays likely
For the latest updates follow @BBCTravelAlert or visit the BBC London travel page.
Nassem Galleze concrete fall death: Second man charged with violent disorder
A man re-arrested by detectives investigating the suspected murder of Nassem Galleze has been charged with violent disorder.
Nassem, 17, was killed when the car he was in crashed into a lamppost in Brockley, south-east London after a block of concrete was dropped on the vehicle.
Tershan Thompson-Williams, 21, of Seagar Place, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later charged with violent disorder in St Norbert Road, on 26 September.
Previously, Remi Moore, 22, of Lea Bridge Road, appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with violent disorder.
He was remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on 16 October.
BBC London Live: Latest headlines this morning
- A man is due to appear in court charged with preventing the lawful burial of an Italian carpenter found tied to a shopping trolley in Regent's Canal
- A British nurse who contracted Ebola last year has been readmitted to London's Royal Free Hospital with a late complication
- Police have started a murder investigation into a woman in her 40s who was found dead at an address in north-west London
Virgin services running normally again after broken-down train cleared
Virgin Train Services to and from London Euston are running normally again following an earlier broken down train, National Rail reports.
Police investigate murder of woman in her 40s found dead in north-west London
A woman was found dead at 08:10 this morning at an address in Melrose Avenue in Cricklewood, north-west London.
Officers are treating the death as murder.
Detectives believe they know who she is, but she has not been formally identified yet and a post-mortem test will be scheduled in due course.
Broken down train causing delays from Euston
A broken down train at Euston means some Virgin west coast north-bound lines are blocked. Delays of up to 20 mins are expected on Virgin Trains.
For the latest updates follow @BBCTravelAlert or visit the BBC London travel page.
Reduced Eurostar services for Brussels route because of national strike action
Eurostar services on the Brussels route is only operating to and from Lille because of a national strike in Belgium.
Other than the 9158 (London-Brussels 19:34) there will be no services to or from Brussels Midi today.
Check your journey with Eurostar before you travel.
Travel update: London Tramlink service down
On the London Tramlink, there is no service between Wimbledon and Dundonald Road due to engineering works.
For the latest information go tour travel page or follow us on Twitter @BBCTravelAlert.
What lengths would you go to, to get your child back? - Coming up on the Vanessa show
An innocent couple whose baby was adopted when they were charged with child abuse is appealing to overturn the adoption, now the charges against them have been dropped.
The couple maintained their innocence for three years, but the adoption went ahead while the case continued against them. Can you imagine what they have been through?
The child's welfare is the top priority, but who should it remain with, its adoptive parents or its birth parents? Have your say on the Vanessa show from 09:00 on BBC Radio London.
You can call me on 020 7224 2000, tweet @VanessaOnAir or text 81333 and start your message with the word 'London' or email mevanessa@bbc.co.uk
BBC London Live: Latest headlines this morning
- A man is due to appear in court accused of preventing the lawful burial of an Italian carpenter who was found tied to a shopping trolley in Regent's Canal in September
-Pauline Cafferkey, the British nurse who contracted Ebola last year, has been readmitted to London's Royal Free Hospital with non-contagious Ebola-related complications
-West London non-league team Hanwell Town Football Club is preparing for a big weekend having reached the third qualifying round of the FA cup for the first time. They play Grays Athletic at home on Saturday
Ebola detected again in nurse and flown back to London
Ebola has been detected in a Scottish nurse who first contracted the virus in December last year.
Pauline Cafferkey has been flown back to an isolation unit at the Royal Free Hospital in London.
Greater Glasgow health board said the virus is present in the 39-year-old but that it was left over from the original infection. It is not thought to be contagious.
Travel update: Greater Anglia services disrupted
And there isdisruption on the Greater Anglia train service between Liverpool Street and Cambridgedue to a points failure.
Today's weather: Mainly dry with some sunny spells
Any patches of mist and fog may be locally slow to clear, butleaving a generally fine morning with sunny periods.
More cloud will develop through the afternoon, although there should still be plenty of sunny spells, particularly in the east towards Twickenham.
Maximum Temperature: 17C (63F).
Latest news updates from BBC London Live on 9 October
Good morning. We'll be bringing you the latest London news, travel, sport and weather updates here throughout the day.
Good morning. We'll be bringing you the latest London news, travel, sport and weather updates here throughout the day.