Sitala Peek

    Live updates for London have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the area.  

  2. Traffic update: Seven-mile queues near Chiswick and congestion around Wembley

    Louise Pepper

    BBC London 94.9

    The A406 was partially blocked eastbound approaching M1 at Staples corner for two and a half hours following a lorry crash. 

    There are queues of around seven miles back to Chiswick at the M4.

    Westbound A406 is slow as a result and the A40 into town from Hillingdon is also slow.

    Local roads around Wembley/Neasden/Acton are very congested.

    Plus, there's heavy traffic around Wembley tonight for England v Estonia in the Euro 2016 qualifiers - kick off is at 19:45

    For more travel updates follow @BBCTravelAlert.

  4. Weather: Mostly dry with a cold wind overnight

    BBC Weather

    It'll be dry through this evening and overnight

    BBC London weather screengrab
    Copyright: BBC

    Under largely clear skies it will turn quite chilly in places, especially in rural areas such as around the Lea Valley. 

    However, there should be enough breeze to prevent much in the way of mist developing.

    Min temp: 9C (48F).

  5. Coming up tonight on TV News: A closer look at the finances of the NHS in London

    BBC London News

    The financial picture for the NHS in London is no better than the national one, hospital trusts here are in the red to the tune of a quarter of a billion pounds.

    The latest figures show four out of five hospitals in the capital are now running a deficit - with one trust's debt alone predicted to reach £134m by the end of the year.

    Coming up on BBC London's evening news at 18:30 on BBC One our political correspondent Karl Mercer will analyse what that could mean for patients and families in the capital. 

  6. Hackney traffic wardens suspend planned five-day strike action

    Traffic wardens working for APCOA Parking in Hackney, east London, have suspended plans for a five-day strike due to begin on Monday.

    Traffic warden
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The 30 employees had given notice of a strike in a dispute with the council about the lack of sick pay they were offered. 

    Unite said the council had agreed this morning to pay staff the London living wage, possibly backdated, and management had also agreed to negotiate via Acas conciliation service to set up a company sick pay scheme. 

  7. Police seek man believed to have been in contact with murdered woman online

    Officers are searching for a 34-year-old man, who goes by the name of Miles Donnelly or Miles Ryan, who they believe had contact with a woman found murdered in her home in north-west London on Thursday.

    Miles Donnelly
    Copyright: Met Police

    Usha Patel, 44, was found dead at her home in Melrose Avenue at 08:10.

    Ms Patel and Mr Donnelly had been in contact online and had arranged to meet up, police said.  His last known address was in Paddington.

  10. Yorkshire tourism chief says London's 11th hour Tour de France withdrawal 'unhelpful'

    Press Association

    The man behind Yorkshire's successful bid to host the opening stages of the 2014 Tour de France race has criticised the manner of London's last minute withdrawal.

    Cyclist passes Big Ben
    Copyright: Daniel Berehulak

    London beat bids from Edinburgh, Manchester and several German regions to stage the Grand Depart in 2017 but a day before contracts were meant to be signed, Transport for London (TfL) said it was pulling out.

    Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of tourism body Welcome to Yorkshire, said: "While I don't think it is going to help future chances, we would still be very confident of bringing the race back to Yorkshire. We have a strong relationship with (race organisers) ASO and they know if we say we're going to do it we will do it - we're not going to pull out at the 11th hour." 

  12. Tower Hamlets anti-corruption campaigner to stand in London mayoral race

    Andy Erlam (pictured left), one of the campaigners who helped oust the corrupt former mayor of Tower Hamlets, is to run for Mayor of London.

    Left to right - petitioners Andy Erlam, Angela Moffat and Azmal Hussein
    Copyright: PA

    Mr Erlam, who is a writer and filmmaker, led a successful legal battle to remove Lutfur Rahman, who was found guilty of corrupt and illegal practices. 

    He stood in the subsequent Tower Hamlets mayoral election as an independent candidate for Red Flag anti-corruption party, but lost to the Labour Party's John Biggs.

  13. Murder accused remanded in custody

    A man arrested by detectives investigating the death of teenager Nassem Galleze (pictured), who died after a lump of concrete was thrown at the car he was travelling in, has been remanded in custody. 

    Nassem Galleze
    Copyright: Met Police

    Tershan Thompson-Williams, 21, of Seagar Place, south-east London appeared before Bromley magistrates earlier charged with possession of an offensive weapon and violent disorder in St Norbert Road, Brockley, south-east London on 26 September.

    The 21-year-old has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Woolwich Crown Court on 6 November.

  16. Artesian bar retains winner's title for 4th consecutive year

    The Artesian at the five-star Langham Hotel in Portland Place has claimed the top spot in the'World's 50 Best Bar Awards'last night.

    Elephant design
    Copyright: The Artesian

    Five of the top 10 bars in the Drinks International competition were based in London.

