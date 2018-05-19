BBC London Live: As it happened

Updates for London have ended for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Have a good weekend.
Severe disruption: A102 London southbound
A102 London southbound severe disruption, from A13 East India Dock Road to A2203 Blackwall Lane affecting A118 High Street.
A102 London - One lane blocked on A102 Blackwall Tunnel southbound in Poplar from the A13 East India Dock Road junction to the A2203 Blackwall Lane junction, because of a broken down vehicle. Congestion on A12 Blackwall Tunnel Approach to Bow Interchange.
The house was developed as a single family house in the 1720s, when the Grosvenor Estate was first established in Mayfair.
In the early 1820s, the building was refurbished and substantially extended by Windsor Castle architect Sir Jeffry Wyatville, before it was bought in 1944 by John Fowler for his decorating business.
Last year, Colefax and Fowler moved to Belgravia.
Architect and consultants Donald Insall Associates who drew up the plans on behalf of Grosvenor West End Properties pledged to re-purpose the building in a "manner which would enable retention of the historic fabric and other significant aspects of the building".
of the building".
Over 170 litterbugs slapped with fines
Tom Bull
Local Democracy Reporter, Bexley
The number of litterbugs slapped with fines for discarding rubbish, as well as "problem" fly-tipping in Bromley has been revealed.
Following on from questions asked at a recent Bromley Council meeting, it has been revealed that 180 fines for littering have been given to offenders since 2017.
Litterbugs are handed £80 fixed penalty notices for their crimes, with a maximum penalty of £2,500 if convicted further.
On top of littering, an extra 22 fines - and nine prosecutions, have been issued for fly-tippers.
Fly-tipping is the illegal dumping of rubbish, from one black bag to a lorry load scattered over a road.
Councillor Kate Lymer, executive councillor for public protection and enforcement said: "In common with many other councils, Bromley is taking action to tackle the anti-social and criminal behaviour of the fly-tippers, reduce incidents, and where evidence exists, then we will prosecute."
Sixth-tier Brackley Town face Bromley in the Buildbase FA Trophy final on Sunday.
'Water smart' garden at Chelsea Flower Show to be unveiled
A garden designed to thrive in the water-stressed south east will be showcased at next week’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show by Thames Water and Garden Club London.
Designed by former RHS Young Garden Designer of the Year, Tony Woods, ‘Urban Flow’ has been created in response to a changing climate, to manage flash flooding and tolerate drought, as well as to promote sustainable gardening practices without compromising design.
With London forecast to increase in population by an additional three million people by 2050, Thames Water is encouraging all its customers to consider the many different ways they can reduce demand on precious water supplies.
Severe disruption: A306 London northbound
A306 London northbound severe disruption, on Hammersmith Bridge affecting A205 Upper Richmond Road.
A306 London - A306 Hammersmith Bridge Road in Hammersmith blocked and queuing traffic northbound on the Hammersmith Bridge junction, because of a broken down bus. Congestion to Red Rover.
Ealing residents invited to Crossrail Q&A
Martin Elvery
Local Democracy Reporter, Ealing
Ealing Civic Society is holding a meeting next week for those who want to know more about Crossrail.
Crossrail's community relations manager John Goldsmith will be the guest speaker, delivering a talk entitled 'Crossrail: countdown to delivery' at Ealing Town Hall on Tuesday.
Mr Goldsmith will discuss the progress of the borough's five Crossrail stations and the predicted dates for the start of the service, as well as answering any questions about it.
All are welcome to attend.
The Crossrail route will run across Ealing, with stations planned to open next year at Acton Mainline, Ealing Broadway, West Ealing, Hanwell and Southall.
The Elizabeth line is due to open fully in December 2018, but some new trains will begin running on parts of the route through West London from this Sunday with two trains per hour between Paddington and Hayes & Harlington.
These trains will eventually run on to Heathrow once signalling works on tunnels in the area have been completed.
A102 London southbound severe disruption, from A13 East India Dock Road to A2203 Blackwall Lane.
A102 London - One lane blocked and slow traffic on A102 Blackwall Tunnel southbound in Poplar from the A13 East India Dock Road junction to the A2203 Blackwall Lane junction, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe accident, between J30 for A13 Lakeside and J29 for A127.
