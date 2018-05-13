BBC London Live: As it happened

Largely dry tonight with some clear spells, but also a good deal of cloud around.
This may just bring the odd spot of rain here and there. A light south-easterly breeze.
Minimum temperature: 8 to 11°C (46 to 52°F).
Report finds London has most small scale manufacturers
London has the highest
share of small scale manufacturers in the UK, a report by the Royal Society of Arts has found.
The society found that more than 114,000 people are
employed in manufacturing activities in the capital with the highest number of people involved in food manufacturing.
It has also created an interactive map showing how many manufacturing businesses are in every area of London, which can be found here.
Severe disruption: A212 London both ways
A212 London both ways severe disruption, between Woolstone Road and A205 Stansted Road.
A212 London - Burst water main and temporary traffic lights on A212 Catford Hill in both directions in Bell Green between the Woolstone Road junction and the A205 Stansted Road junction.
Plans to turn listed church into flats submitted
Plans to redevelop a 1904 listed church in Woolwich into flats have been submitted to the council.
Developers Durkan Estate want to turn the the Church of St Michaels and All Angels into three apartments, whilst "retaining" the historic exterior.
The church, which is part of the Royal Military Academy, has been empty for 12 years, and was deemed a listed building in 2009.
In 2015 the building was granted permission to be used as a community facility, but developers now argue there is no need to have that as well as the nearby academy Dining Hall listed as community facilities.
The developers said in their application: "There are many examples over recent years, however, of churches being successfully converted into residential use which, when designed sensitively, result in unique and interesting places to live whilst preserving the fabric, character and historical references of the original building."
Durkan Estates is redeveloping the academy in a wider scheme that will eventually consist of more than 300 homes.
Police hunt for man who exposed himself on Tube trains
Police have released CCTV images of a person they are trying to find after a man exposed himself several times in front of women on different Tube trains.
The first incident was reported in July last year on a Jubilee line train between Green Park and Wembley Park, while similar occurrences have happened on Metropolitan line trains on 22 an 26 February and 10 March.
On each occasion the man sits near to a woman and pretends to sleep before exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately, police said. The incidents all occurred between 16:00 and 20:00.
The British Transport Police (BTP) said they wanted to "speak with the man in these CCTV images as he may have information which could help with the investigation."
The number of offences has increased by almost 30 times in five years
The worst-hit street was Highgate Hill, in Islington, where there was more than one offence per day during the peak of the crime surge
More than 85% of moped crimes happen north of the river
23 London streets were targeted more than once a week last year
A fifth of all moped crimes in the capital over the five-year period happened in just one borough -Islington
Severe accident: A4005 Greater London both ways
A4005 Greater London both ways severe accident, between B458 London Road and Ashbourne Avenue.
A4005 Greater London - A4005 Roxeth Hill in Harrow On The Hill blocked and very slow traffic in both directions between the B458 London Road junction and the Ashbourne Avenue junction, because of an accident.
More than 40% of all crimes by people on mopeds in London happen in just two boroughs.
There were more than 17,000 such offences in Camden and Islington from 2012 to 2017.
Det Supt Caroline Haines, who leads the operation tackling the surge in Camden and Islington, was asked if her team had a handle on the issue.
She said: "Yes we do, absolutely. Yes, there is a significant increase on last year overall, and that is very disappointing.
"Since January we've deployed a number of new tactics that are now starting to see dividends.
"But we're not done yet, and we're not complacent. We do understand there's a lot more work to do."
Det Supt Haines said new tactics to tackle the issue include training more officers in pursuing offenders on mopeds, using remote-controlled spikes to puncture the tyres of suspects' bikes, and educating members of the public to be more aware of their surroundings.
She also urged moped riders to make their vehicles theft-proof, due to the number of stolen vehicles used to commit crimes.
This afternoon will remain dry with further spells of sunshine although there will be a few patches of fair-weather cloud. Some higher level cloud at times too turning the sunshine rather hazy.
Maximum temperature: 17 to 20°C (63 to 68°F).
Police release image of man wanted in connection with sexual assaults
Police have released a CCTV image of a man suspected of a series of sexual assaults in Lewisham.
Detectives say a number of woman have been molested by the man around the Ladywell area.
The first incident was on Thursday, 7 December 2017, with the most recent being
the Sunday, 29 April 2018.
The suspect is described as a light skinned black male, aged between 18
and 30 years, he is of slim build and around five feet tall with a large "afro hair style that is around three to four inches deep".
Det Con Tristan Hunter said: "These incidents were very traumatic for the victims and we
are appealing to the public to help us identify who this man is so that he can
be apprehended as soon as possible.
