BBC London Live: As it happened

Donald Insall Associates

A new restaurant and private members' club could open in London's West End.

Westminster City Council has approved plans to bring the former home to London decorating firm Colefax and Fowler in Brook Street, Mayfair, back into use.

The intention is for the ground floor and rear courtyard to be open to the public, and for floors one to three to only be accessible to those holding a club membership, according to documents published by the authority's planning committee .

The house was developed as a single family house in the 1720s, when the Grosvenor Estate was first established in Mayfair.

In the early 1820s, the building was refurbished and substantially extended by Windsor Castle architect Sir Jeffry Wyatville, before it was bought in 1944 by John Fowler for his decorating business.

Last year, Colefax and Fowler moved to Belgravia.

Architect and consultants Donald Insall Associates who drew up the plans on behalf of Grosvenor West End Properties pledged to re-purpose the building in a "manner which would enable retention of the historic fabric and other significant aspects of the building".