M25 Essex - M25 partially blocked and heavy traffic anticlockwise between J30, A13 (Lakeside) and J29, A127 (Romford), because of an accident involving lorry and car.
Streatham science teacher sacked for 'lies'
A teacher who lied about her previous employment has been sacked.
Ms Adeola Ayomposi Akingbaje, 25, a science teacher at Dunraven School, Streatham, lied about getting struck off by two former employers over concerns about her use of social media.
A panel found she provided false and/or misleading information about her previous employment
within her CV and/or within the school's application form.
The NCTL panel found Ms Akingbaje fell "significantly short of the standards expected of the profession."
expected of the profession."
Severe disruption: A1005 Greater London both ways
BBC News Travel
A1005 Greater London both ways severe disruption, at Hadley Road.
A1005 Greater London - A1005 The Ridgeway in Gordon Hill blocked and slow traffic in both directions at the Hadley Road junction, because of a police incident. Diversion in operation - Routes Affected: 313,W8,W9.
Former Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe has said that in some areas where there are more young men, there can be more crime.
Severe disruption: London both ways
BBC News Travel
London both ways severe disruption, between A4 Hyde Park Corner and The Mall.
London - Constitution Hill in Westminster closed in both directions between the A4 Hyde Park Corner junction and The Mall junction, because of the Changing the Guard. Also affecting The Mall between Marlborough Road and Constitution Hill and Birdcage Walk between A3214 Buckingham Gate and A3214 Great George Street.
A13 Greater London westbound severe disruption, at A1153 Lodge Avenue.
A13 Greater London - The main road is closed, with traffic being routed around the junction and back on again, on A13 Ripple Road westbound in Barking at Lodge Avenue junction, because of emergency repairs.
Some Northern line trains to not stop at Kennington
Tonight weather: Dry and chilly
This evening it will stay fine with late sunshine. It will then be another dry and chilly night with mainly clear skies, although there could be some areas of mist and fog forming. Light winds.
Minimum temperature: 4 to 7°C (39 to 45°F).
New club to open in former Colefax and Fowler shop
A new restaurant and private members' club could open in London's West End.
Westminster City Council has approved plans to bring the former home to London decorating firm Colefax and Fowler in Brook Street, Mayfair, back into use.
The intention is for the ground floor and rear courtyard to be open to the public, and for floors one to three to only be accessible to those holding a club membership, according to documents published by the authority's planning committee.
The house was developed as a single family house in the 1720s, when the Grosvenor Estate was first established in Mayfair.
In the early 1820s, the building was refurbished and substantially extended by Windsor Castle architect Sir Jeffry Wyatville, before it was bought in 1944 by John Fowler for his decorating business.
Last year, Colefax and Fowler moved to Belgravia.
Architect and consultants Donald Insall Associates who drew up the plans on behalf of Grosvenor West End Properties pledged to re-purpose the building in a "manner which would enable retention of the historic fabric and other significant aspects of the building".
Over 170 litterbugs slapped with fines
Tom Bull
Local Democracy Reporter, Bexley
The number of litterbugs slapped with fines for discarding rubbish, as well as "problem" fly-tipping in Bromley has been revealed.
Following on from questions asked at a recent Bromley Council meeting, it has been revealed that 180 fines for littering have been given to offenders since 2017.
Litterbugs are handed £80 fixed penalty notices for their crimes, with a maximum penalty of £2,500 if convicted further.
On top of littering, an extra 22 fines - and nine prosecutions, have been issued for fly-tippers.
Fly-tipping is the illegal dumping of rubbish, from one black bag to a lorry load scattered over a road.
Councillor Kate Lymer, executive councillor for public protection and enforcement said: "In common with many other councils, Bromley is taking action to tackle the anti-social and criminal behaviour of the fly-tippers, reduce incidents, and where evidence exists, then we will prosecute."
'Water smart' garden at Chelsea Flower Show to be unveiled
A garden designed to thrive in the water-stressed south east will be showcased at next week’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show by Thames Water and Garden Club London.
Designed by former RHS Young Garden Designer of the Year, Tony Woods, ‘Urban Flow’ has been created in response to a changing climate, to manage flash flooding and tolerate drought, as well as to promote sustainable gardening practices without compromising design.
