BBC London Live: Latest updates

Lewisham Council will need to find a further £55 million worth of savings, with £24 million to be found in the next year, as the council faces "large-scale, system-wide cuts."
Newly-elected cabinet member for finance, skills and jobs Amanda de Ryk said the council was facing "the hardest squeeze since anyone can remember," in an address at the council's first meeting for the year.
She said there was a real concern that local authorities - including Lewisham - would run out of money due to central government funding cuts.
"Since 2010 when I was first elected we have so far been forced to reduce our overall budget by £160 million pounds through cutting services and like others around the country, raiding our reserves," she said.
"In three years we will need to find a further £55 million pound of savings with 24 million to be identified this year.
"My priority in this role is simple: keep the lights on. I want to keep the staff paid, the bins empty, the vulnerable safe and well, the young educated, the homeless housed, and the street lights on."
A11 London eastbound severe accident, at Fulbourne Street.
A11 London - One lane closed and slow traffic on A11 Whitechapel Road eastbound in Whitechapel at the Fulbourne Street junction, because of an accident.
London road to rebuild trust - RBKC leader tells meeting
Local Democracy Reporting Service
The council leader of Kensington and Chelsea said it "will not shy away" from the truth of what happened at Grenfell as she pledged to "reach out to all our communities" on the tough job of rebuilding trust after the tragedy.
Councillors united to stand for 72 seconds silence in honour of those who died during last June's Grenfell Tower tragedy at their annual general meeting yesterday.
The unprecedented incident was on the mind of everyone in the council chamber for the sombre meeting, the first after this month's elections which saw the Conservatives maintain their hold on the council with 36 seats.
Labour had gained one bringing their total to 13, with one Liberal Democrat.
Council leader Elizabeth Campbell, who was re-elected at the meeting told the gathering: "We are going to be tested."
"We need to reach out to all our communities to start the long, slow process of rebuilding trust," she said.
She told long-standing and new councillors "we are going to depend on your experience".
She pledged that "we are going to make this a listening borough. At a minimum we will be opening up full council meetings to public participation."
London both ways severe disruption, between A4 Hyde Park Corner and The Mall.
London - Constitution Hill in Westminster closed in both directions between the A4 Hyde Park Corner junction and The Mall junction, because of ceremonial event. Also affecting The Mall between Marlborough Road and Constitution Hill and Birdcage Walk between A3214 Buckingham Gate and A3214 Great George Street.
Capital & Counties has revealed a plan to split the company into two separately listed businesses.
One would include its 1.1 million sq ft of property in Covent Garden worth more than £2.5bn, while the other would centre on its troubled Earls Court redevelopment.
CapCo's share of property interests at Earls Court was most recently independently valued at £759m.
Chief executive Ian Hawksworth will run the Covent Garden business if the demerger plan proceeds.
The decision has prompted chairman Ian Durant to depart after an eight-year stint.
The Times property correspondent Deirde Hipwell recently wrote that CapCo was "inherently unstable ... with its politically fraught Earls Court development".
Funding to tackle pollution in Tower Hamlets
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A London borough with some of the worst air pollution levels in the country has secured more than £300,000 to tackle the deadly problem.
Pollution is estimated to cause 85 deaths a year in Tower Hamlets - which has the fifth worst levels in London and consistently fails to meet 'safe' UK and European UK air quality targets.
Researchers from King's College University found pollution levels in the east London borough had reduced the lung function of eight and nine year olds, giving them 5% to 10% less lung capacity than the national average.
Later, Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs is expected to announce £200,000 of council funding to deliver 'Breathe Clean' projects.
A further £100,000 has been secured from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
Mr Biggs said the most vulnerable were the most at risk.
"It is shocking that there is an air quality lottery in London," he said.
"Residents from poorer boroughs are twice as likely to die from lung cancer and other lung diseases compared to people in London's most well-off boroughs.
"We are working with the health services, Transport for London and our key partners to get people out of their cars and to help introduce cleaner forms of transport across the borough."
Severe disruption: A2216 London both ways
A2216 London both ways severe disruption, between Ashbourne Grove and Frogley Road.
