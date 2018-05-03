BBC London Live: As it happened

Updates for London have ended for the day. A special live election service will begin later and run throughout the night bringing you the very latest results, analysis and reaction from the local elections.
A102 London southbound severe disruption, from A13 East India Dock Road to A2203 Blackwall Lane affecting Bromley By Bow.
A102 London - One lane closed and stop-start traffic on A102 Blackwall Tunnel southbound in Poplar from the A13 East India Dock Road junction to the A2203 Blackwall Lane junction, because of a broken down car. Congestion on A12 Blackwall Tunnel Approach to the Bromley By Bow junction.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
The review was set up to look at the rise in the number of people being detained, issues around detentions of people from black and minority ethnic groups and if the act is out of step with a modern health care system.
We spoke to four people from London who have been sectioned to find out their experiences.
If any of these issues affect you then find out more by visiting Rethink.
McCartney donates 60 of his late wife's photographs to V&A
Sir Paul McCartney has made a "major gift" of more than 60 photographs taken
by his late wife Linda to the Victoria & Albert museum (V&A).
The images feature music stars and "tender family" moments.
A selection of the 63 photographs will go on display at the V&A's new
Photography Centre, which opens in October.
The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix are pictured, as well as flora and
fauna, and intimate personal portraits of the McCartney family on holiday.
Linda became a professional photographer in the mid-1960s.
The V&A's senior curator of photographs, Martin Barnes, said Sir Paul wanted to
make some of his first wife's pictures "more accessible to the public".
Today's photo
BBC London News
We used this stunning photo by Jason Hawkes of Tower Bridge as our banner, but we want a new picture every day to show off the
capital.
Have you taken a photo
of your part of London which you think would be suitable?
Carroll was sent home from training on Monday after Moyes was unhappy with him leaving the bench early in Sunday's match against Manchester City.
Moyes made a triple substitution during the game, a 4-1 defeat, and Carroll headed to the dressing room early.
It is understood he was sent home after he refused to apologise on Monday. The club now considers the matter settled.
Severe accident: A100 London northbound
BBC News Travel
A100 London northbound severe accident, at Tower Hill affecting A2 Old Kent Road.
A100 London - A100 Mansell Street in City Of London blocked and queuing traffic northbound at the Tower Hill junction, because of an accident. Congestion to Bricklayers Arms and on A3211 Victoria Embankment to the Embankment Station junction. Also affecting A1203 East Smithfield at A100 Tower Bridge.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'No water' in parts of East London
Thames Water has apologised to customers in parts of east London which are currently experiencing low water pressure or no water at all.
The company says it is aware of the problem and has engineers on the way to look at the problem which is affecting people in the E10 postcode area.
The area includes parts of east London such as Leyton, Temple Mills, Hackney Marshes, Upper Clapton and Walthamstow Marshes.
Two women are due to appear in court later this month after detectives charged them with explosive offences.
The two suspects Harinderjet Jarrett, 51, and Neena Daddar, 24, were arrested on 30 April.
Jarrett, of Addison Way, Hayes, was charged with making an explosive substance with the intent of endangering life/injuring property and being in possession of a controlled explosive with the intent of endangering life.
Daddar, also of Addison Way, Hayes, was charged with the possession of an explosive substance for unlawful purpose.
The pair appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on 2 May and have been remanded to appear in custody at Isleworth Crown Court on 30 May.
The Met Police say the case "is not being treated as terror related".
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Teenager arrested outside burglar funeral
Tempers flared at the funeral of Henry Vincent, who was stabbed to death during a break-in.Read more
Murder accused admits hitting nanny
A woman accused of killing Sophie Lionnet says hitting her "doesn't make me a murderer".Read more
Goodbye
BBC London News
Updates for London have ended for the day. A special live election service will begin later and run throughout the night bringing you the very latest results, analysis and reaction from the local elections.
Tonight's weather: Dry and clear
BBC Weather
A dry evening and night with some late sunshine, giving way to clear spells overnight.
Milder compared to Wednesday night. Minimum temperature: 6 to 9C (43 to 48F)
Line closures on Southeastern this bank holiday weekend
Major engineering works are causing a number of closures on Southeastern routes between Saturday and Monday.
Detailed information is available at southeasternrailway.co.uk.
London's giant fatberg to become subject of new musical
Evening Standard
London’s monster fatberg - a congealed mass of wet wipes, nappies and grease discovered in the sewers below Whitechapel - is getting its own stage show.
Heathrow airport: Rival expansion scheme revealed
A company with a rival plan to expand Heathrow airport has unveiled its proposals.
Arora group says its plan for a new terminal and runway would cost £14.4bn,which is roughly the sameas the scheme proposed by Heathrow Airport Holdings.
Airlines, including the owner of British Airways, say companies other than Heathrow's owner should be allowed to design and build any new terminals.
Heathrow Airport Holdings said Arora's plans were not serious.
"They show a complete lack of understanding of airport operations and disregard for those living closest to the airport," said John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow chief executive.
Full story
Severe disruption: A102 London southbound
A102 London southbound severe disruption, from A13 East India Dock Road to A2203 Blackwall Lane affecting Bromley By Bow.