With London forecast to increase in population by an additional three million people by 2050, Thames Water is encouraging all its customers to consider the many different ways they can reduce demand on precious water supplies.
Severe disruption: A306 London northbound
A306 London northbound severe disruption, on Hammersmith Bridge affecting A205 Upper Richmond Road.
A306 London - A306 Hammersmith Bridge Road in Hammersmith blocked and queuing traffic northbound on the Hammersmith Bridge junction, because of a broken down bus. Congestion to Red Rover.
Ealing residents invited to Crossrail Q&A
Martin Elvery
Local Democracy Reporter, Ealing
Ealing Civic Society is holding a meeting next week for those who want to know more about Crossrail.
Crossrail's community relations manager John Goldsmith will be the guest speaker, delivering a talk entitled 'Crossrail: countdown to delivery' at Ealing Town Hall on Tuesday.
Mr Goldsmith will discuss the progress of the borough's five Crossrail stations and the predicted dates for the start of the service, as well as answering any questions about it.
All are welcome to attend.
The Crossrail route will run across Ealing, with stations planned to open next year at Acton Mainline, Ealing Broadway, West Ealing, Hanwell and Southall.
The Elizabeth line is due to open fully in December 2018, but some new trains will begin running on parts of the route through West London from this Sunday with two trains per hour between Paddington and Hayes & Harlington.
These trains will eventually run on to Heathrow once signalling works on tunnels in the area have been completed.
Former commander receives Queen Police Medal
Two men arrested after Dagenham vehicle pursuit
Severe accident: A3036 London northbound
A3036 London northbound severe accident, between Black Prince Road and A3203 Lambeth Road.
A3036 London - A3036 Albert Embankment in Lambeth blocked and queuing traffic northbound between the Black Prince Road junction and Lambeth Bridge, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: A102 London southbound
A102 London southbound severe disruption, from A13 East India Dock Road to A2203 Blackwall Lane.
A102 London - One lane blocked and slow traffic on A102 Blackwall Tunnel southbound in Poplar from the A13 East India Dock Road junction to the A2203 Blackwall Lane junction, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe accident, between J30 for A13 Lakeside and J29 for A127.
M25 Essex - M25 partially blocked and heavy traffic anticlockwise between J30, A13 (Lakeside) and J29, A127 (Romford), because of an accident involving lorry and car.
Streatham science teacher sacked for 'lies'
A teacher who lied about her previous employment has been sacked.
Ms Adeola Ayomposi Akingbaje, 25, a science teacher at Dunraven School, Streatham, lied about getting struck off by two former employers over concerns about her use of social media.
A panel found she provided false and/or misleading information about her previous employment within her CV and/or within the school's application form.
The NCTL panel found Ms Akingbaje fell "significantly short of the standards expected of the profession."
She was banned from the profession indefinitely.
Severe disruption: A1005 Greater London both ways
A1005 Greater London both ways severe disruption, at Hadley Road.
A1005 Greater London - A1005 The Ridgeway in Gordon Hill blocked and slow traffic in both directions at the Hadley Road junction, because of a police incident. Diversion in operation - Routes Affected: 313,W8,W9.
Afternoon weather: Dry and fine
BBC Weather
It will be a dry and fine afternoon, with long spells of sunshine and some patchy cloud. A light breeze.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19°C (61 to 66°F).
'More young men, more crime'
Severe disruption: London both ways
London both ways severe disruption, between A4 Hyde Park Corner and The Mall.
London - Constitution Hill in Westminster closed in both directions between the A4 Hyde Park Corner junction and The Mall junction, because of the Changing the Guard. Also affecting The Mall between Marlborough Road and Constitution Hill and Birdcage Walk between A3214 Buckingham Gate and A3214 Great George Street.
Severe disruption: A13 Greater London westbound
A13 Greater London westbound severe disruption, at A1153 Lodge Avenue.
A13 Greater London - The main road is closed, with traffic being routed around the junction and back on again, on A13 Ripple Road westbound in Barking at Lodge Avenue junction, because of emergency repairs.
Some Northern line trains to not stop at Kennington
