BBC London Live: Latest updates

Lewisham Council will need to find a further £55 million worth of savings, with £24 million to be found in the next year, as the council faces "large-scale, system-wide cuts."

Newly-elected cabinet member for finance, skills and jobs Amanda de Ryk said the council was facing "the hardest squeeze since anyone can remember," in an address at the council's first meeting for the year.

She said there was a real concern that local authorities - including Lewisham - would run out of money due to central government funding cuts.

"Since 2010 when I was first elected we have so far been forced to reduce our overall budget by £160 million pounds through cutting services and like others around the country, raiding our reserves," she said.

"In three years we will need to find a further £55 million pound of savings with 24 million to be identified this year.

"My priority in this role is simple: keep the lights on. I want to keep the staff paid, the bins empty, the vulnerable safe and well, the young educated, the homeless housed, and the street lights on."