A 19-year-old man from Mitcham in London, a 16-year-old boy from London, and a 48-year-old man from Torquay were all arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
A 19-year-old man from Mitcham in London, a 16-year-old boy from London, and a 48-year-old man from Torquay were all arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Council vows to do more to tackle recycling centre queues
Harrow Council has promised to "continue to look for solutions", as it tries to deal with growing queues at its recycling centre.
Several residents have complained about the situation at the tip, in Forward Drive, Wealdstone, over the past few weeks.
On occasion, cars have been backed up onto Kenmore Avenue and Palmerston Road, and the live feed, which enables Harrow residents to see the traffic at the site, has frequently shown a long queue of vehicles.
The council acknowledged the issue, citing the recent fine weather as a contributing factor.
It said it is working to try and reduce the queues and outlined the measures it already has in place.
Commenting on the #Fixit Harrow Network Facebook group, Lucy Quirk said she was stuck in traffic for 15 minutes on Palmerston Road due to tip traffic.
In the same post, Tazeem Moledina said she was forced to give up a visit to The Bridge as she was caught up in the queues.
Crystal Palace 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
Jack Skelton
Crystal Palace celebrate Premier League survival with a fine display to beat West Brom and ensure the already relegated visitors finish bottom.Read more
BreakingArsenal charged after penalty protests
The FA charges Arsenal for failing to control their players during Wednesday's 3-1 defeat by Leicester.Read more
BBC Weather
Watch: London's moped crime surge
U-turn over Grenfell fire inquiry panel
Theresa May agrees to appoint a panel to help oversee the Grenfell fire inquiry, after victims' families said they feared a whitewash.Read more
Latest figures on rehousing households after Grenfell
Out of 210 households that needed rehousing* after the Grenfell Tower fire last June:
*As of 4 May 2018.
Mobile phone thieves throw acid on man
A man has been taken to hospital after he had acid thrown in his face by two suspects who then stole his phone.
The victim, aged in his 40s, was approached by two people who threw the noxious substance on him in High Road, Whestone, at about 10:30, and took his mobile.
Binesh Karia, who works in a nearby Kwik Fit, said the man had rushed into the store "out of breath" and with "bruising all over his body from falling over".
He was treated by paramedics who took him to a north London hospital with facial injuries. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Scotland Yard said the suspects had left the scene after the attack and no arrests have been made.
Danny Dyer and Martin Freeman to star in Harold Pinter play
EastEnders' Danny Dyer will share a stage with Sherlock's Martin Freeman for a season celebrating Harold Pinter.
All 20 of the playwright's one-act plays are to be performed together for the first time to mark the 10th anniversary of his death.
An all-star cast, including Jane Horrocks, Tamsin Greig and David Suchet will be led by director Jamie Lloyd.
Lloyd, who is also co-producing, said it is "an extraordinary opportunity to celebrate the legacy of an icon".
Watch: Sex and dating when you live with your parents
There are more young adults living with their parents than ever before - but what does that mean if you're single?
Singing teacher Miri Gellert is nearly 30, has lived at home in north London for the past nine years and has had her share of awkward encounters.
BreakingArsenal suspend two Under-23 coaches
Arsenal suspend Under-23s coaches Steve Gatting and Carl Laraman following complaints of bullying from some players.Read more
Grenfell campaigners welcome panel move
How the underground rave scene has never really gone away
BBC Three
A few minutes' walk from Tufnell Park station in north London, a steady stream of teenagers is flocking towards an industrial area.
Muffled 140bpm beats thud through the walls of a warehouse, where a crowd gathers outside a door that’s clearly been forced open.
The crowd is young, and the music is mostly drum’n’bass. Inside the warehouse, the first thing we see is a ‘Nos’ bar, selling nitrous oxide.
There’s also an actual bar where we get cans of beer. Security staff have a presence, and it doesn’t feel that different from a legal warehouse party or even a club - except it’s not legal.
Find out more here.
Moped crime surge in London: Top stats
Alice Evans
BBC News London
Data obtained by the BBC has revealed which parts of London are worst affected by people using mopeds to commit crimes.
Here are some key findings:
Rail station killer jailed for 26 years
Jamie Simmons chased Samir Draganovic off a platform end before fatally stabbing him.Read more
Wimbledon girl to row Pacific Ocean to reduce plastic pollution
Wimbledon Guardian
Wimbledon woman Emma Rogers was sick of people polluting the oceans.
Orient extend Judd and Koroma contracts
Leyton Orient extend the contracts of Myles Judd and Josh Koroma and offer a new deal to goalkeeper Sam Sargeant.Read more
Do the police have a handle on moped crime?
Alice Evans
BBC News London
More than 40% of all crimes by people on mopeds in London happen in just two boroughs.