    Artesian head bartender, Alex Kratena, said he was always thinking "what can we do that’s new". 

    This summer they became known for Lego Dali-esque elephants that complement their surreal-themed cocktail menu.   

  20. The isolation measures for Ebola nurse Pauline Cafferkey

    The British nurse who contracted Ebola, Pauline Cafferkey, has been readmitted to the Royal Free Hospital in London and is staying in an isolation unit as a precaution. 

    Ebola isolation unit
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Dr Emilia Crighton, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, director of public health, said: "Pauline's condition is a complication of a previous infection with the Ebola virus.

    "The risk to the public is very low. In line with normal procedures in cases such as this, we have identified a small number of close contacts of Pauline's that we will be following up as a precaution."

    Government sources have described her transfer to the specialist unit as a "highly precautionary process".

  21. Chelsea Ladies 1-0 Glasgow City

    BBC Sport

    Chelsea Ladies will take a slender lead into the second leg of their Champions League last 32 tie with Glasgow City after winning on their European debut.

    Fran Kirby
    Copyright: BBC

    The newly crowned Women's Super League champions took the lead when Fran Kirby skipped past her marker and hit a sweet strike from the edge of the area.  

  22. Weather update: A warm and sunny afternoon

    A fine afternoon to come across the capital, with prolonged periods of sunshine. In light winds, it will feel pleasantly warm. 

    Maximum Temperature: 17 Deg C (63 Deg F) 

  23. Tower Hamlets activist to run for mayor

    Filmmaker Andy Erlam, who led the legal battle to remove former Tower Hamlets mayor Lutfur Rahman, has announced he will join the race for City Hall. 

    Lutfur Rahman was found guilty of corrupt and illegal practices following a campaign by Mr Erlam and others. 

    Andy Erlam, Angela Moffat and Azmal Hussein
    Copyright: PA
    Andy Erlam, left, with fellow campaigners Angela Moffat and Azmal Hussein

    Launching his bid to become London mayor, Mr Erlam said he wanted to "end Met Police corruption". 

    The Met Police declined to respond to his comments.  

  24. Woman seeks London bus sex-attack Good Samaritan

    A woman who was sexually assaulted on a bus in west London has made an appeal on social media to find a Good Samaritan who intervened.

    Kaitlyn Regehr posted an appeal on Instagram and Facebook
    Copyright: Kaitlyn Regehr

    Kaitlyn Regehr, 30, was travelling home on the 207 bus towards Acton on 6 October when a man grabbed her.

    Ms Regehr said: "Someone saw it and he called the guy out loudly enough for the whole bus to hear."

    She posted an appeal on social media asking people "to help me find this awesome dude so I can buy him a pint".

  26. London cycle hire just got easier - possibly?

    Santander Cycles has updated its free app to allow customers to find the closest docking station for the bicycles either to hire or return them.

    It also gives real time information about the number of bicycles available at any docking station.

    The app, commissioned by Transport for London, Santander and Serco has been downloaded more than 120,000 times since May.

    Docking station app
    Copyright: Transport for London

  27. Ex-prison officer jailed for selling tips about Baby P's mother

    A former prison officer who sold tips to the Daily Mirror about the mother of tragic Baby P has been jailed for 12 weeks. Joseph de Souza, 51, was paid £950 for information that led to four stories in the tabloid, three of them about Tracey Connelly's time behind bars at HMP Holloway. 

    Tracey Connelly
    Copyright: Met Police

    His dealings with the Daily Mirror between March 2007 and March 2009 were uncovered as part of Operation Elveden's wide-ranging inquiries. 

    De Souza, of Manger Road, Holloway, north London, was charged with misconduct in a public office in June this year and pleaded guilty to the offence at the Old Bailey last month.  

  28. The multi-million pound cycling project for Enfield comes under fire

    BBC London News

    Plans are in place for new bike lanes and improved pedestrian access in Enfield, but the criticism it's receiving from some businesses and residents is threatening funding for the multi-million pound project.

    BBC London's transport correspondent Tom Edwards will have the details on the lunchtime news at 13:30 on BBC One today.

  30. London OktoberFest waitress shocked to learn event cancelled just hours before her shift

    Tilda Dunn was meant to be working as a waitress this afternoon at the event in the Tobacco Docks in Wapping.

    View more on twitter

    At 12:32 she said: "Yeah, I'm working at this event. I'm working this afternoon there but haven't heard anything about it being cancelled."

    But then she read the organiser's cancellation tweet and after checking with the recruitment agency that hired her she said: "Yeah I just heard that is canceled , that's a shame!"

  32. Four kittens revived with gas masks after rescue from Willseden flat fire

    Four trapped kittens were rescued from a flat fire in Butler Road, Willesden yesterday morning.

    They were found in the kitchen in a basket and were revived using a small oxygen mask, London Fire Brigade service said.