A102 London - One lane closed and stop-start traffic on A102 Blackwall Tunnel southbound in Poplar from the A13 East India Dock Road junction to the A2203 Blackwall Lane junction, because of a broken down car. Congestion on A12 Blackwall Tunnel Approach to the Bromley By Bow junction.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
The girl learning how to walk again
Song recorded in memory of tram crash victims
Croydon Advertiser
Newspaper
A song which has been professionally recorded by New Addington schoolchildren in order to raise money for the victims of the Croydon tram crash will be available to buy on iTunes later this year, to coincide with the anniversary of the disaster which killed seven people.
East Ham man convicted of murdering Alfred Purcell
A 52-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering Alfred Purcell.
Mr Purcell, 34, was stabbed on White Horse Road on 26 June - he was taken to a hospital in east London where he later died.
His killer - Keith Nelson, of Mounsfield Road, East Ham - was arrested and charged as part of the murder investigation.
Following a trial which began on 25 April, Nelson was convicted this afternoon.
He will be sentenced tomorrow at 12:00 by Judge Rebecca Poulet.
Rail firm announces longer trains
Chiltern Railways is to add 1,360 seats on evening trains from London to Oxford.
The longer trains will run at 16:50, 17:18, 17:50, and 19:50 from 20 May when a new Summer/Autumn timetable is introduced.
There will also be a new Friday night service from Oxford to London Marylebone at 23:35 BST.
Bonfire warnings issued following Hackney 'explosion'
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has issued a warning to people planning no celebrating the Jewish festival Lag B'Omer.
The advice comes after a number of people were injured in Stamford Hill when a bonfire exploded.
Although the Metropolitan Police said there had been no reports of any serious injuries or any criminal activity, two crews of firefighters were called out to Ravensdale Road at 21:20.
The crew, from Stoke Newington fire station, left 16 minutes later after the bonfire was deemed to be safe.
Narinder Dail, LFB's borough commander for Hackney, said his crews attended seven bonfires in the area and expects more bonfires to be lit tonight as the Jewish festival continues.
He said: “Last night was a busy one for local crews as they attended seven reports of bonfires which we believe were lit as part of the festivities.
"Thankfully, none of the fires spread to cars, or buildings but we are concerned that there could be a more serious fire this evening.
There are lots of videos on social media which seem to show the fires flashing and exploding which suggests that people may have been using accelerants.
"Could I urge everyone to take a moment to read our bonfire safety tips and never throw anything like aerosols, batteries or petrol onto a fire. We want the community to celebrate in safety.“
Branson moves into private equity
Ben Morris
Business reporter
Sir Richard Branson is set to become a partner in a private equity fund which will invest in consumer goods firms, in areas like luxury goods, leisure, food and drinks.
The fund will be co-managed by Metric Capital, an investment firm based in London.
The partnership will look to raise money from big investors, including pension firms and state-owned investment funds.
What is it like to be sectioned?
Many people suffer a lack of dignity when they are detained under the Mental Health Act, an independent review has found.
The review was set up to look at the rise in the number of people being detained, issues around detentions of people from black and minority ethnic groups and if the act is out of step with a modern health care system.
We spoke to four people from London who have been sectioned to find out their experiences.
If any of these issues affect you then find out more by visiting Rethink.
McCartney donates 60 of his late wife's photographs to V&A
Sir Paul McCartney has made a "major gift" of more than 60 photographs taken by his late wife Linda to the Victoria & Albert museum (V&A).
The images feature music stars and "tender family" moments. A selection of the 63 photographs will go on display at the V&A's new Photography Centre, which opens in October.
The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix are pictured, as well as flora and fauna, and intimate personal portraits of the McCartney family on holiday.
Linda became a professional photographer in the mid-1960s.
The V&A's senior curator of photographs, Martin Barnes, said Sir Paul wanted to make some of his first wife's pictures "more accessible to the public".
Today's photo
BBC London News
We used this stunning photo by Jason Hawkes of Tower Bridge as our banner, but we want a new picture every day to show off the capital.
Have you taken a photo of your part of London which you think would be suitable?
If so, email it in high resolution (2048 x 1152 or 1680 x 945) to london.locallive@bbc.co.uk.
Bogus doctor convicted for 'fake Botox'
Ozan Melin claimed to be a cosmetic surgeon on visits to customers in private homes and beauty salons.Read more
Travel: Severe delays on Central Line
BBC London Travel
BBC Radio London Travel
Haye vows to put 'soul' on the line
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport
David Haye feels defeat to Tony Bellew could tarnish all he has achieved in boxing in Saturday's heavyweight rematch.Read more
Travel: Central Line part suspended
BBC London Travel
BBC Radio London Travel
West Ham striker Andy Carroll apologises to manager David Moyes
BBC Sport
West Ham striker Andy Carroll has apologised and returned to training after a row with manager David Moyes.
Carroll was sent home from training on Monday after Moyes was unhappy with him leaving the bench early in Sunday's match against Manchester City.
Moyes made a triple substitution during the game, a 4-1 defeat, and Carroll headed to the dressing room early.
It is understood he was sent home after he refused to apologise on Monday. The club now considers the matter settled.
