BBC London Live: As it happened

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has issued a warning to people planning no celebrating the Jewish festival Lag B'Omer.

The advice comes after a number of people were injured in Stamford Hill when a bonfire exploded.

Although the Metropolitan Police said there had been no reports of any serious injuries or any criminal activity, two crews of firefighters were called out to Ravensdale Road at 21:20.

The crew, from Stoke Newington fire station, left 16 minutes later after the bonfire was deemed to be safe.

Narinder Dail, LFB's borough commander for Hackney, said his crews attended seven bonfires in the area and expects more bonfires to be lit tonight as the Jewish festival continues.

He said: “Last night was a busy one for local crews as they attended seven reports of bonfires which we believe were lit as part of the festivities.

"Thankfully, none of the fires spread to cars, or buildings but we are concerned that there could be a more serious fire this evening.

There are lots of videos on social media which seem to show the fires flashing and exploding which suggests that people may have been using accelerants.

"Could I urge everyone to take a moment to read our bonfire safety tips and never throw anything like aerosols, batteries or petrol onto a fire. We want the community to celebrate in safety.“