    No-one was injured and a man inside the flat managed to escape before fire crews arrived. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

    View more on twitter

    The fire brigade said there was "no photographic evidence of the rescue but it did happen".

  33. Unions hail construction industry blacklisting breakthrough

    John Moylan

    BBC industry & employment corresponden

    Trade unions have claimed a significant breakthrough in a long-running legal case over alleged blacklisting by London firms in the construction industry.  

    Construction
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It follows an admission by some of Britain's biggest construction firms that they defamed workers and infringed their rights.

    Unions say hundreds of members could be in line for damages that could amount to tens of millions of pounds.

    Sitala Peek

    Jeremy Hunt tweeted: "Thoughts with Pauline Cafferkey today as she battles Ebola for the second time. In best possible place under care of Dr Mike at the Royal Free Hospital."

    Pauline Cafferkey
    Copyright: BBC
    Pauline Cafferkey contracted Ebola in Sierra Leone last year and has been readmitted to an isolation unit in London following an "unusual late complication"

  37. Dog dies in Hounslow house fire

    A dog has died in a severe house fire in Hounslow.

    Fire scene
    Copyright: London Fire Brigade/ Saddiq Cornelius

    Four fire engines and 21 firefighters were called to the fire in Wellington Road South at about 17:20 on Wednesday.

    The house was severely damaged by fire and a man left the house before the fire crews arrived. The cause of the fire has not been established yet.

  39. Nassem Galleze concrete fall death: Second man charged with violent disorder

    A man re-arrested by detectives investigating the suspected murder of Nassem Galleze has been charged with violent disorder. 

    Nassem, 17, was killed when the car he was in crashed into a lamppost in Brockley, south-east London after a block of concrete was dropped on the vehicle.

    Nassem Galleze
    Copyright: Met Police

    Tershan Thompson-Williams, 21, of Seagar Place, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later charged with violent disorder in St Norbert Road, on 26 September.

    Previously, Remi Moore, 22, of Lea Bridge Road, appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with violent disorder.

    He was remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on 16 October.

  41. Virgin services running normally again after broken-down train cleared

    BBC Travel

    Virgin Train Services to and from London Euston are running normally again following an earlier broken down train, National Rail reports.

  42. Police investigate murder of woman in her 40s found dead in north-west London

    A woman was found dead at 08:10 this morning at an address in Melrose Avenue in Cricklewood, north-west London.

    Melrose Avenue
    Copyright: Google Maps

    Officers are treating the death as murder.  

    Detectives believe they know who she is, but she has not been formally identified yet and a post-mortem test will be scheduled in due course.

  43. Broken down train causing delays from Euston

    BBC Travel

    A broken down train at Euston means some Virgin west coast north-bound lines are blocked. Delays of up to 20 mins are expected on Virgin Trains.

    For the latest updates follow @BBCTravelAlert or visit the BBC London travel page.

  44. Reduced Eurostar services for Brussels route because of national strike action

    BBC Travel

    Eurostar services on the Brussels route is only operating to and from Lille because of a national strike in Belgium. 

    Other than the 9158 (London-Brussels 19:34) there will be no services to or from Brussels Midi today.

    Eurostar sign
    Copyright: AP

    Check your journey with Eurostar before you travel.  

  46. What lengths would you go to, to get your child back? - Coming up on the Vanessa show

    Vanessa Feltz

    BBC Radio London presenter

    An innocent couple whose baby was adopted when they were charged with child abuse is appealing to overturn the adoption, now the charges against them have been dropped.

    The couple maintained their innocence for three years, but the adoption went ahead while the case continued against them. Can you imagine what they have been through?

    Parents Karrissa Cox and Richard Carter
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Parents Karrissa Cox and Richard Carter maintained their innocence for three years

    The child's welfare is the top priority, but who should it remain with, its adoptive parents or its birth parents? Have your say on the Vanessa show from 09:00 on BBC Radio London.

    You can call me on 020 7224 2000tweet @VanessaOnAir or text 81333 and start your message with the word 'London' or email mevanessa@bbc.co.uk

    Play equipment
    Copyright: BBC

  48. Ebola detected again in nurse and flown back to London

    BBC News UK

    Ebola has been detected in a Scottish nurse who first contracted the virus in December last year. 

    Pauline Cafferkey
    Copyright: BBC

    Pauline Cafferkey has been flown back to an isolation unit at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

    Greater Glasgow health board said the virus is present in the 39-year-old but that it was left over from the original infection. It is not thought to be contagious.  

  50. Today's weather: Mainly dry with some sunny spells

    BBC Weather

    Any patches of mist and fog may be locally slow to clear, butleaving a generally fine morning with sunny periods.

    London weather Friday
    Copyright: BBC

    More cloud will develop through the afternoon, although there should still be plenty of sunny spells, particularly in the east towards Twickenham. 

    Maximum Temperature: 17C (63F). 