A2216 London - A2216 Lordship Lane in East Dulwich closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Ashbourne Grove junction and the Frogley Road junction, because of a police incident. Diversion in operation - Routes Affected: 40,176,185,P13.
Football fans warned of Wembley play-off train delays
The quickest rail route between Birmingham and London for the 38,000 Aston Villa supporters travelling to Saturday's Championship play-off final against Fulham, will be blocked.
Martin Frobisher, a route managing director for Network Rail, said: "There is never a good time to carry out big pieces of work but we plan it over bank holidays - which are traditionally quieter times - to affect the fewest number of people."
Travel: Part of Cycle Superhighway closed
There's a temporary closure on parts of the east-west Cycle Superhighway for an event on Birdcage Walk. Horse Guards Road will also be closed between Storeys Gate and the Mall.
There's no service on the Overground between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction due to a faulty train at Queens Road Peckham. Tickets are being accepted on local buses.
There are minor delays on the Piccadilly Line between Acton Town and Uxbridge due to a signal failure.
Southern trains are running with delays between London Bridge and Tulse Hill.
Councillors in Birmingham will be asked to approve plans to fit sprinklers in 213 tower blocks across the city this morning, in response to concerns raised by the Grenfell Tower fire.
A scrutiny panel wanted the council to reconsider, arguing it was an "unnecessary investment", but a report from senior officers says it should go ahead at a cost of £31m.
The city council wants the government to provide £19m of the funding and says it will have to borrow the money otherwise.
Severe accident: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise
M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe accident, between J29 for A127 and J28 for A12 affecting J31 for A1306 Arterial Road West Thurrock.
M25 Greater London - Very slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J29, A127 (Romford) and J28, A12 (Brook Street Roundabout), because of an accident involving two lorries and a van earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 1 hour and 10 minutes. Congestion to J31 A1306 Arterial Road West Thurrock.
Light emerges for banking sector
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Now that the pressures of the financial crisis seem to have abated, banks are taking stock, says Supriya Menon, senior multi-asset strategist at Pictet Asset Management, which may explain why the reports of a Barclays-Standard Chartered tie-up have emerged.
Ms Menon says that Pictet is "positive" on financial stocks as a whole. "So globally over time we expect bond yields to go higher, we expect that their net interest margins will improve as a result, [there will be] better lending volumes even in places like Italy.
"And in the US in particular, we'd be positive, mainly because regulatory constraints are easing, so we should see a boost to lending."
Severe accident: A12 London northbound
A12 London northbound severe accident, between A12 East Cross Route and 12 East Cross Route.
A12 London - A12 closed northbound between Hackney Wick and Lea Interchange, because of an accident.
Severe accident: A406 Greater London southbound
A406 Greater London southbound severe accident, between A118 Ilford Hill and A124 London Road.
A406 Greater London - A406 North Circular Road in Ilford closed southbound between the A118 Ilford Hill junction and Barking Flyover, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: A102 London northbound
A102 London northbound severe disruption, from the Tunnel Approach to A13 East India Dock Road.
A102 London - A102 Blackwall Tunnel in Greenwich closed and stationary traffic northbound from the the Tunnel Approach junction to the A13 East India Dock Road junction, because of emergency repairs.
Severe accident: A211 London both ways
A211 London both ways severe accident, between B263 Green Lane and Southwood Road.
A211 London - A211 Footscray Road in New Eltham closed in both directions between the B263 Green Lane junction and the Southwood Road junction, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - local bus routes 160, 233, 314 and 321 are being diverted.
Lewisham faces £55m cuts 'to keep lights on'
Man arrested over estranged wife's murder
Travel: Disruption to Southern and Thameslink
Passengers travelling out of London on Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services towards Sussex are being warned to face some disruption.
It follows a signal failure between Haywards Heath and Brighton earlier today.
Trains running between these stations may be subject to delays or cancellation, according to National Rail.
It is hoped most of the disruption should be cleared by 16:30 BST.
Grenfell niece tribute distresses aunt
Travel: Shepherd's Bush station closed
Men cleared over stray bullet killing
Today's photo of London
We used this wonderful photo by Jason Hawkes of the Olympic Park in Stratford as our banner, but we want a new picture every day to show off the capital.
