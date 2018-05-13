BBC London Live: As it happened

Tazeem Moledina

Harrow Council has promised to "continue to look for solutions", as it tries to deal with growing queues at its recycling centre.

Several residents have complained about the situation at the tip, in Forward Drive, Wealdstone, over the past few weeks.

On occasion, cars have been backed up onto Kenmore Avenue and Palmerston Road, and the live feed, which enables Harrow residents to see the traffic at the site, has frequently shown a long queue of vehicles.

The council acknowledged the issue, citing the recent fine weather as a contributing factor.

It said it is working to try and reduce the queues and outlined the measures it already has in place.

Commenting on the #Fixit Harrow Network Facebook group, Lucy Quirk said she was stuck in traffic for 15 minutes on Palmerston Road due to tip traffic.

In the same post, Tazeem Moledina said she was forced to give up a visit to The Bridge as she was caught up in the queues.