There were more than 17,000 such offences in Camden and Islington from 2012 to 2017.
Det Supt Caroline Haines, who leads the operation tackling the surge in Camden and Islington, was asked if her team had a handle on the issue.
She said: "Yes we do, absolutely. Yes, there is a significant increase on last year overall, and that is very disappointing.
"Since January we've deployed a number of new tactics that are now starting to see dividends.
"But we're not done yet, and we're not complacent. We do understand there's a lot more work to do."
Det Supt Haines said new tactics to tackle the issue include training more officers in pursuing offenders on mopeds, using remote-controlled spikes to puncture the tyres of suspects' bikes, and educating members of the public to be more aware of their surroundings.
She also urged moped riders to make their vehicles theft-proof, due to the number of stolen vehicles used to commit crimes.
Read the full story here.
Suspect in double murder case found dead
Detectives are continuing to investigate the murders of father and daughter Noel and Marie Brown.Read more
Mother's loo-sit for disability campaign
Sarah Brisdion says it is "soul-destroying" her disabled son is often forced to lie on toilet floors.Read more
Police investigate attempted murder in Paignton
Police are seeking the owner of a white car after a man was stabbed in the head in Paignton last month.
The incident happened on 11 April between 22:15 and 22:30 at the junction of Dartmouth Road and Penwill Way.
A 26-year-old man from Surrey was a passenger in a car and he was attacked by a number of other men.
He was rushed to Derriford Hospital where he was in an induced coma for a number of days.
Devon CID have released a video of the vehicle in question.
A 19-year-old man from Mitcham in London, a 16-year-old boy from London, and a 48-year-old man from Torquay were all arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Au revoir, Arsene - Dermot O'Leary says goodbye
BBC Radio 2 presenter and Arsenal supporter Dermot O'Leary explains how the departure of Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has left him feeling.Read more
'Junk food' Tube adverts may be banned
Mayor Sadiq Khan says a ban could tackle the "ticking time bomb" of child obesity.Read more
The Old Vic turns 200
The Old Vic theatre in Waterloo opened its doors to the public for the first time on this day in 1818.
To mark the occasion, the theatre will broadcast a range of spectacles via a live Twitter stream from 14:00.
The broadcast will be marked #OV200 and be available directly from @oldvictheatre for the whole weekend until Monday.
For a full schedule of today's Twitter broadcast, visit oldvictheatre.com.
The lasting effect of moped drive-by muggings
Alice Evans
BBC News London
Meet Kirat Nandra.
She's a strong, confident credit manager who loves her friends, her job, and until last year, where she lived.
The 51-year-old broke her ribs and hand and got concussion when she was hit and dragged along a pavement by two people on a moped on her way home from dinner in September 2017.
"I didn't actually know what had happened to me. All I heard was my friend shouting my name, and I was being dragged," she said.
"I remember looking up, and realising the handles of my bag had got caught in the zip of my leather jacket. And I'd got tangled.
"It was so quick, so nobody could do anything."
Kirat managed to pull herself free just before the moped swerved back on to the road in front of other traffic.
Her handbag, two phones, cash and bank cards were all taken.
Kirat said she felt her confident self was "ruined" by the attack.
"Psychologically, it's scarred me," she said.
"I'll never be the same again."
Kirat was mugged on North Road, half a mile from Highgate Hill - the worst street in London for moped crimes.
Kirat had almost two months either off work or working part-time as she struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
She still has anxiety attacks, fears going out alone and has moved away from the area.
"I'll be OK, but I'll never be back to what I was before. I'll always have that fear in the back of my head," she said.
Read the full story and use our search tool to see how badly your area is affected.
Number of middle-aged renters doubles in a decade
Forty-somethings are now almost twice as likely to be renting their home from a private landlord than 10 years ago.
Rising UK house prices have left many middle-age workers unable to afford a first home, or as "accidental renters" after a relationship break-up.
Analysts say a focus on young first-time buyers means older tenants, often with children, risk being ignored.
Concerns have been raised about the economic and social impact of these tenants in years to come.
Five injured as police vehicle collides with car
Five people have been injured after a police vehicle crashed into a car in Camberwell last night.
The marked police vehicle responding to an emergency call when the collision happened on Camberwell New Road at about 22:15 BST.
Three police officers and two members of the public were treated for minor injuries.
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, the Metropolitan Police said.
Merton Council leader: We are not demolishing Merton Hall
“We are not demolishing Merton Hall.” So says council leader Stephen Alambritis, responding to criticism of plans to redevelop the Wimbledon building.
Local Democracy Reporting Service
District line 'chaos' caused by person on track
'Chaos on District line'