Have you taken a photo of your part of London which you think would be suitable? If so, email it in high resolution (2048 x 1152 or 1680 x 945) to london.locallive@bbc.co.uk.
Man convicted of murdering father in East Finchley
A man has been convicted of murdering a 55-year-old father in broad daylight following an argument inside a bookmaker in East Finchley.
On 30 December, 2015, Joseph Tripp bought a £10 eight-inch carving knife which he used to stab Derek McAllister in the back on the High Road near to its junction with Huntingdon Road.
Mr McAllister was taken to hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries on 13 January, 2016.
Police recovered the knife's packaging which had Tripp's fingerprints on it.
Tripp was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.
The 35-year-old, of Sylvester Road, Finchley, was found guilty following a trial at the Old Bailey and will be sentenced at a later date.
Following the conviction Mr McAllister's daughter, Collete McAllister said "It has been a long haul, but justice has prevailed and we've finally got the result that my father deserved.
"We will never come to terms with losing our father in this way, but we finally have some closure now."
Couple guilty of murdering French au pair
Travel: Disruption between Wimbledon and Waterloo
Could this man's window boxes get into Chelsea?
This "urban garden" is slightly different from the usual million-pound show garden we see at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
But Rob Dicken thought they stood a chance, and so emailed the Royal Horticultural Society asking to be exhibited - and they responded.
We arranged for garden designers Kate Saville and Tamara Bridge to give him some horticultural tips.
Produced by Emily Wolstencroft
Bishop of London introduced
The Lord Bishop of London, the Right Reverend Sarah Mulally, is being introduced to the Lords.
She was a senior civil servant in the Department of Health before ordination and is a trained nurse.
She was ordained in 2001 and served her curacy in St Saviour’s Battersea Fields, before taking up full-time ministry in the London Borough of Sutton.
Severe disruption: A102 London northbound
A102 London northbound severe disruption, at A206 Woolwich Road.
A102 London - A102 Blackwall Tunnel Approach in Charlton blocked and slow traffic northbound at Woolwich Road Flyover, because of a car fire. Diversion in operation - Routes Affected: 108, 132, 161.
The 'toxic' couple who murdered their au pair
Why was the young French au pair Sophie Lionnet tortured and murdered by the couple who employed her?Read more
Watch: The headlines with BBC London
This morning's headlines with Sara Orchard.
Anti-terror police arrest man, 19
Severe disruption: London both ways
London both ways severe disruption, between A4 Hyde Park Corner and The Mall.
London - Constitution Hill in Westminster closed in both directions between the A4 Hyde Park Corner junction and The Mall junction, because of ceremonial event. Also affecting The Mall between Marlborough Road and Constitution Hill and Birdcage Walk between A3214 Buckingham Gate and A3214 Great George Street.
Met 'use force more' against black people
The Met used force 62,000 times with more than a third of incidents involving black people.Read more
Capital & Counties to split
Capital & Counties has revealed a plan to split the company into two separately listed businesses.
One would include its 1.1 million sq ft of property in Covent Garden worth more than £2.5bn, while the other would centre on its troubled Earls Court redevelopment.
CapCo's share of property interests at Earls Court was most recently independently valued at £759m.
Chief executive Ian Hawksworth will run the Covent Garden business if the demerger plan proceeds.
The decision has prompted chairman Ian Durant to depart after an eight-year stint.
The Times property correspondent Deirde Hipwell recently wrote that CapCo was "inherently unstable ... with its politically fraught Earls Court development".
Funding to tackle pollution in Tower Hamlets
Researchers from King's College University found pollution levels in the east London borough had reduced the lung function of eight and nine year olds, giving them 5% to 10% less lung capacity than the national average.
Later, Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs is expected to announce £200,000 of council funding to deliver 'Breathe Clean' projects.
A further £100,000 has been secured from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
Mr Biggs said the most vulnerable were the most at risk. "It is shocking that there is an air quality lottery in London," he said.
"Residents from poorer boroughs are twice as likely to die from lung cancer and other lung diseases compared to people in London's most well-off boroughs.