Severe accident: A100 London northbound
A100 London northbound severe accident, at Tower Hill affecting A2 Old Kent Road.
A100 London - A100 Mansell Street in City Of London blocked and queuing traffic northbound at the Tower Hill junction, because of an accident. Congestion to Bricklayers Arms and on A3211 Victoria Embankment to the Embankment Station junction. Also affecting A1203 East Smithfield at A100 Tower Bridge.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'No water' in parts of East London
Thames Water has apologised to customers in parts of east London which are currently experiencing low water pressure or no water at all.
The company says it is aware of the problem and has engineers on the way to look at the problem which is affecting people in the E10 postcode area.
The area includes parts of east London such as Leyton, Temple Mills, Hackney Marshes, Upper Clapton and Walthamstow Marshes.
Concern for missing London woman
Yasmine Djadoudi
BBC Live reporter
Residents in East Sussex are being urged to call 999 "immediately" by police if they see a missing woman believed to be in the area.
Hannah Northedge, 43, from Lambeth in London, was believed to have been staying at the Grand Hotel in Eastbourne.
She was due to return home to London yesterday.
Sergeant Lynda Lynch said: “This is extremely out of character for Hannah and we are concerned for her well-being.
“We are appealing to the public in the Eastbourne, East Dean and Friston areas to keep an eye out for Hannah and get in contact with us if you see her.”
Afternoon weather: Dry, sunny with a south-westerly breeze
BBC Weather
This afternoon will remain dry with some areas of cloud but with some sunny intervals too. A gentle south-westerly breeze.
Maximum temperature: 14 to 17°C (57 to 63°F).
Henry Vincent funeral cortege passes through St Mary Cray
The funeral of Henry Vincent, who died after he was stabbed during a break-in in Hither Green, is taking place today.
Subbuteo's first all-female game launched
The first all-female Subbuteo set has been launched to celebrate this year's SSE Women’s FA Cup Final.
The FA and the game's maker Hasbro revealed the limited edition version of the table at Wembley Stadium today.
The set includes 22 outfield players and six substitutes.
The FA said the new all-female Subbuteo set is a reflection of the rapid growth that women’s football is currently seeing in the UK.
Its launch come ahead of the 2018 SSE Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
An FA spokesman said there are 100 limited edition versions of the game, which will be gifted to clubs and stakeholders.
But he added that, "all going well, the game could well go into production next year".
Senior fire brigade officer retires after 30 years
Del Richards retires as watch manager after more than three decades on the London Fire Brigade.
Watch managers oversee firefighters on duty at their station, take charge of small fire incidents they attend and deliver training.
Man charged over crash outside museum
Juma Ali Omar is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 4 May.Read more
Two Hayes women charged with explosive offences
Two women are due to appear in court later this month after detectives charged them with explosive offences.
The two suspects Harinderjet Jarrett, 51, and Neena Daddar, 24, were arrested on 30 April.
Jarrett, of Addison Way, Hayes, was charged with making an explosive substance with the intent of endangering life/injuring property and being in possession of a controlled explosive with the intent of endangering life.
Daddar, also of Addison Way, Hayes, was charged with the possession of an explosive substance for unlawful purpose.
The pair appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on 2 May and have been remanded to appear in custody at Isleworth Crown Court on 30 May.
The Met Police say the case "is not being treated as terror related".
Southern trains not stopping at Imperial Wharf
Kew Gardens reopens Victorian glasshouse
Police and media gather ahead of stabbed burglar's funeral
Latest travel: Delays on Great Western Railway
BBC London Travel
BBC Radio London Travel
A broken down train between West Ealing and Greenford means that trains are currently unable to run between these stations.
National Rail say the disruption is expected to continue until 12:00.
World's largest glasshouse reopens
Victoria Gill
Science reporter, BBC News
Kew Gardens' largest glasshouse - the Temperate House - reopens after an ambitious five-year restoration.Read more
Investigation into Upper Norwood fire
Three people have been treated by paramedics following a fire which broke out inside a block of flats in Upper Norwood this morning.
Four fire engines and 21 firefighters were called to Beauchamp Road at 07:47 and spent just under half-an-hour tackling the blaze.
One woman left the building before the crews - from West Norwood, Norbury and Woodside fire stations - arrived, while another woman and a man were led to safety by the firefighters.
All three were treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire is now under investigation.
Council polls to take place across London
Polling stations have opened as voters take part in England's local elections.
More than 4,000 seats are being contested in around 150 councils across the country - including all 32 London boroughs.
Mayoral elections are also taking place in Hackney, Lewisham, Tower Hamlets and Watford.
Voters in Bromley and Watford will have to produce ID at polling stations in a trial aimed at tackling fraud.
Polling stations close at 10:00 and most results should be announced overnight.
Finsbury Park stabbing: ‘Killer must not get away’
Islington Tribune
Newspaper
The sister of a former altar boy murdered outside a house party in Finsbury Park has called for witnesses to come forward anonymously to make sure the killer does not "get away with it".
Watch: The headlines with BBC London
BBC London News
Sara Orchard has the latest headlines from the BBC London newsroom.