"We are working with the health services, Transport for London and our key partners to get people out of their cars and to help introduce cleaner forms of transport across the borough."
Football fans warned of Wembley play-off train delays
Football fans are being warned of long wait times if they are travelling by train to Wembley this weekend.
The quickest rail route between Birmingham and London for the 38,000 Aston Villa supporters travelling to Saturday's Championship play-off final against Fulham, will be blocked.
Martin Frobisher, a route managing director for Network Rail, said: "There is never a good time to carry out big pieces of work but we plan it over bank holidays - which are traditionally quieter times - to affect the fewest number of people."
Travel: Part of Cycle Superhighway closed
There's a temporary closure on parts of the east-west Cycle Superhighway for an event on Birdcage Walk. Horse Guards Road will also be closed between Storeys Gate and the Mall.
There's no service on the Overground between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction due to a faulty train at Queens Road Peckham. Tickets are being accepted on local buses.
There are minor delays on the Piccadilly Line between Acton Town and Uxbridge due to a signal failure.
Southern trains are running with delays between London Bridge and Tulse Hill.
Today's weather: Showers at first but brighter later
It will be cloudy first thing this morning, with a few thundery showers.
Through the morning, the cloud will disperse, allowing for warm, sunny spells - but thundery showers will move in from the south again later.
Maximum Temperature: 21 to 24°C (70 to 75°F).
BBC London Live updates on Thursday 24 May
Good morning.
We'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00.
If you would like to get in touch, you can tweet, email or leave a message on our Facebook page.
Tower block sprinklers set for final approval
Councillors in Birmingham will be asked to approve plans to fit sprinklers in 213 tower blocks across the city this morning, in response to concerns raised by the Grenfell Tower fire.
A scrutiny panel wanted the council to reconsider, arguing it was an "unnecessary investment", but a report from senior officers says it should go ahead at a cost of £31m.
The city council wants the government to provide £19m of the funding and says it will have to borrow the money otherwise.
Severe accident: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise
M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe accident, between J29 for A127 and J28 for A12 affecting J31 for A1306 Arterial Road West Thurrock.
M25 Greater London - Very slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J29, A127 (Romford) and J28, A12 (Brook Street Roundabout), because of an accident involving two lorries and a van earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 1 hour and 10 minutes. Congestion to J31 A1306 Arterial Road West Thurrock.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Light emerges for banking sector
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Now that the pressures of the financial crisis seem to have abated, banks are taking stock, says Supriya Menon, senior multi-asset strategist at Pictet Asset Management, which may explain why the reports of a Barclays-Standard Chartered tie-up have emerged.
Ms Menon says that Pictet is "positive" on financial stocks as a whole. "So globally over time we expect bond yields to go higher, we expect that their net interest margins will improve as a result, [there will be] better lending volumes even in places like Italy.
"And in the US in particular, we'd be positive, mainly because regulatory constraints are easing, so we should see a boost to lending."
Severe accident: A12 London northbound
A12 London northbound severe accident, between A12 East Cross Route and 12 East Cross Route.
A12 London - A12 closed northbound between Hackney Wick and Lea Interchange, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A406 Greater London southbound
A406 Greater London southbound severe accident, between A118 Ilford Hill and A124 London Road.
A406 Greater London - A406 North Circular Road in Ilford closed southbound between the A118 Ilford Hill junction and Barking Flyover, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A102 London northbound
A102 London northbound severe disruption, from the Tunnel Approach to A13 East India Dock Road.
A102 London - A102 Blackwall Tunnel in Greenwich closed and stationary traffic northbound from the the Tunnel Approach junction to the A13 East India Dock Road junction, because of emergency repairs.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A211 London both ways
A211 London both ways severe accident, between B263 Green Lane and Southwood Road.
A211 London - A211 Footscray Road in New Eltham closed in both directions between the B263 Green Lane junction and the Southwood Road junction, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - local bus routes 160, 233, 314 and 321 are being diverted.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Inflammable cladding is thought to have contributed to the quick spread of a fire which claimed 72 lives.Read more
